World Athletics U20 Championships women's heptathlon hurdles and watch live stream
CALI, Colombia (August 4) —— The following is the order of events, live results, start lists, and how to watch live streaming coverage of the U20 World Athletics Track and Field Championships here in Cali, Colombia, on Day 4 on Thursday (4). A total of eight finals will be contested on the fourth day, including seven in the afternoon session and five on the track.

Fans in the United States can watch all the live streaming coverage on Peacock TV, while for those viewing outside of the U.S. you can watch the live stream on the World Athletics YouTube and Facebook Channels. READ MORE: USA coverage – How to watch World Athletics U20 Championships Cali 22 in the United States || Also please read: How to watch the World Athletics U20 Championships Cali 22? When is it starting?

Live action on the fourth day will start at 9:00 am local time / 10:00 am ET with the resumption of the women’s Heptathlon and the qualification rounds of the men’s Javelin Throw which will feature Keyshawn Strachan from the Bahamas and Ukraine’s Artur Felfner, the silver medalist in Nairobi, Kenya at the last championships in 2021.

The first event on the track in the morning session is the women’s 100m hurdles heats, which will see Kerrica Hill of Jamaica opening her gold medal pursuit, while the morning session will also include the men’s 800m heats at 11:05 am ET, the heats of the women’s 1500m at 12:05 pm ET and the first round of the women’s 200m.

Meanwhile, the afternoon session will get underway at 3:00 pm local time / 4:00 pm ET with the heats of the women’s 4x100m relay, followed by the men’s heats at 4:25 pm ET.

The day’s schedule will close out at 7:00 pm ET with the final of the men’s 200m dash.

Photo: Marta Gorczynska for World Athletics

DAY 4
MORNING SESSION
LOCAL TIMEET TIMEGENDEREVENTROUND
9:0010:00WLong JumpHeptathlonStartlist
9:0010:00MJavelin ThrowQualification – Group AStartlist
9:0510:05W100 Metres HurdlesHeatsStartlist
10:0011:00MJavelin ThrowQualification – Group BStartlist
10:0511:05M800 MetresHeatsStartlist
11:0012:00WPole VaultFinalStartlist
11:0012:00MTriple JumpQualification – Group AStartlist
11:0512:05W1500 MetresHeatsStartlist
11:2412:24WJavelin ThrowHeptathlon – Group AStartlist
11:5012:50W200 MetresHeatsStartlist
12:1513:15MTriple JumpQualification – Group BStartlist
12:3013:30WJavelin ThrowHeptathlon – Group BStartlist

AFTERNOON SESSION
LOCAL TIMEET TIMEGENDEREVENTROUND
15:0016:00W4×100 Metres RelayHeatsStartlist
15:0516:05MPole VaultFinalStartlist
15:2516:25M4×100 Metres RelayHeatsStartlist
15:5516:55W800 MetresHeptathlon
16:1217:12WHigh JumpQualificationStartlist
16:1517:15W200 MetresSemi-Final
16:4017:40M400 Metres HurdlesSemi-FinalStartlist
16:4517:45MHammer Throw (6kg)FinalStartlist
17:1018:10W400 Metres HurdlesFinalStartlist
17:2018:20W3000 Metres SteeplechaseFinalStartlist
17:4018:40W400 MetresFinalStartlist
17:5018:50M400 MetresFinalStartlist
18:0019:00M200 MetresFinalStartlist
Mellissa is a hard-working track and field follower who likes to travel and have fun with anyone she communicates with, for example, go running with them! Yay! Mellissa is a former Pride News writer who now spends her time working with kids and following the sport she loves.

