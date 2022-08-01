Ferdinand-Omanyala-of-Kenya-after-running-10.85
BIRMINGHAM, UK (August 1) —— The Commonwealth Games 2022 men’s 100 meters start list for the heats on the first day of track and field action at Alexander Stadium on Tuesday (2). Kenya’s Ferdinand Omanyala, the third fastest man in the world this season, at 9.85 seconds, will start as the gold medal favorite in Birmingham.

After a disappointing appearance at the World Athletics Championships 2022 in Oregon, last month, which was significantly affected by a delay in his traveling due to visa issues, Omanyala is now ready to deliver his best form as he targets the Commonwealth Games title.

The African record holder will start in heat five of the men’s 100m against a field that also includes Emmanuel Eseme of Cameroon and Gilbert Hainuca of Namibia who both have personal bests this season at 10.16. Please also read: When is the Commonwealth Games 2022? How to watch it?

Benjamin Azamati of Ghana who has clocked 9.90 seconds this year, comes in as a medal contender despite his early exit at the World Championships a couple of weeks ago. The collegiate standout will race from heat seven with his biggest challenge expected to come from Ebrima Camara of Gambia and Jeremiah Azu of Wales.

Conroy Jones and Kemar Bailey-Cole, the 2014 champion in Glasgow, lead the Jamaican trio that will go in search of global glory after struggling at the Olympics and the world championships in recent years.

Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake and Ojie Edoburun lead the medal hunt for England, while Cejhae Greene of Antigua & Barbuda will try to become the first man from his country to win the Commonwealth Games title. Read Also: Commonwealth Games 2022 Women’s 100m Start List; Thompson-Herah starts title hunt

The last time someone posted a sub-10 seconds clocking at the Commonwealth Games was in 2002 when Kim Collins clocked 9.98 secs for the win.

Jamaican male sprinters have won three of the last four titles, including three straight from 2006 to 2014.

Commonwealth Games 2022 men’s 100m start list – Heats

Round 1 – Heat 1
LaneCountryNamePBSB
1FIJRatu Banuve TABAKAUCORO10.2010.56
2CANMalachi MURRAY10.1910.19
3TCAWilkinson FENELON10.9111.18
4SKNNadale BUNTIN10.3510.4
5NGRFavour Oghene Tejiri ASHE9.999.99
6ENGNethaneel MITCHELL-BLAKE9.9910.1
7PNGLeroy KAMAU10.7110.77
8AIADavin FLEMING11

Round 1 – Heat 2
LaneCountryNamePBSB
1GAMSengan JOBE10.3910.54
2MSRJohmari LEE11.4
3JAMNigel ELLIS10.0410.1
4AUSJake DORAN10.1510.19
5LESMojela KONESHE10.2310.41
6RSAAkani SIMBINE9.849.97
7SAMJohnny KEY10.7810.78
8AIATerrone WEBSTER11.1711.17

Round 1 – Heat 3
LaneCountryNamePBSB
1LCADelan EDWIN10.3410.34
2ENGOjie EDOBURUN10.0410.07
3BAHTerrence JONES10.0310.03
4IVBRikkoi BRATHWAITE10.2810.28
5JEYZachary SAUNDERS10.710.7
6TUVKaralo Hepoiteloto MAIBUCA11.4211.46
7MSRJulius MORRIS10.12
8SEYSharry DODIN10.4710.73

Round 1 – Heat 4
LaneCountryNamePBSB
1MAWStern LIFFA10.3310.33
2CMRRaphael NGAGUELE MBERLINA10.3310.33
3SEYDylan SICOBO10.3310.7
4SOLPaul MA’UNIKENI11.1411.48
5NGRRaymond EKEVWO9.9610.04
6JAMKemar BAILEY-COLE9.9210.04
7NRUJireh AGEGE11.5711.57
8TCACourtney MISSICK10.710.7

Round 1 – Heat 5
LaneCountryNamePBSB
2GUYNoelex HOLDER10.4210.42
3NAMGilbert HAINUCA10.1610.16
4SHNSean CROWIE10.8210.84
5CMREmmanuel ESEME10.1610.16
6SGPIan KOE10.7610.76
7TGARonald FOTOFILI10.8910.89
8KENFerdinand OMANYALA9.779.85

Round 1 – Heat 6
LaneCountryNamePBSB
1NGRGodson Oke OGHENEBRUME10.1210.12
2SEYDenzel ADEM
3SWZAyanda MALAZA10.8911.02
4SAMWilliam Angliss HUNT10.7910.79
5SRIYupun ABEYKOON9.969.96
6TTOKion BENJAMIN10.0710.07
7SVGMc Kish COMPTON10.3910.43
8GAMAlieu JOOF10.510.5

Round 1 – Heat 7
LaneCountryNamePersonal bestPBSeason’s bestSB
1SGPMarc Brian LOUIS10.3910.48
2GHABenjamin AZAMATI9.99.9
3WALJeremiah AZU10.1610.18
4SWZLwazi Menziwokuhle MSIBI10.9110.91
5GAMEbrahima CAMARA10.1510.15
6SHNAiden YON-STEVENS
7BIZBrandon JONES10.4910.81
8BANImranur RAHMAN10.3210.43

Round 1 – Heat 8
LaneCountryNamePersonal bestPBSeason’s bestSB
1GIBCraig GILL11.2311.24
2TTOEric HARRISON JR10.0810.08
3SCOAdam THOMAS10.1810.22
4PAKShajar ABBAS10.3810.38
5BIZShaun GILL10.5710.57
6JAMConroy JONES1010
7MDVHassan SAAID10.3310.77
8SLEJulius MORIE10.91

Round 1 – Heat 9
LaneCountryNamePersonal bestPBSeason’s bestSB
1ANTCejhae GREENE10:0010.02
2AUSRohan BROWNING10.0110.08
3SVGJavon RAWLINS10.410.47
4SGPJoshua Hanwei CHUA10.5910.59
5KIRLataisi MWEA11.2111.25
6GGYJoe CHADWICK10.82
7KENSamwel Bitonyake IMETA10.2510.25
8GUYAkeem STEWART10.2910.38

Round 1 – Heat 10
LaneCountryNamePBSB
1SAMPesamino IAKOPO10.7610.76
2CAYKemar HYMAN9.9510.37
3TTOJerod ELCOCK10.0310.03
4LCAStephan CHARLES10.6210.62
5MSRTevique BENJAMIN11.3611.36
6GHASean SAFO-ANTWI10.1410.28
7SLEIbrahim Karim BANGURA10.55
8GUYEmanuel ARCHIBALD10.1810.18
Simone Goss has been with World-Track since 2003 and has done outstanding work at the back end to help out with traveling and other meeting related activities. Goss has also done work for SportingEagles, Blaze News and other media outlets.

