The European Athletics Championships Munich 2022 is less than a week away and the final entry lists have been published on the official competition website and are now available to view in pdf format. See the links below for the latest updates.

The busy summer of track and field competition will continue this month when a galaxy of world-class athletes line up at the European Athletics Championships Munich 2022 which will take place from 15-21 August. Read more: Olympic champion Lamont Jacobs on 2022 European Athletics Championships 100m entry list

A number of the world champions from the World Athletics Championships 2022 in Eugene, Oregon, last month will return in search of more major championship glory before pulling the plug o their respective seasons.

The final entry lists will feature no less than 31 reigning individual champions from Berlin 2018, including Croatia’s Sandra Perkovic, who is aiming for a record-breaking sixth successive title in the women’s discus.

Two-time world and Olympic champion Nafissatou Thiam of Belgium will go for a second European Heptathlon title after winning the competition in 2018, while five-time world hammer throw champion Paweł Fajdek of Poland will look to add to improve on the silver medal he won at the last championships in Berlin.

Meanwhile, the field will see all 10 European champions from the World Athletics Championships 2022 in Oregon returning –although not necessarily in the event in which they won their respective titles in Eugene.

World 1500m champion Jake Wightman has decided to drop down to race in the men’s 800m and world 35km race walk champion Massimo Stano will contest the 20km race walk.

Norway’s 400m hurdles world record holder Karsten Warholm will race in Munich, along with Jakob Ingebrigtsen who will race in the 1500m and 5000m.

At least four athletes on the entry list competed when Munich hosted the 2002 edition of the European Athletics Championships.

Those four are Czech Republic’s world javelin record-holder Barbora Spotakova, France’s 2016 Olympic discus silver medallist Melina Robert-Michon and Portuguese race walkers Joao Vieira and Ines Henriques.

By contrast, the youngest athlete on the entry list is Sarolta Kriszt, 15, who is part of Hungary’s women’s 4x400m relay team.