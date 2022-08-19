The following is the order of events schedule for Day 1 at the 2022 NACAC Senior Championships which will take place here at the Grand Bahama Sport Complex in Freeport, Grand Bahama on Friday (19). Follow all the live results and updates of the championships here. Fans can also watch live streaming coverage on ZNS Bahamas, while we will provide updates, start lists and final results.

Competition on the first day will begin at 9:00 am with the women’s long jump qualification round as well as the men’s 100m preliminary round. The women’s 400m heats will take place at 9:30 am, followed by the men’s event at 10:00 am.

Action will continue with the men’s 200m preliminary at 10:30 and those heats will close out the morning session on the first day, along with the men’s long jump qualification round. Read more: How to watch and follow the European Athletics Championships Munich 2022?

The afternoon session on Day 1 at the 2022 NACAC Senior Championships will get going at 3:00 pm with the first final of the championships –the women’s hammer throw.

Live action on the track will get underway at 4:30 pm –with the women’s 400m hurdles preliminary, while the men’s Triple Jump and women’s High Jump finals will get going at 5:00 pm.

The women’s Discus, at 7:30 pm, women’s 5000m, at 8:45, and the men’s 10,000m finals, at 9:05 are the other medal events slated for the first day here on Friday.

Day 1: 2022 NACAC Senior Championships order of events

NACAC- Day 1, Morning Schedule

Women Long Jump Prelims 9:00 AM

Men 100m Qualification Prelims 9:00 AM

Women 400 Meters Prelims 9:30 AM

Men 400 Meters Prelims 10:00 AM

Men 200m Qualification Prelims 10:30 AM

Men Long Jump Prelims 10:30 AM

NACAC- Day 1, Afternoon Schedule

Women Hammer Finals 3:00 PM

Women 400m Hurdles Prelims 4:30 PM

Men Triple Jump Finals 5:00 PM

Women High Jump Finals 5:00 PM

Men 400m Hurdles Prelims 5:00 PM

Men 800 Meters Prelims 5:15 PM

Women 3000m Steeple Finals 5:30 PM

Women 100m Hurdles Prelims 7:20 PM

Men Shot Put Finals 7:30 PM

Women Discus Finals 7:30 PM

Men 110m Hurdles Prelims 7:40 PM

Women 200 Meters Prelims 8:00 PM

Men 200 Meters Prelims 8:20 PM

Women 5000 Meters Finals 8:45 PM

Men 10000 Meters Finals 9:05 PM