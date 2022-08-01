CALI, Colombia (August 1) —— The 4x400m mixed relay start list for the heats on Day One at the 2022 World Athletics U20 Championships here at the Pascual Guerrero Olympic Stadium in Cali, Colombia, on Monday, 1 August.

There are three qualifying heats scheduled for today’s race, which will get underway in the afternoon session at 4:20 pm local time or 5:20 pm ET. You can watch all the live streaming coverage of day one here.

One notable team back in the 4x400m mixed relay start list is the USA which has decided to field a team in the event after not competing at the 2021 championships. Nigeria won the gold medal at Nairobi 2021 with Poland and India completing the podium places.

The defending champions and championships record holders with 3:19.70, are starting in the first heat, which will also feature Botswana, Italy and Czech Republic.

The United States are the favorites to win the second heat and they will take on Jamaica which will be aiming to make up for missing the podium last year after finishing in fourth place. Brazil, Kenya, and Australia are also on the start list in this qualifying section.

Two of the medalists from Nairobi will battle in the third and final heat with silver medalist Poland and bronze medalist India starting in lanes five and eight, respectively.

The first two finishers in each heat will qualify automatically for the final. They will be joined by the next two fastest times across all the three heats.

4X400 METERS MIXED RELAY START LIST

STARTLIST ORDER COUNTRY TEAM PB SB 3 ECU Ecuador U20 3:31.90 – 4 BAH Bahamas U20 3:27.73 – 5 NGR Nigeria U20 3:19.70 – 6 ITA Italy U20 3:24.26 – 7 CZE Czech Republic U20 3:24.15 – 8 BOT Botswana U20 – –

START LIST ORDER COUNTRY TEAM PB SB 2 AUS Australia U20 3:25.08 – 3 USA United States U20 – – 4 KEN Kenya U20 3:24.76 – 5 MEX Mexico U20 3:29.40 3:29.40 6 BRN Bahrain U20 – – 7 JAM Jamaica U20 3:22.23 – 8 BRA Brazil U20 3:21.71 –

STARTLIST ORDER COUNTRY TEAM PB SB 3 GER Germany U20 3:24.50 – 4 GBR Great Britain & NI U20 3:25.45 – 5 POL Poland U20 3:19.80 – 6 RSA South Africa U20 3:23.60 – 7 ROU Romania U20 3:29.40 3:30.62 8 IND India U20 3:20.60 –