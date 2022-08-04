BIRMINGHAM, England (August 5) —— The following is the order of events on Day 4 of the track and field schedule at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Friday, 5 August, while you can watch all the live streaming coverage and television broadcast online on several different platforms. Read more: When is the Commonwealth Games 2022? How to watch it?
Live action on Friday will begin with the morning session at 5:15 am ET with the start of the remaining events in the Men’s Decathlon before the sprint hurdlers take the track for the first round of the women’s 100m hurdles, starting at 5:26 am ET.
This will be followed by the women’s 1500m heats at 6:15 am while the men’s 4x400m relay heats are set to go off at 6:37 am. The morning session will also include the women’s long jump qualifying rounds.
Meanwhile, the afternoon session will start at 1:45 pm ET and there are four finals slated for this session, start at 2:06 pm with the men’s Shot Put.
The semi-finals of the men’s and women’s 200m heats are also on Friday’s day four.
Commonwealth Games 2022 Track and Field Day 4 Order of Events
Friday, 05 August
MORNING Session 05:00 AM – 10:00 AM – All times are ET
05:15 Men’s Decathlon 110m Hurdles
05:26 Women’s 100m Hurdles Round 1 – Heat 1
05:36 Women’s 100m Hurdles Round 1 – Heat 2
05:45 Men’s Decathlon Discus Throw
05:47 Women’s 100m Hurdles Round 1 – Heat 3
06:15 Women’s 1500m Round 1 – Heat 1
06:26 Women’s 1500m Round 1 – Heat 2
06:37 Men’s 4 x 400m Relay Round 1 – Heat 1
06:40 Women’s Long Jump Qualifying Round – Group A
06:40 Women’s Long Jump Qualifying Round – Group B
06:49 Men’s 4 x 400m Relay Round 1 – Heat 2
07:26 Men’s Decathlon Pole Vault
AFTERNOON Session 13:30 PM – 17:00 PM – All times are ET
13:45 Men’s Discus Throw Medal Ceremony
13:50 Women’s T53/54 1500m Medal Ceremony
13:55 Men’s 110m Hurdles Medal Ceremony
14:06 Men’s Shot Put Final
14:09 Men’s 200m Semi-Final 1
14:17 Men’s 200m Semi-Final 2
14:25 Men’s 200m Semi-Final 3
14:32 Women’s 400m Semi-Final 1
14:40 Women’s 400m Semi-Final 2
14:52 Men’s Decathlon Javelin Throw
14:55 Men’s T53/54 1500m Final
15:15 Women’s 200m Semi-Final 1
15:23 Women’s 200m Semi-Final 2
15:32 Women’s 200m Semi-Final 3
15:35 Women’s Triple Jump Final
16:00 Men’s 400m Semi-Final 1
16:10 Men’s 400m Semi-Final 2
16:20 Men’s 400m Semi-Final 3
16:27 Men’s Decathlon 1500m
16:42 Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Final
16:53 Men’s Shot Put Medal Ceremony
16:58 Men’s T53/54 1500m Medal Ceremony