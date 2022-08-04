CALI, Colombia (August 4) —— The following is the order of events, live results, start lists, and how to watch live streaming coverage of the U20 World Athletics Track and Field Championships here in Cali, Colombia, on Day 4 on Thursday (4). A total of eight finals will be contested on the fourth day, including seven in the afternoon session and five on the track.
Fans in the United States can watch all the live streaming coverage on Peacock TV, while for those viewing outside of the U.S. you can watch the live stream on the World Athletics YouTube and Facebook Channels. READ MORE: USA coverage – How to watch World Athletics U20 Championships Cali 22 in the United States || Also please read: How to watch the World Athletics U20 Championships Cali 22? When is it starting?
Live action on the fourth day will start at 9:00 am local time / 10:00 am ET with the resumption of the women’s Heptathlon and the qualification rounds of the men’s Javelin Throw which will feature Keyshawn Strachan from the Bahamas and Ukraine’s Artur Felfner, the silver medalist in Nairobi, Kenya at the last championships in 2021.
The first event on the track in the morning session is the women’s 100m hurdles heats, which will see Kerrica Hill of Jamaica opening her gold medal pursuit, while the morning session will also include the men’s 800m heats at 11:05 am ET, the heats of the women’s 1500m at 12:05 pm ET and the first round of the women’s 200m.
Meanwhile, the afternoon session will get underway at 3:00 pm local time / 4:00 pm ET with the heats of the women’s 4x100m relay, followed by the men’s heats at 4:25 pm ET.
The day’s schedule will close out at 7:00 pm ET with the final of the men’s 200m dash.
Photo: Marta Gorczynska for World Athletics
|DAY 4
|MORNING SESSION
|LOCAL TIME
|ET TIME
|GENDER
|EVENT
|ROUND
|9:00
|10:00
|W
|Long Jump
|Heptathlon
|Startlist
|9:00
|10:00
|M
|Javelin Throw
|Qualification – Group A
|Startlist
|9:05
|10:05
|W
|100 Metres Hurdles
|Heats
|Startlist
|10:00
|11:00
|M
|Javelin Throw
|Qualification – Group B
|Startlist
|10:05
|11:05
|M
|800 Metres
|Heats
|Startlist
|11:00
|12:00
|W
|Pole Vault
|Final
|Startlist
|11:00
|12:00
|M
|Triple Jump
|Qualification – Group A
|Startlist
|11:05
|12:05
|W
|1500 Metres
|Heats
|Startlist
|11:24
|12:24
|W
|Javelin Throw
|Heptathlon – Group A
|Startlist
|11:50
|12:50
|W
|200 Metres
|Heats
|Startlist
|12:15
|13:15
|M
|Triple Jump
|Qualification – Group B
|Startlist
|12:30
|13:30
|W
|Javelin Throw
|Heptathlon – Group B
|Startlist
|AFTERNOON SESSION
|LOCAL TIME
|ET TIME
|GENDER
|EVENT
|ROUND
|15:00
|16:00
|W
|4×100 Metres Relay
|Heats
|Startlist
|15:05
|16:05
|M
|Pole Vault
|Final
|Startlist
|15:25
|16:25
|M
|4×100 Metres Relay
|Heats
|Startlist
|15:55
|16:55
|W
|800 Metres
|Heptathlon
|16:12
|17:12
|W
|High Jump
|Qualification
|Startlist
|16:15
|17:15
|W
|200 Metres
|Semi-Final
|16:40
|17:40
|M
|400 Metres Hurdles
|Semi-Final
|Startlist
|16:45
|17:45
|M
|Hammer Throw (6kg)
|Final
|Startlist
|17:10
|18:10
|W
|400 Metres Hurdles
|Final
|Startlist
|17:20
|18:20
|W
|3000 Metres Steeplechase
|Final
|Startlist
|17:40
|18:40
|W
|400 Metres
|Final
|Startlist
|17:50
|18:50
|M
|400 Metres
|Final
|Startlist
|18:00
|19:00
|M
|200 Metres
|Final
|Startlist