Day 4 - Order of Events Schedule on Friday, 5 August 2022
BIRMINGHAM, England (August 5) —— The following is the order of events on Day 4 of the track and field schedule at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Friday, 5 August, while you can watch all the live streaming coverage and television broadcast online on several different platforms. Read more: When is the Commonwealth Games 2022? How to watch it?

Live action on Friday will begin with the morning session at 5:15 am ET with the start of the remaining events in the Men’s Decathlon before the sprint hurdlers take the track for the first round of the women’s 100m hurdles, starting at 5:26 am ET.

This will be followed by the women’s 1500m heats at 6:15 am while the men’s 4x400m relay heats are set to go off at 6:37 am. The morning session will also include the women’s long jump qualifying rounds.

Meanwhile, the afternoon session will start at 1:45 pm ET and there are four finals slated for this session, start at 2:06 pm with the men’s Shot Put.

The semi-finals of the men’s and women’s 200m heats are also on Friday’s day four.

Commonwealth Games 2022 Track and Field Day 4 Order of Events

Friday, 05 August

MORNING Session 05:00 AM – 10:00 AM – All times are ET

05:15 Men’s Decathlon 110m Hurdles
05:26 Women’s 100m Hurdles Round 1 – Heat 1
05:36 Women’s 100m Hurdles Round 1 – Heat 2
05:45 Men’s Decathlon Discus Throw
05:47 Women’s 100m Hurdles Round 1 – Heat 3
06:15 Women’s 1500m Round 1 – Heat 1
06:26 Women’s 1500m Round 1 – Heat 2
06:37 Men’s 4 x 400m Relay Round 1 – Heat 1
06:40 Women’s Long Jump Qualifying Round – Group A
06:40 Women’s Long Jump Qualifying Round – Group B
06:49 Men’s 4 x 400m Relay Round 1 – Heat 2
07:26 Men’s Decathlon Pole Vault

AFTERNOON Session 13:30 PM – 17:00 PM – All times are ET

13:45 Men’s Discus Throw Medal Ceremony
13:50 Women’s T53/54 1500m Medal Ceremony
13:55 Men’s 110m Hurdles Medal Ceremony
14:06 Men’s Shot Put Final
14:09 Men’s 200m Semi-Final 1
14:17 Men’s 200m Semi-Final 2
14:25 Men’s 200m Semi-Final 3
14:32 Women’s 400m Semi-Final 1
14:40 Women’s 400m Semi-Final 2
14:52 Men’s Decathlon Javelin Throw
14:55 Men’s T53/54 1500m Final
15:15 Women’s 200m Semi-Final 1
15:23 Women’s 200m Semi-Final 2
15:32 Women’s 200m Semi-Final 3
15:35 Women’s Triple Jump Final
16:00 Men’s 400m Semi-Final 1
16:10 Men’s 400m Semi-Final 2
16:20 Men’s 400m Semi-Final 3
16:27 Men’s Decathlon 1500m
16:42 Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Final
16:53 Men’s Shot Put Medal Ceremony
16:58 Men’s T53/54 1500m Medal Ceremony

Simone Goss has been with World-Track since 2003 and has done outstanding work at the back end to help out with traveling and other meeting related activities. Goss has also done work for SportingEagles, Blaze News and other media outlets.

