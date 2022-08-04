CALI, Colombia (August 4) —— The following is the order of events, live results, start lists, and how to watch live streaming coverage of the U20 World Athletics Track and Field Championships here in Cali, Colombia, on Day 4 on Thursday (4). A total of eight finals will be contested on the fourth day, including seven in the afternoon session and five on the track.

Fans in the United States can watch all the live streaming coverage on Peacock TV, while for those viewing outside of the U.S. you can watch the live stream on the World Athletics YouTube and Facebook Channels.

Live action on the fourth day will start at 9:00 am local time / 10:00 am ET with the resumption of the women’s Heptathlon and the qualification rounds of the men’s Javelin Throw which will feature Keyshawn Strachan from the Bahamas and Ukraine’s Artur Felfner, the silver medalist in Nairobi, Kenya at the last championships in 2021.

The first event on the track in the morning session is the women’s 100m hurdles heats, which will see Kerrica Hill of Jamaica opening her gold medal pursuit, while the morning session will also include the men’s 800m heats at 11:05 am ET, the heats of the women’s 1500m at 12:05 pm ET and the first round of the women’s 200m.

Meanwhile, the afternoon session will get underway at 3:00 pm local time / 4:00 pm ET with the heats of the women’s 4x100m relay, followed by the men’s heats at 4:25 pm ET.

The day’s schedule will close out at 7:00 pm ET with the final of the men’s 200m dash.

DAY 4 MORNING SESSION LOCAL TIME ET TIME GENDER EVENT ROUND 9:00 10:00 W Long Jump Heptathlon Startlist 9:00 10:00 M Javelin Throw Qualification – Group A Startlist 9:05 10:05 W 100 Metres Hurdles Heats Startlist 10:00 11:00 M Javelin Throw Qualification – Group B Startlist 10:05 11:05 M 800 Metres Heats Startlist 11:00 12:00 W Pole Vault Final Startlist 11:00 12:00 M Triple Jump Qualification – Group A Startlist 11:05 12:05 W 1500 Metres Heats Startlist 11:24 12:24 W Javelin Throw Heptathlon – Group A Startlist 11:50 12:50 W 200 Metres Heats Startlist 12:15 13:15 M Triple Jump Qualification – Group B Startlist 12:30 13:30 W Javelin Throw Heptathlon – Group B Startlist

AFTERNOON SESSION LOCAL TIME ET TIME GENDER EVENT ROUND 15:00 16:00 W 4×100 Metres Relay Heats Startlist 15:05 16:05 M Pole Vault Final Startlist 15:25 16:25 M 4×100 Metres Relay Heats Startlist 15:55 16:55 W 800 Metres Heptathlon 16:12 17:12 W High Jump Qualification Startlist 16:15 17:15 W 200 Metres Semi-Final 16:40 17:40 M 400 Metres Hurdles Semi-Final Startlist 16:45 17:45 M Hammer Throw (6kg) Final Startlist 17:10 18:10 W 400 Metres Hurdles Final Startlist 17:20 18:20 W 3000 Metres Steeplechase Final Startlist 17:40 18:40 W 400 Metres Final Startlist 17:50 18:50 M 400 Metres Final Startlist 18:00 19:00 M 200 Metres Final Startlist