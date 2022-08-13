Track and field fans will be treated to another week of exciting competition at the European Athletics Championships Munich 2022 from 15-21 August and you can watch all the athletics live video streaming and radio audio coverage, as well as follow live results and other updates online.

The track and field schedule at this year’s championships will start on Monday (15) but the entire event is part of the wider multisport European Championships in the Bavarian capital, which runs from 11-21 August. Follow on All Athletics: Watch Live Track and Field Streaming Free!

How to follow the European Athletics Championships Munich 2022 live results?

Live Results Here Access to live results will be available through https://munich22results.european-athletics.com. Please make sure you have created a free account on European Athletics website here.

Where to listen to live radio stream?

European Athletics Championships Munich 2022 will be streamed live thanks to the competition’s worldwide Broadcast Partner EBU/Eurovision Sport. Read more here: When is the European Championships Munich 2022 and how to watch?

Complementing the television exposure, the All Athletics platform offers not only the integrated feed, but every second of action of all disciplines that are part of the European Athletics Championships program.

The complete TV channels and countries for the European Athletics Championships Munich 2022

Save Watch the European Athletics Championships Munich 2022 live streaming

Several world-class athletes will be in action at the Olympic Stadium in Munich next week, including world record holders, Olympic champions, world champions and reigning European champions.

World record holder Karsten Warholm is in a much better shape than he was at the World Athletics Championships 2022 in Oregon, last month, after recovering from an injury and he is looking forward to returning to his best form.

The Olympic champion from Tokyo last summer recovered well enough to compete in Eugene, but his lack of competition showed in the final after he faded to seventh in the medal race.

Another world record-setter at Oregon22, Mondo Duplantis of Sweden, is also excited about competing at the European Athletics Championships Munich 2022 and we can expect the world and Olympic champion to easily get the better of his rivals.