Jamaican world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce will meet British star Dina Asher-Smith, American Sha’Carri Richardson, and Ivory Coast’s Marie-Josée Ta Lou in the women’s 100m at the final series meeting of the 2022 Wanda Diamond League in Brussels on 2 September.

Fraser-Pryce, who is having an outstanding season, will headline a stellar field at the 2022 Memorial Van Damme, the last Wanda Diamond League meeting before the athletes turn their attention to the series final in Zurich from 7-8 September.

The Jamaican sprinter won her fifth world 100m at the World Athletics Championships 2022 in Eugene, Oregon, in July, leading another Jamaican medal sweep that also included Shericka Jackson and Elaine Thompson-Herah.

So far this season, and especially after the world championships, Fraser-Pryce has been on stellar form in the Diamond League.

The 35-year-old picked world-leading victories in Silesia and Monaco, while she has posted a record six times under 10.70 seconds overall this year. Read more: [Watch video highlights] Fraser-Pryce runs WL 10.62 at Monaco Diamond League

She is currently third in the 100m qualification standings, and will likely secure her place in the final when she competes in Lausanne on August 26th.

In Brussels, Fraser-Pryce will race against 2019 Diamond Trophy winner Dina Asher-Smith, who will return to Diamond League action in Belgium at end of the European Athletics Championships in Munich this week.

Save Sha’Carri Richardson wins 200m at the USATF New York Grand Prix 2022. NBC video capture

The British star picked up a cramp in the final of the 100m in Munich on Tuesday and failed to defend her European title.

Meanwhile, USA’s Sha’Carri Richardson and Ivory Coast’s Marie-Josée Ta Lou will also be on the start list in Brussels.

Richardson has been having a hot and cold campaign so we are not sure which version of the sprinter we will see in Belgium.

Ta Lou, in the meantime, is the only woman to have already locked down her place in the final, securing qualification when she stormed to a third-place finish and an African record of 10.72 when finishing behind Fraser-Pryce and Jackson in Monaco last week.

In the women’s 100m hurdles, Olympic silver medallist Kendra Harrison will be hoping to bounce back from a disappointing World Athletics Championships in which she lost her world record to Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan.

The Brussels Diamond League will be the 12th meeting of the season and the last chance for athletes to earn points in their bid to qualify for the Wanda Diamond League Final in Zurich on September 7-8th.