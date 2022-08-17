Femke Bol and Matthew Hudson-Smith won the women’s and men’s respective 400 meters titles at the 2022 European Athletics Championships on another busy day of action here in Munich on Wednesday (17). Read more: Femke Bol ready for difficult 400m/400m hurdles double at European Athletics Championships Munich 2022

World 400m hurdles silver medalist Bol extended her fantastic 2022 campaign with a magnificent 49.44 seconds to take the gold medal in the women’s 400m event inside another very lively Olympic Stadium.

The 22-year-old improved her own Dutch national record, while clocking her second sub-50 seconds of the season. She posted 49.75 earlier this month at the 2022 Kamila Skolimowska Memorial – Poland Diamond League meeting on 6 August.

After a steady start, Bol took control of the contest after 200m, reaching the 300m mark at 36.17m before powering home to take the win.

Femke Bol Delighted With Easy European Championships 400m Triumph

“I am very happy. I think that this race was harder than the 400m hurdles,” Bol said. “After the race I realized that it wasn’t so close race, I won by 50 seconds and with the big personal best.

“I felt very confident today, as well as very strong. I got the great lane as my strongest competitors were running in the outside lanes. This is my first gold medal at the outdoor championships. I know that I won’t sleep a lot today so tomorrow’s 400 m hurdles final is gonna be tough.”

Natalia Kaczmarek of Poland ran well to take the silver medal with a time of 49.94 secs, while the bronze medal went to her compatriot Anna Kiełbasińska who ran 50.29.

Victoria Ohuruogu of Great Britain was fourth with a time of 50.51 with fifth place going to Rhasidat Adeleke who improved her Irish record when crossing the line at 50.53.

Save Matthew Hudson-Smith win European Athletics Championships 400m. Photo by Daniel Kopatsch

Meanwhile, the men’s 400m gold medal at the 2022 European Athletics Championships went to Matthew Hudson-Smith of Great Britain who successfully defended his title after clocking 44.53 secs to dominate his rivals at the Munich Olympic Stadium.

“It feels amazing – defending my title,” Hudson-Smith said. “It is great to be here and to get the job done. I came here to take it. This is all I wanted. I told myself not to push it too hard from the beginning and I knew the time is coming.

“Now, I am really looking forward to the Diamond League final, I am in great shape and hoping for good times.”

Ricky Petrucciani of Switzerland ran a season-best time of 45.03 to collect the silver medal while the bronze medal went to British sprinter Alex Haydock-Wilson who ran 45.17 to finish just ahead of Dutchman Liemarvin Bonevacia who was also credited with the same time.

“To leave here with a medal is incredible,” said Petrucciani. “When I crossed the finish line I could not believe it, I thought “impossible”. Bellissimo, wonderful!

“This silver medal is really a surprise for me, the season was quite difficult, so this medal is unbelievable. I won the U23 championships last year, but running here is completely different, it is not a logical conclusion to say that now I can win a silver medal here.”

European Athletics Championships 400m final results

Men’s 400m

Final

1 Matthew HUDSON-SMITH GBR 44.53

2 Ricky PETRUCCIANI SUI 45.03

3 Alex HAYDOCK-WILSON GBR 45.17

4 Liemarvin BONEVACIA NED 45.17

5 Dylan BORLÉE BEL 45.39

6 Karol ZALEWSKI POL 45.62

7 Lionel SPITZ SUI 45.66

8 Thomas JORDIER FRA 45.67

Women’s 400m

Final

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Femke BOL NED 49.44

2 Natalia KACZMAREK POL 49.94

3 Anna KIEŁBASIŃSKA POL 50.29

4 Victoria OHURUOGU GBR 50.51

5 Rhasidat ADELEKE IRL 50.53

6 Lieke KLAVER NED 50.56

7 Cynthia BOLINGO BEL 50.94

8 Iga BAUMGART-WITAN POL 51.28