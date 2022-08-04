BIRMINGHAM, England (August 5) —— The following is the order of events on Day 4 of the track and field schedule at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Friday, 5 August, while you can watch all the live streaming coverage and television broadcast online on several different platforms. Read more: When is the Commonwealth Games 2022? How to watch it?

Live action on Friday will begin with the morning session at 5:15 am ET with the start of the remaining events in the Men’s Decathlon before the sprint hurdlers take the track for the first round of the women’s 100m hurdles, starting at 5:26 am ET.

This will be followed by the women’s 1500m heats at 6:15 am while the men’s 4x400m relay heats are set to go off at 6:37 am. The morning session will also include the women’s long jump qualifying rounds.

Meanwhile, the afternoon session will start at 1:45 pm ET and there are four finals slated for this session, start at 2:06 pm with the men’s Shot Put.

The semi-finals of the men’s and women’s 200m heats are also on Friday’s day four.

Follow live results here

Commonwealth Games 2022 Track and Field Day 4 Order of Events

Friday, 05 August

MORNING Session 05:00 AM – 10:00 AM – All times are ET

05:15 Men’s Decathlon 110m Hurdles

05:26 Women’s 100m Hurdles Round 1 – Heat 1

05:36 Women’s 100m Hurdles Round 1 – Heat 2

05:45 Men’s Decathlon Discus Throw

05:47 Women’s 100m Hurdles Round 1 – Heat 3

06:15 Women’s 1500m Round 1 – Heat 1

06:26 Women’s 1500m Round 1 – Heat 2

06:37 Men’s 4 x 400m Relay Round 1 – Heat 1

06:40 Women’s Long Jump Qualifying Round – Group A

06:40 Women’s Long Jump Qualifying Round – Group B

06:49 Men’s 4 x 400m Relay Round 1 – Heat 2

07:26 Men’s Decathlon Pole Vault

AFTERNOON Session 13:30 PM – 17:00 PM – All times are ET

13:45 Men’s Discus Throw Medal Ceremony

13:50 Women’s T53/54 1500m Medal Ceremony

13:55 Men’s 110m Hurdles Medal Ceremony

14:06 Men’s Shot Put Final

14:09 Men’s 200m Semi-Final 1

14:17 Men’s 200m Semi-Final 2

14:25 Men’s 200m Semi-Final 3

14:32 Women’s 400m Semi-Final 1

14:40 Women’s 400m Semi-Final 2

14:52 Men’s Decathlon Javelin Throw

14:55 Men’s T53/54 1500m Final

15:15 Women’s 200m Semi-Final 1

15:23 Women’s 200m Semi-Final 2

15:32 Women’s 200m Semi-Final 3

15:35 Women’s Triple Jump Final

16:00 Men’s 400m Semi-Final 1

16:10 Men’s 400m Semi-Final 2

16:20 Men’s 400m Semi-Final 3

16:27 Men’s Decathlon 1500m

16:42 Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Final

16:53 Men’s Shot Put Medal Ceremony

16:58 Men’s T53/54 1500m Medal Ceremony