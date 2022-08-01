Ferdinand Omanyala headlines Commonwealth Games 2022 men’s 100m start list
Ferdinand Omanyala heads the start list for the men’s 100m at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Day 1 of athletics on Tuesday (2). Stream live today!
By Symone Goss | Published on August 1, 2022
BIRMINGHAM, UK (August 1) —— The Commonwealth Games 2022 men’s 100 meters start list for the heats on the first day of track and field action at Alexander Stadium on Tuesday (2). Kenya’s Ferdinand Omanyala, the third fastest man in the world this season, at 9.85 seconds, will start as the gold medal favorite in Birmingham.
After a disappointing appearance at the World Athletics Championships 2022 in Oregon, last month, which was significantly affected by a delay in his traveling due to visa issues, Omanyala is now ready to deliver his best form as he targets the Commonwealth Games title.
The African record holder will start in heat five of the men’s 100m against a field that also includes Emmanuel Eseme of Cameroon and Gilbert Hainuca of Namibia who both have personal bests this season at 10.16. Please also read: When is the Commonwealth Games 2022? How to watch it?
Benjamin Azamati of Ghana who has clocked 9.90 seconds this year, comes in as a medal contender despite his early exit at the World Championships a couple of weeks ago. The collegiate standout will race from heat seven with his biggest challenge expected to come from Ebrima Camara of Gambia and Jeremiah Azu of Wales.
Conroy Jones and Kemar Bailey-Cole, the 2014 champion in Glasgow, lead the Jamaican trio that will go in search of global glory after struggling at the Olympics and the world championships in recent years.
