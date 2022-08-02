Natoya Goule of Jamaica at the World Athletics Championships 2022
World and Olympic silver medalist Keely Hodgkinson, world bronze medalist Mary Moraa and Pan American Games champion Natoya Goule all made progress into the final of the women’s 800m at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, on Tuesday (2).

Goule was the fastest of the trio, clocking an impressive 1:58.39 to win heat two today, and looked relaxed when doing so as well. Read more: Commonwealth Games 2022 track and field Day 1 order of events; how to watch

The Jamaican who finished 5th at the recently concluded World Athletics Championships in Oregon, will be hoping to improve on the bronze medal she won at the last Games on the Gold Coast in Australia in 2018.

World 1500m bronze medalist Laura Muir of Scotland also secured a place in the final of the event after following Goule home in a time of 1:58.84, while England’s Alexandra Bell ran 1:59.76 to reserve a spot in the medal race as well.

British star Hodgkinson, who is coming off a silver medal trip from the world championships in the United States last month, eased to 2:00.18 to win heat three at Alexander Stadium and finished ahead of Australia’s Catriona Bissett, who clocked 2:00.40 to hold off Scotland’s Jemma Reekie (2:00.68) who failed to advance.

Meanwhile, Kenya’s youngster Mary Moraa took heat one with a time of 1:59.22 –getting home ahead of 2019 world champion Halimah Nakaayi of Uganda who crossed at 1:59.35.

The final of the women’s 800m at the Commonwealth Games 2022 will take place on Saturday, 06 August.

Round 1 – Heat 1 – 11:50 – Official
RankCGANameTime
1KENMary MORAA1:59.22Q
2UGAHalimah NAKAAYI1:59.35Q
3RSAPrudence SEKGODISO2:00.17
4AUSGeorgia GRIFFITH2:00.36SB
5SCOJenny SELMAN2:06.53
6LESManqabang TSIBELA2:13.34

Round 1 – Heat 2 – 11:58 – Official photo_camera
RankCGANameTime
1JAMNatoya GOULE1:58.39Q
2SCOLaura MUIR1:58.84Q
3ENGAlexandra BELL1:59.76SBq
4CANLindsey BUTTERWORTH2:00.04q
5SRIGayanthika ARTIGALA2:01.20PB
6GUYJoanna ARCHER2:07.24

Round 1 – Heat 3 – 12:06 – Official
RankCGANameTime
1ENGKeely HODGKINSON2:00.18Q
2AUSCatriona BISSET2:00.40Q
3SCOJemma REEKIE2:00.68
4KENJarinter Mawia MWASYA2:00.95
5CANMadeleine KELLY2:02.99
6TCARebecca BERNARDIN2:25.83

Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images for World Athletics

