BIRMINGHAM, England (August 7) — The Commonwealth Games 2022 will conclude on Sunday (7) and here is the order of events, along with the time schedule and how to watch the live television broadcast and online streaming coverage from the Alexander Stadium here in Birmingham. Read more: When is the Commonwealth Games 2022? How to watch it?

A total of 15 finals are slated for Sunday’s final day of competition including the men’s and women’s 400m races in the morning session, as well as the women’s 100m hurdles contest, which will feature world champion and the world record holder Tobi Amusan of Nigeria.

Where can I watch the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Sunday?

You can watch live TV and online streaming coverage of the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Sunday, August 7, on BBC, CBC in Canada and on the Sports Max App in the Caribbean. See the complete list below as well.

The morning session will also the exciting finals of the men’s and women’s 4x100m relays where sprint double champion Elaine Thompson-Herah will go in search of a third gold medal at these Games. Read more: Thompson-Herah completes Commonwealth Games 2022 sprint double with record run

Live streaming Competition in the afternoon session will begin at 2:05 pm ET with the women’s Long Jump final, while the first track event will get underway at 2:20 pm ET when the 1500m runners take the track for the women’s final. The men’s 800m medal race will follow at 2:35 pm ET.

The Commonwealth Games 2022 final day schedule will close out with the men’s and women’s 4x400m relays at 3:30 pm ET and 4:00 pm ET, respectively.

Sunday, 07 August

MORNING Session 05:00 am – 08:15 am – All times are in Eastern Standard

05:00 Men’s 200m Medal Ceremony

05:05 Women’s 200m Medal Ceremony

05:10 Men’s Pole Vault Medal Ceremony

05:15 Men’s Triple Jump Final

05:25 Women’s 100m Hurdles Final

05:45 Men’s 400m Final

06:00 Women’s 400m Final

06:08 Women’s 100m Hurdles Medal Ceremony

06:20 Men’s 10,000m Race Walk Final

06:35 Women’s Javelin Throw Final

07:25 Men’s 400m Medal Ceremony

07:30 Women’s 400m Medal Ceremony

07:40 Men’s 4 x 100m Relay Final

07:54 Women’s 4 x 100m Relay Final

08:05 Men’s Triple Jump Medal Ceremony

AFTERNOON Session 13:30 pm – 16:30 pm – All times are in Eastern Standard

13:40 Men’s 4 x 100m Relay Medal Ceremony

13:48 Women’s 4 x 100m Relay Medal Ceremony

13:55 Men’s 10,000m Race Walk Medal Ceremony

14:05 Women’s Long Jump Final

14:20 Women’s 1500m Final

14:35 Men’s 800m Final

14:40 Men’s Javelin Throw Final

14:45 Women’s 5000m Final

15:05 Women’s 1500m Medal Ceremony

15:10 Women’s Javelin Throw Medal Ceremony

15:15 Men’s 800m Medal Ceremony

15:30 Men’s 4 x 400m Relay Final

15:41 Women’s Long Jump Medal Ceremony

15:48 Women’s 5000m Medal Ceremony

16:00 Women’s 4 x 400m Relay Final

16:10 Men’s Javelin Throw Medal Ceremony

16:15 Men’s 4 x 400m Relay Medal Ceremony

16:15 Women’s 800m Medal Ceremony

16:22 Women’s 4 x 400m Relay Medal Ceremony