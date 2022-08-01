Start list for the 4x400m mixed relays World Athletics U20 Championships 2022
CALI, Colombia (August 1) —— The 4x400m mixed relay start list for the heats on Day One at the 2022 World Athletics U20 Championships here at the Pascual Guerrero Olympic Stadium in Cali, Colombia, on Monday, 1 August.

There are three qualifying heats scheduled for today’s race, which will get underway in the afternoon session at 4:20 pm local time or 5:20 pm ET. You can watch all the live streaming coverage of day one here.

One notable team back in the 4x400m mixed relay start list is the USA which has decided to field a team in the event after not competing at the 2021 championships. Nigeria won the gold medal at Nairobi 2021 with Poland and India completing the podium places.

The defending champions and championships record holders with 3:19.70, are starting in the first heat, which will also feature Botswana, Italy and Czech Republic.

The United States are the favorites to win the second heat and they will take on Jamaica which will be aiming to make up for missing the podium last year after finishing in fourth place. Brazil, Kenya, and Australia are also on the start list in this qualifying section.

Two of the medalists from Nairobi will battle in the third and final heat with silver medalist Poland and bronze medalist India starting in lanes five and eight, respectively.

The first two finishers in each heat will qualify automatically for the final. They will be joined by the next two fastest times across all the three heats.

4X400 METERS MIXED RELAY START LIST

STARTLIST
ORDERCOUNTRYTEAMPBSB
3ECUEcuador U203:31.90
4BAHBahamas U203:27.73
5NGRNigeria U203:19.70
6ITAItaly U203:24.26
7CZECzech Republic U203:24.15
8BOTBotswana U20

START LIST
ORDERCOUNTRYTEAMPBSB
2AUSAustralia U203:25.08
3USAUnited States U20
4KENKenya U203:24.76
5MEXMexico U203:29.403:29.40
6BRNBahrain U20
7JAMJamaica U203:22.23
8BRABrazil U203:21.71

STARTLIST
ORDERCOUNTRYTEAMPBSB
3GERGermany U203:24.50
4GBRGreat Britain & NI U203:25.45
5POLPoland U203:19.80
6RSASouth Africa U203:23.60
7ROURomania U203:29.403:30.62
8INDIndia U203:20.60
Mellissa is a hard-working track and field follower who likes to travel and have fun with anyone she communicates with, for example, go running with them! Yay! Mellissa is a former Pride News writer who now spends her time working with kids and following the sport she loves.

