CALI, Colombia (August 1) —— The 4x400m mixed relay start list for the heats on Day One at the 2022 World Athletics U20 Championships here at the Pascual Guerrero Olympic Stadium in Cali, Colombia, on Monday, 1 August.
There are three qualifying heats scheduled for today’s race, which will get underway in the afternoon session at 4:20 pm local time or 5:20 pm ET. You can watch all the live streaming coverage of day one here.
One notable team back in the 4x400m mixed relay start list is the USA which has decided to field a team in the event after not competing at the 2021 championships. Nigeria won the gold medal at Nairobi 2021 with Poland and India completing the podium places.
The defending champions and championships record holders with 3:19.70, are starting in the first heat, which will also feature Botswana, Italy and Czech Republic.
The United States are the favorites to win the second heat and they will take on Jamaica which will be aiming to make up for missing the podium last year after finishing in fourth place. Brazil, Kenya, and Australia are also on the start list in this qualifying section.
Two of the medalists from Nairobi will battle in the third and final heat with silver medalist Poland and bronze medalist India starting in lanes five and eight, respectively.
The first two finishers in each heat will qualify automatically for the final. They will be joined by the next two fastest times across all the three heats.
4X400 METERS MIXED RELAY START LIST
|STARTLIST
|ORDER
|COUNTRY
|TEAM
|PB
|SB
|3
|ECU
|Ecuador U20
|3:31.90
|–
|4
|BAH
|Bahamas U20
|3:27.73
|–
|5
|NGR
|Nigeria U20
|3:19.70
|–
|6
|ITA
|Italy U20
|3:24.26
|–
|7
|CZE
|Czech Republic U20
|3:24.15
|–
|8
|BOT
|Botswana U20
|–
|–
|START LIST
|ORDER
|COUNTRY
|TEAM
|PB
|SB
|2
|AUS
|Australia U20
|3:25.08
|–
|3
|USA
|United States U20
|–
|–
|4
|KEN
|Kenya U20
|3:24.76
|–
|5
|MEX
|Mexico U20
|3:29.40
|3:29.40
|6
|BRN
|Bahrain U20
|–
|–
|7
|JAM
|Jamaica U20
|3:22.23
|–
|8
|BRA
|Brazil U20
|3:21.71
|–
|STARTLIST
|ORDER
|COUNTRY
|TEAM
|PB
|SB
|3
|GER
|Germany U20
|3:24.50
|–
|4
|GBR
|Great Britain & NI U20
|3:25.45
|–
|5
|POL
|Poland U20
|3:19.80
|–
|6
|RSA
|South Africa U20
|3:23.60
|–
|7
|ROU
|Romania U20
|3:29.40
|3:30.62
|8
|IND
|India U20
|3:20.60
|–