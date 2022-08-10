The following at the 2022 Monaco Diamond League results from Wednesday (10) with Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Noah Lyles, and Faith Kipyegon among the standout performers at the Stade Louis II.

Five-time world champion Fraser-Pryce ran a brilliant world-leading time of 10.62 seconds to win the women’s 100m to finish ahead of Jamaican compatriot Shericka Jackson (10.71, PB) and the Ivory Coast’s Marie-Josee Ta Lou (10.72, African record).

American world champion Lyles won the men’s and set a meet record of 19.46sec to improve on his previous mark of 19.65 set back in 2018.

World and Olympic 1500m champion Kipyegon of Kenya, meanwhile, was also in scintillating form after running the second fastest ever time over the distance with her 3:50.37 and fell just half a second short of the world record set also in Monaco by Ethiopian Genezebe Dibaba in 2015.

Full 2022 Monaco Diamond League results

Diamond Discipline – GW Men’s 200m Final, Wind: +0.8 PLACE NAME NAT. MARK 1 Noah LYLES USA 19.46 2 Erriyon KNIGHTON USA 19.84 3 Michael NORMAN USA 19.95 4 Alexander OGANDO DOM 20.02 5 Aaron BROWN CAN 20.23 6 Josephus LYLES USA 20.26 7 Joseph FAHNBULLEH LBR 20.46 8 Méba Mickaël ZEZE FRA 20.78

Diamond Discipline – GW Men’s 1000m Final PLACE NAME NAT. MARK 1 Jake WIGHTMAN GBR 2:13.88 2 Marco AROP CAN 2:14.35 3 Clayton MURPHY USA 2:15.73 4 Wyclife Kinyamal KISASY KEN 2:15.78 5 Bryce HOPPEL USA 2:15.99 6 Joshua THOMPSON USA 2:16.38 7 Luke MCCANN IRL 2:16.40 8 Hobbs KESSLER USA 2:16.46 9 Ferguson Cheruiyot ROTICH KEN 2:17.00 10 Tony VAN DIEPEN NED 2:17.06 11 Benjamin ROBERT FRA 2:17.11 12 Emmanuel Kipkurui KORIR KEN 2:18.19 Erik SOWINSKI USA DNF

Diamond Discipline – GW Men’s 3000m Final PLACE NAME NAT. MARK 1 Thierry NDIKUMWENAYO BDI 7:25.93 2 Berihu AREGAWI ETH 7:26.81 3 Grant FISHER USA 7:28.48 4 Nicholas KIPKORIR KEN 7:31.19 5 Domnic Lokinyomo LOBALU SSD 7:31.54 6 Jacob KROP KEN 7:33.30 7 Telahun Haile BEKELE ETH 7:38.24 8 William KINCAID USA 7:38.81 9 Joe KLECKER USA 7:39.58 10 Hugo HAY FRA 7:41.78 11 Paul CHELIMO USA 7:42.68 12 Stewart MCSWEYN AUS 7:43.31 13 Cornelius KEMBOI KEN 7:44.73 14 Daniel Simiu EBENYO KEN 7:44.81 15 Bethwell BIRGEN KEN 7:56.82 Mounir AKBACHE FRA DNF Samuel TANNER NZL DNF

Diamond Discipline – GW Men’s 110mH Final, Wind: +0.6 PLACE NAME NAT. MARK 1 Grant HOLLOWAY USA 12.99 2 Trey CUNNINGHAM USA 13.03 3 Hansle PARCHMENT JAM 13.08 4 Daniel ROBERTS USA 13.2 5 Sasha ZHOYA FRA 13.21 6 Pascal MARTINOT-LAGARDE FRA 13.26 7 Damian CZYKIER POL 13.46 8 Just KWAOU-MATHEY FRA 13.78

Diamond Discipline – GW Men’s High Jump Final PLACE NAME NAT. MARK 1 Mutaz Essa BARSHIM QAT 2.3 2 Sanghyeok WOO KOR 2.3 3 Hamish KERR NZL 2.25 4 JuVaughn HARRISON USA 2.25 5 Django LOVETT CAN 2.2 5 Shelby MCEWEN USA 2.2 5 Andriy PROTSENKO UKR 2.2 8 Gianmarco TAMBERI ITA 2.2 9 Yonathan KAPITOLNIK ISR 2.2 Donald THOMAS BAH NM

Diamond Discipline – GW Men’s Long Jump Final PLACE NAME NAT. MARK WIND 1 Maykel MASSÓ CUB 8.35 -0.4 2 Miltiadis TENTOGLOU GRE 8.31 -0.5 3 Marquis DENDY USA 8.31 -0.6 4 Tajay GAYLE JAM 8.06 0.4 5 Thobias MONTLER SWE 7.96 0.1 6 . SREESHANKAR IND 7.94 -0.8 7 Mattia FURLANI ITA 7.9 -0.3 8 Erwan KONATE FRA 7.87 0.5 9 Jules POMMERY FRA 7.83 -0.3 10 Steffin MCCARTER USA 7.82 -0.7

Diamond Discipline – GW Women’s 100m Final, Wind: +0.4 PLACE NAME NAT. MARK 1 Shelly-Ann FRASER-PRYCE JAM 10.62 2 Shericka JACKSON JAM 10.71 3 Marie-Josée TA LOU CIV 10.72 4 Aleia HOBBS USA 10.81 5 Twanisha TERRY USA 10.90 6 Daryll NEITA GBR 10.91 7 Tamara CLARK USA 10.96

Diamond Discipline – GW Women’s 400m Final PLACE NAME NAT. MARK 1 Shaunae MILLER-UIBO BAH 49.28 2 Candice MCLEOD JAM 49.87 3 Sada WILLIAMS BAR 50.10 4 Stephenie Ann MCPHERSON JAM 50.52 5 Fiordaliza COFIL DOM 50.55 6 Junelle BROMFIELD JAM 50.93 7 Kaylin WHITNEY USA 51.02 8 Sokhna LACOSTE FRA 53.21

Promotional Events – GW Women’s 800m Final PLACE NAME NAT. MARK 1 Natoya GOULE JAM 1:56.98 2 Sage HURTA USA 1:57.85 3 Olivia BAKER USA 1:58.05 4 Jemma REEKIE GBR 1:58.68 5 Abbey CALDWELL AUS 1:59.31 6 Halimah NAKAAYI UGA 2:00.02 7 Linden HALL AUS 2:00.45 8 Agnès RAHAROLAHY FRA 2:02.25 Kendra CHAMBERS USA DNF

Diamond Discipline – GW Women’s 1500m Final PLACE NAME NAT. MARK 1 Faith KIPYEGON KEN 3:50.37 2 Heather MACLEAN USA 3:58.89 3 Elise CRANNY USA 3:59.06 4 Hirut MESHESHA ETH 4:00.51 5 Cory Ann MCGEE USA 4:00.70 6 Winnie NANYONDO UGA 4:00.81 7 Georgia GRIFFITH AUS 4:00.96 8 Jessica HULL AUS 4:01.73 9 Sinclaire JOHNSON USA 4:02.87 10 Gaia SABBATINI ITA 4:04.96 11 Marta PÉREZ ESP 4:05.60 12 Aurore FLEURY FRA 4:10.01 Axumawit EMBAYE ETH DNF Adelle TRACEY JAM DNF Allie WILSON USA DNF

Diamond Discipline – GW Women’s 400mH Final PLACE NAME NAT. MARK 1 Rushell CLAYTON JAM 53.33 2 Janieve RUSSELL JAM 53.52 3 Gianna WOODRUFF PAN 54.13 4 Viktoriya TKACHUK UKR 54.27 5 Anna RYZHYKOVA UKR 54.53 6 Line KLOSTER NOR 54.62 7 Ayomide FOLORUNSO ITA 55.01 8 Camille SERI FRA 56.36

Diamond Discipline – GW Women’s 3000mSC Final PLACE NAME NAT. MARK 1 Werkuha GETACHEW ETH 9:06.19 2 Zerfe WONDEMAGEGN ETH 9:06.63 3 Elizabeth BIRD GBR 9:07.87 4 Emma COBURN USA 9:07.93 5 Jackline CHEPKOECH KEN 9:09.72 6 Courtney WAYMENT USA 9:09.91 7 Marwa BOUZAYANI TUN 9:22.22 8 Amy CASHIN AUS 9:24.19 9 Courtney FRERICHS USA 9:32.56 10 Daisy JEPKEMEI KAZ 9:37.83 11 Adva COHEN ISR 9:42.71 12 Irene SÁNCHEZ-ESCRIBANO ESP 9:43.36 13 Tatiane Raquel DA SILVA BRA 9:52.93 Virginia NYAMBURA KEN DNF

Diamond Discipline – GW Women’s Pole Vault Final PLACE NAME NAT. MARK 1 Nina KENNEDY AUS 4.66 2 Sandi MORRIS USA 4.66 3 Aikaterini STEFANIDI GRE 4.66 4 Roberta BRUNI ITA 4.51 5 Ninon CHAPELLE FRA 4.36 5 Lene Onsrud RETZIUS NOR 4.36 7 Angelica MOSER SUI 4.36 7 Tina ŠUTEJ SLO 4.36 Marie-Julie BONNIN FRA NM Margot CHEVRIER FRA NM

Diamond Discipline – GW Women’s Triple Jump Final PLACE NAME NAT. MARK WIND 1 Yulimar ROJAS VEN 15.01 -1 2 Shanieka RICKETTS JAM 14.91 0.5 3 Tori FRANKLIN USA 14.86 0.5 4 Maryna BEKH-ROMANCHUK UKR 14.59 -0.4 5 Keturah ORJI USA 14.56 0.3 6 Thea LAFOND DMA 14.45 0.3 7 Leyanis PÉREZ HERNÁNDEZ CUB 14.37 0.1 8 Patrícia MAMONA POR 14.23 -0.4

Diamond Discipline – GW Women’s Javelin Throw Final PLACE NAME NAT. MARK 1 Kelsey-Lee BARBER AUS 64.5 2 Haruka KITAGUCHI JPN 62.37 3 Mackenzie LITTLE AUS 61.76 4 Kara WINGER USA 60.95 5 Līna MŪZE LAT 60.54 6 Yulenmis AGUILAR CUB 60.40 7 Liveta JASIŪNAITĖ LTU 59.47 8 Barbora ŠPOTÁKOVÁ CZE 57.58 9 Elizabeth GLEADLE CAN 57.08