World and Olympic silver medalist Keely Hodgkinson, world bronze medalist Mary Moraa and Pan American Games champion Natoya Goule all made progress into the final of the women’s 800m at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, on Tuesday (2).

Goule was the fastest of the trio, clocking an impressive 1:58.39 to win heat two today, and looked relaxed when doing so as well. Read more: Commonwealth Games 2022 track and field Day 1 order of events; how to watch

The Jamaican who finished 5th at the recently concluded World Athletics Championships in Oregon, will be hoping to improve on the bronze medal she won at the last Games on the Gold Coast in Australia in 2018.

World 1500m bronze medalist Laura Muir of Scotland also secured a place in the final of the event after following Goule home in a time of 1:58.84, while England’s Alexandra Bell ran 1:59.76 to reserve a spot in the medal race as well.

British star Hodgkinson, who is coming off a silver medal trip from the world championships in the United States last month, eased to 2:00.18 to win heat three at Alexander Stadium and finished ahead of Australia’s Catriona Bissett, who clocked 2:00.40 to hold off Scotland’s Jemma Reekie (2:00.68) who failed to advance.

Meanwhile, Kenya’s youngster Mary Moraa took heat one with a time of 1:59.22 –getting home ahead of 2019 world champion Halimah Nakaayi of Uganda who crossed at 1:59.35.

The final of the women’s 800m at the Commonwealth Games 2022 will take place on Saturday, 06 August.

Round 1 – Heat 1 – 11:50 – Official Rank CGA Name Time 1 KEN Mary MORAA 1:59.22 Q 2 UGA Halimah NAKAAYI 1:59.35 Q 3 RSA Prudence SEKGODISO 2:00.17 4 AUS Georgia GRIFFITH 2:00.36 SB 5 SCO Jenny SELMAN 2:06.53 6 LES Manqabang TSIBELA 2:13.34

Round 1 – Heat 2 – 11:58 – Official photo_camera Rank CGA Name Time 1 JAM Natoya GOULE 1:58.39 Q 2 SCO Laura MUIR 1:58.84 Q 3 ENG Alexandra BELL 1:59.76 SB q 4 CAN Lindsey BUTTERWORTH 2:00.04 q 5 SRI Gayanthika ARTIGALA 2:01.20 PB 6 GUY Joanna ARCHER 2:07.24

Round 1 – Heat 3 – 12:06 – Official Rank CGA Name Time 1 ENG Keely HODGKINSON 2:00.18 Q 2 AUS Catriona BISSET 2:00.40 Q 3 SCO Jemma REEKIE 2:00.68 4 KEN Jarinter Mawia MWASYA 2:00.95 5 CAN Madeleine KELLY 2:02.99 6 TCA Rebecca BERNARDIN 2:25.83

Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images for World Athletics