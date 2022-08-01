BIRMINGHAM, UK (August 1) —— The Commonwealth Games 2022 men’s 100 meters start list for the heats on the first day of track and field action at Alexander Stadium on Tuesday (2). Kenya’s Ferdinand Omanyala, the third fastest man in the world this season, at 9.85 seconds, will start as the gold medal favorite in Birmingham.

After a disappointing appearance at the World Athletics Championships 2022 in Oregon, last month, which was significantly affected by a delay in his traveling due to visa issues, Omanyala is now ready to deliver his best form as he targets the Commonwealth Games title.

The African record holder will start in heat five of the men’s 100m against a field that also includes Emmanuel Eseme of Cameroon and Gilbert Hainuca of Namibia who both have personal bests this season at 10.16. Please also read: When is the Commonwealth Games 2022? How to watch it?

Benjamin Azamati of Ghana who has clocked 9.90 seconds this year, comes in as a medal contender despite his early exit at the World Championships a couple of weeks ago. The collegiate standout will race from heat seven with his biggest challenge expected to come from Ebrima Camara of Gambia and Jeremiah Azu of Wales.

Conroy Jones and Kemar Bailey-Cole, the 2014 champion in Glasgow, lead the Jamaican trio that will go in search of global glory after struggling at the Olympics and the world championships in recent years.

Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake and Ojie Edoburun lead the medal hunt for England, while Cejhae Greene of Antigua & Barbuda will try to become the first man from his country to win the Commonwealth Games title. Read Also: Commonwealth Games 2022 Women’s 100m Start List; Thompson-Herah starts title hunt

The last time someone posted a sub-10 seconds clocking at the Commonwealth Games was in 2002 when Kim Collins clocked 9.98 secs for the win.

Jamaican male sprinters have won three of the last four titles, including three straight from 2006 to 2014.

Commonwealth Games 2022 men’s 100m start list – Heats

Round 1 – Heat 1 Lane Country Name PB SB 1 FIJ Ratu Banuve TABAKAUCORO 10.20 10.56 2 CAN Malachi MURRAY 10.19 10.19 3 TCA Wilkinson FENELON 10.91 11.18 4 SKN Nadale BUNTIN 10.35 10.4 5 NGR Favour Oghene Tejiri ASHE 9.99 9.99 6 ENG Nethaneel MITCHELL-BLAKE 9.99 10.1 7 PNG Leroy KAMAU 10.71 10.77 8 AIA Davin FLEMING 11

Round 1 – Heat 2 Lane Country Name PB SB 1 GAM Sengan JOBE 10.39 10.54 2 MSR Johmari LEE 11.4 3 JAM Nigel ELLIS 10.04 10.1 4 AUS Jake DORAN 10.15 10.19 5 LES Mojela KONESHE 10.23 10.41 6 RSA Akani SIMBINE 9.84 9.97 7 SAM Johnny KEY 10.78 10.78 8 AIA Terrone WEBSTER 11.17 11.17

Round 1 – Heat 3 Lane Country Name PB SB 1 LCA Delan EDWIN 10.34 10.34 2 ENG Ojie EDOBURUN 10.04 10.07 3 BAH Terrence JONES 10.03 10.03 4 IVB Rikkoi BRATHWAITE 10.28 10.28 5 JEY Zachary SAUNDERS 10.7 10.7 6 TUV Karalo Hepoiteloto MAIBUCA 11.42 11.46 7 MSR Julius MORRIS 10.12 8 SEY Sharry DODIN 10.47 10.73

Round 1 – Heat 4 Lane Country Name PB SB 1 MAW Stern LIFFA 10.33 10.33 2 CMR Raphael NGAGUELE MBERLINA 10.33 10.33 3 SEY Dylan SICOBO 10.33 10.7 4 SOL Paul MA’UNIKENI 11.14 11.48 5 NGR Raymond EKEVWO 9.96 10.04 6 JAM Kemar BAILEY-COLE 9.92 10.04 7 NRU Jireh AGEGE 11.57 11.57 8 TCA Courtney MISSICK 10.7 10.7

Round 1 – Heat 5 Lane Country Name PB SB 2 GUY Noelex HOLDER 10.42 10.42 3 NAM Gilbert HAINUCA 10.16 10.16 4 SHN Sean CROWIE 10.82 10.84 5 CMR Emmanuel ESEME 10.16 10.16 6 SGP Ian KOE 10.76 10.76 7 TGA Ronald FOTOFILI 10.89 10.89 8 KEN Ferdinand OMANYALA 9.77 9.85

Round 1 – Heat 6 Lane Country Name PB SB 1 NGR Godson Oke OGHENEBRUME 10.12 10.12 2 SEY Denzel ADEM 3 SWZ Ayanda MALAZA 10.89 11.02 4 SAM William Angliss HUNT 10.79 10.79 5 SRI Yupun ABEYKOON 9.96 9.96 6 TTO Kion BENJAMIN 10.07 10.07 7 SVG Mc Kish COMPTON 10.39 10.43 8 GAM Alieu JOOF 10.5 10.5

Round 1 – Heat 7 Lane Country Name Personal bestPB Season’s bestSB 1 SGP Marc Brian LOUIS 10.39 10.48 2 GHA Benjamin AZAMATI 9.9 9.9 3 WAL Jeremiah AZU 10.16 10.18 4 SWZ Lwazi Menziwokuhle MSIBI 10.91 10.91 5 GAM Ebrahima CAMARA 10.15 10.15 6 SHN Aiden YON-STEVENS 7 BIZ Brandon JONES 10.49 10.81 8 BAN Imranur RAHMAN 10.32 10.43

Round 1 – Heat 8 Lane Country Name Personal bestPB Season’s bestSB 1 GIB Craig GILL 11.23 11.24 2 TTO Eric HARRISON JR 10.08 10.08 3 SCO Adam THOMAS 10.18 10.22 4 PAK Shajar ABBAS 10.38 10.38 5 BIZ Shaun GILL 10.57 10.57 6 JAM Conroy JONES 10 10 7 MDV Hassan SAAID 10.33 10.77 8 SLE Julius MORIE 10.91

Round 1 – Heat 9 Lane Country Name Personal bestPB Season’s bestSB 1 ANT Cejhae GREENE 10:00 10.02 2 AUS Rohan BROWNING 10.01 10.08 3 SVG Javon RAWLINS 10.4 10.47 4 SGP Joshua Hanwei CHUA 10.59 10.59 5 KIR Lataisi MWEA 11.21 11.25 6 GGY Joe CHADWICK 10.82 7 KEN Samwel Bitonyake IMETA 10.25 10.25 8 GUY Akeem STEWART 10.29 10.38

Round 1 – Heat 10 Lane Country Name PB SB 1 SAM Pesamino IAKOPO 10.76 10.76 2 CAY Kemar HYMAN 9.95 10.37 3 TTO Jerod ELCOCK 10.03 10.03 4 LCA Stephan CHARLES 10.62 10.62 5 MSR Tevique BENJAMIN 11.36 11.36 6 GHA Sean SAFO-ANTWI 10.14 10.28 7 SLE Ibrahim Karim BANGURA 10.55 8 GUY Emanuel ARCHIBALD 10.18 10.18