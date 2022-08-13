MUNICH, Germany (August 13) —— The complete European Athletics Championships Munich 2022 women’s 10,000m start list is loaded with talents, including the defending champion Lonah Chemtai Salpeter, bronze medalist Alina Reh, 2016 champion Yasemin Can and Commonwealth Games champion Eilish McColgan.

Kenyan-born Israeli runner Salpeter won the title in Berlin four years ago with a time of 31:43.29 and she will be hoping to retain her title when she comes up against a very competitive lineup on Day one of the championships on Monday (15).

The World Athletics Championships 2022 marathon bronze medalist in Oregon, last month, has a personal best of 31:15.78, but comes in with a season-best time of 31:49.75.

Salpeter’s strongest challenge is expected to come from Great Britain’s Eilish McColgan who is coming off a pair of quality performances at the recently concluded Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, and she will be hoping to extend that form into Munich 2022.

McColgan clocked a PB of 30:19.02 in Hengelo, earlier this year, which is the second-fastest among European athletes this season behind Sefan Hassan, who will not compete in the event at the European Athletics Championships Munich 2022.

Another British runner, Jessica Judd enters this race with the third best among the Europeans in 2022, but is the second-quickest on the start list in Germany.

Meanwhile, the women’s 10,000m field will also feature the returning bronze medal winner Alina Reh of Germany, and Yasemin Can of Turkey who won the gold medal in 2016 and was fifth in 2018.

European Athletics Championships Munich 2022 women’s 10,000m start list

Country | Name | Personal Best | Season Best

FRA WOLDU Mekdes 32:11.72 32:11.72

ISR SALPETER Lonah Chemtai 31:15.78 31:49.75

GER REH Alina 31:19.87 31:39.86

FRA ZARBO Alessia 32:28.57 32:28.57

ISR TEFERI Selamawit 31:19.50

FIN RICHARDSSON Camilla 32:27.65 32:27.65

GER KLOSTERHALFEN Konstanze 31:01.71

TUR CAN Yasemin 30:26.41 31:20.18

UKR MELERO Maitane 32:08.57 32:08.57

GBR JUDD Jessica 30:35.93 30:35.93

GBR HARRISON Samantha 31:21.53 31:21.53

AUT MAYER Julia 33:16.76 33:16.76

SWELAHTI Sarah 31:11.12

NED JONKMAN Silke 32:25.14 32:25.14

NED LAU Jasmijn 32:20.75

UKR ZINENKO Valeriia 32:07.28 32:07.28

UKR ÁLVAREZ Beatriz 32:25.82 32:25.82

GBR MCCOLGAN Eilish 30:19.02 30:19.02

Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images for World Athletics