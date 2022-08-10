Faith Kipyegon wins 1500m at 2022 Monaco Diamond League meeting
  • Save

The following at the 2022 Monaco Diamond League results from Wednesday (10) with Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Noah Lyles, and Faith Kipyegon among the standout performers at the Stade Louis II.

Five-time world champion Fraser-Pryce ran a brilliant world-leading time of 10.62 seconds to win the women’s 100m to finish ahead of Jamaican compatriot Shericka Jackson (10.71, PB) and the Ivory Coast’s Marie-Josee Ta Lou (10.72, African record).

American world champion Lyles won the men’s and set a meet record of 19.46sec to improve on his previous mark of 19.65 set back in 2018.

World and Olympic 1500m champion Kipyegon of Kenya, meanwhile, was also in scintillating form after running the second fastest ever time over the distance with her 3:50.37 and fell just half a second short of the world record set also in Monaco by Ethiopian Genezebe Dibaba in 2015.

Full 2022 Monaco Diamond League results

Diamond Discipline – GW
Men’s 200m
Final, Wind: +0.8
PLACENAMENAT.MARK
1Noah LYLESUSA19.46
2Erriyon KNIGHTONUSA19.84
3Michael NORMANUSA19.95
4Alexander OGANDODOM20.02
5Aaron BROWNCAN20.23
6Josephus LYLESUSA20.26
7Joseph FAHNBULLEHLBR20.46
8Méba Mickaël ZEZEFRA20.78

Diamond Discipline – GW
Men’s 1000m
Final
PLACENAMENAT.MARK
1Jake WIGHTMANGBR2:13.88
2Marco AROPCAN2:14.35
3Clayton MURPHYUSA2:15.73
4Wyclife Kinyamal KISASYKEN2:15.78
5Bryce HOPPELUSA2:15.99
6Joshua THOMPSONUSA2:16.38
7Luke MCCANNIRL2:16.40
8Hobbs KESSLERUSA2:16.46
9Ferguson Cheruiyot ROTICHKEN2:17.00
10Tony VAN DIEPENNED2:17.06
11Benjamin ROBERTFRA2:17.11
12Emmanuel Kipkurui KORIRKEN2:18.19
Erik SOWINSKIUSADNF

Diamond Discipline – GW
Men’s 3000m
Final
PLACENAMENAT.MARK
1Thierry NDIKUMWENAYOBDI7:25.93
2Berihu AREGAWIETH7:26.81
3Grant FISHERUSA7:28.48
4Nicholas KIPKORIRKEN7:31.19
5Domnic Lokinyomo LOBALUSSD7:31.54
6Jacob KROPKEN7:33.30
7Telahun Haile BEKELEETH7:38.24
8William KINCAIDUSA7:38.81
9Joe KLECKERUSA7:39.58
10Hugo HAYFRA7:41.78
11Paul CHELIMOUSA7:42.68
12Stewart MCSWEYNAUS7:43.31
13Cornelius KEMBOIKEN7:44.73
14Daniel Simiu EBENYOKEN7:44.81
15Bethwell BIRGENKEN7:56.82
Mounir AKBACHEFRADNF
Samuel TANNERNZLDNF

Diamond Discipline – GW
Men’s 110mH
Final, Wind: +0.6
PLACENAMENAT.MARK
1Grant HOLLOWAYUSA12.99
2Trey CUNNINGHAMUSA13.03
3Hansle PARCHMENTJAM13.08
4Daniel ROBERTSUSA13.2
5Sasha ZHOYAFRA13.21
6Pascal MARTINOT-LAGARDEFRA13.26
7Damian CZYKIERPOL13.46
8Just KWAOU-MATHEYFRA13.78

Diamond Discipline – GW
Men’s High Jump
Final
PLACENAMENAT.MARK
1Mutaz Essa BARSHIMQAT2.3
2Sanghyeok WOOKOR2.3
3Hamish KERRNZL2.25
4JuVaughn HARRISONUSA2.25
5Django LOVETTCAN2.2
5Shelby MCEWENUSA2.2
5Andriy PROTSENKOUKR2.2
8Gianmarco TAMBERIITA2.2
9Yonathan KAPITOLNIKISR2.2
Donald THOMASBAHNM

Diamond Discipline – GW
Men’s Long Jump
Final
PLACENAMENAT.MARKWIND
1Maykel MASSÓCUB8.35-0.4
2Miltiadis TENTOGLOUGRE8.31-0.5
3Marquis DENDYUSA8.31-0.6
4Tajay GAYLEJAM8.060.4
5Thobias MONTLERSWE7.960.1
6. SREESHANKARIND7.94-0.8
7Mattia FURLANIITA7.9-0.3
8Erwan KONATEFRA7.870.5
9Jules POMMERYFRA7.83-0.3
10Steffin MCCARTERUSA7.82-0.7

Diamond Discipline – GW
Women’s 100m
Final, Wind: +0.4
PLACENAMENAT.MARK
1Shelly-Ann FRASER-PRYCEJAM10.62
2Shericka JACKSONJAM10.71
3Marie-Josée TA LOUCIV10.72
4Aleia HOBBSUSA10.81
5Twanisha TERRYUSA10.90
6Daryll NEITAGBR10.91
7Tamara CLARKUSA10.96

Diamond Discipline – GW
Women’s 400m
Final
PLACENAMENAT.MARK
1Shaunae MILLER-UIBOBAH49.28
2Candice MCLEODJAM49.87
3Sada WILLIAMSBAR50.10
4Stephenie Ann MCPHERSONJAM50.52
5Fiordaliza COFILDOM50.55
6Junelle BROMFIELDJAM50.93
7Kaylin WHITNEYUSA51.02
8Sokhna LACOSTEFRA53.21

Promotional Events – GW
Women’s 800m
Final
PLACENAMENAT.MARK
1Natoya GOULEJAM1:56.98
2Sage HURTAUSA1:57.85
3Olivia BAKERUSA1:58.05
4Jemma REEKIEGBR1:58.68
5Abbey CALDWELLAUS1:59.31
6Halimah NAKAAYIUGA2:00.02
7Linden HALLAUS2:00.45
8Agnès RAHAROLAHYFRA2:02.25
Kendra CHAMBERSUSADNF

Diamond Discipline – GW
Women’s 1500m
Final
PLACENAMENAT.MARK
1Faith KIPYEGONKEN3:50.37
2Heather MACLEANUSA3:58.89
3Elise CRANNYUSA3:59.06
4Hirut MESHESHAETH4:00.51
5Cory Ann MCGEEUSA4:00.70
6Winnie NANYONDOUGA4:00.81
7Georgia GRIFFITHAUS4:00.96
8Jessica HULLAUS4:01.73
9Sinclaire JOHNSONUSA4:02.87
10Gaia SABBATINIITA4:04.96
11Marta PÉREZESP4:05.60
12Aurore FLEURYFRA4:10.01
Axumawit EMBAYEETHDNF
Adelle TRACEYJAMDNF
Allie WILSONUSADNF

Diamond Discipline – GW
Women’s 400mH
Final
PLACENAMENAT.MARK
1Rushell CLAYTONJAM53.33
2Janieve RUSSELLJAM53.52
3Gianna WOODRUFFPAN54.13
4Viktoriya TKACHUKUKR54.27
5Anna RYZHYKOVAUKR54.53
6Line KLOSTERNOR54.62
7Ayomide FOLORUNSOITA55.01
8Camille SERIFRA56.36

Diamond Discipline – GW
Women’s 3000mSC
Final
PLACENAMENAT.MARK
1Werkuha GETACHEWETH9:06.19
2Zerfe WONDEMAGEGNETH9:06.63
3Elizabeth BIRDGBR9:07.87
4Emma COBURNUSA9:07.93
5Jackline CHEPKOECHKEN9:09.72
6Courtney WAYMENTUSA9:09.91
7Marwa BOUZAYANITUN9:22.22
8Amy CASHINAUS9:24.19
9Courtney FRERICHSUSA9:32.56
10Daisy JEPKEMEIKAZ9:37.83
11Adva COHENISR9:42.71
12Irene SÁNCHEZ-ESCRIBANOESP9:43.36
13Tatiane Raquel DA SILVABRA9:52.93
Virginia NYAMBURAKENDNF

Diamond Discipline – GW
Women’s Pole Vault
Final
PLACENAMENAT.MARK
1Nina KENNEDYAUS4.66
2Sandi MORRISUSA4.66
3Aikaterini STEFANIDIGRE4.66
4Roberta BRUNIITA4.51
5Ninon CHAPELLEFRA4.36
5Lene Onsrud RETZIUSNOR4.36
7Angelica MOSERSUI4.36
7Tina ŠUTEJSLO4.36
Marie-Julie BONNINFRANM
Margot CHEVRIERFRANM

Diamond Discipline – GW
Women’s Triple Jump
Final
PLACENAMENAT.MARKWIND
1Yulimar ROJASVEN15.01-1
2Shanieka RICKETTSJAM14.910.5
3Tori FRANKLINUSA14.860.5
4Maryna BEKH-ROMANCHUKUKR14.59-0.4
5Keturah ORJIUSA14.560.3
6Thea LAFONDDMA14.450.3
7Leyanis PÉREZ HERNÁNDEZCUB14.370.1
8Patrícia MAMONAPOR14.23-0.4

Diamond Discipline – GW
Women’s Javelin Throw
Final
PLACENAMENAT.MARK
1Kelsey-Lee BARBERAUS64.5
2Haruka KITAGUCHIJPN62.37
3Mackenzie LITTLEAUS61.76
4Kara WINGERUSA60.95
5Līna MŪZELAT60.54
6Yulenmis AGUILARCUB60.40
7Liveta JASIŪNAITĖLTU59.47
8Barbora ŠPOTÁKOVÁCZE57.58
9Elizabeth GLEADLECAN57.08
0 Shares

Simone Goss has been with World-Track since 2003 and has done outstanding work at the back end to help out with traveling and other meeting related activities. Goss has also done work for SportingEagles, Blaze News and other media outlets.

Similar Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.