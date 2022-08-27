The 2022 Antrim Coast Half Marathon will take place on Sunday 28 August and the live coverage will take place on the BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport Northern Ireland website. The race has attracted several top runners, including YalemzAMerf Ye hualaw, who returns a year after a course measuring error robbed her of a world record. Click here for more live streaming information. Also Check out the YouTube channel for updates.
|Venue: Larne Date: Sunday, 28 August Start: 04:00 AM EST
At the end of the 2021 Antrim Coast Half Marathon race, Yehualaw appeared to have set a new world record, but it was later revealed that the course had been 54 meters short so World Athletics, rightfully so, did not ratify the winning time. Read more: Keira D’Amato, Ben Flanagan win ASICS Falmouth Road Race 2022 titles; Top 20 results
This year, the Ethiopian returns and she is hoping to produce another fast time, while race director James McIlroy revealed that there will not be a repeat of last year’s mishap, assuring that the “course is ratified and measured correctly” for this year’s race.
“You don’t want to blame Covid but it certainly was a factor,” said McIlroy on the BBC website. “The protocol is to measure the course twice but we were unable to do that.
“We couldn’t get anyone to fly here before the race to do the measurement [because of the Covid situation] so we had to do it post the race.
“The frustration is that with 50 meters short, if you add 10 seconds on, 65% of the elite race would still have run a personal best and Yalemzerf would still have been the first woman to run under 64 minutes.
“But she’s back again in good shape and the course is ratified and measured correctly.”
On the men’s side, 2021 winner Jemal Yimer is also back in the Larne field to defend his crown and will start as the man to beat. The Ethiopian ran 1:00:30 to win last year’s race, while his personal best is a very quick 58:33, set in Valencia in 2018.
Yimer’s compatriot Tesfahun Akalnew, who was second last year, is also back to challenge him again this year and he comes in with a season’s best of 1:02:16. Last year’s third placer Shadrack Kimining of Kenya is also back in the Antrim Coast Half Marathon field and will be aiming to improve on the 1:00:32 he clocked a year ago.
Watch is the 2022 Antrim Coast Half Marathon route?
We were told that there were some adjustments made to this year’s race course which could lead to even faster time, so what is the 2022 Antrim Coast Half Marathon route? Per Nothern Ireland World: The runners will follow a course of Chaine Memorial Road- Tower Road- Curran Road- Coastguard Road- Fleet Street- Olderfleet Road- Redlands Road- Harbour Highway- Circular Road-Main Street- Upper Main Street- High Street- Pound Street- Victoria Road- Glenarm Road- A2 Coast Road- Grace Avenue- Grace Avenue North- Croft Road- Cairncastle Road- A2 Coast Road- Glenarm Road- Curran Road- Tower Road, finishing at Chaine Memorial Road.
Women’s Elite Entry List
|No.
|Gender
|Individual
|P.B.
|Region
|BIB
|26
|M
|Roy Hoornweg
|PACE
|NLD
|PACE
|27
|M
|Genetu Molalign
|PACE
|PACE
|28
|M
|John Craig
|PACE
|NIR
|PACE
|1
|W
|Yalemzerf Yehualaw
|63:44
|ETH
|YEHUALAW
|2
|W
|Tsehay Gemechu
|65:08
|ETH
|GEMECHU
|3
|W
|Gete Alemayehu
|66:37
|ETH
|ALEMAYEHU
|4
|W
|Beatrice Chepkemoi Mutai
|67:29
|KEN
|MUTAI
|5
|W
|Emma Mitchell
|72:28
|NI & ULSTER
|MITCHELL
|6
|W
|Fionnuala Ross
|73:08
|NI & ULSTER
|ROSS
|7
|W
|Hannah Irwin
|73:23
|NI & ULSTER
|IRWIN
|8
|W
|Chloe Richardson
|73:47
|ENG
|RICHARDSON
|9
|W
|Jane Bareikis
|74:05
|USA
|BAREIKIS
|10
|W
|Mollie Williams
|74:19
|ENG
|WILLIAMS
|11
|W
|Kate Drew
|74:36
|ENG
|DREW
|12
|W
|Jessica Craig
|74:47
|NI & ULSTER
|CRAIG
|13
|W
|Ali Lavender
|75:18
|ENG
|LAVENDER
|14
|W
|Kirsty Longley
|75:27
|ENG
|LONGLEY
|15
|W
|Victoria Kenny
|76:16
|ENG
|KENNY
|16
|W
|Megan Ryan
|76:24
|IRE
|RYAN
|17
|W
|Aoife Kilgallon
|75:07
|IRE
|KILGALLON
|18
|W
|Ciara Hickey
|75:43
|IRE
|HICKEY
|19
|W
|Kerry O’Flaherty*
|73:35*
|IRE
|O’FLAHERTY
|20
|W
|Rebecca Burns
|77:28
|SCO
|BURNS
|21
|W
|Virginie Barrand
|77:42
|SCO
|BARRAND
|22
|W
|Clare Bruce
|77:55
|SCO
|BRUCE
|23
|W
|Cecilia Mobuchon
|74:16
|FRANCE
|MOBUCHON
|24
|W
|Karen Mulrooney*
|75:19*
|IRE
|MULROONEY
|25
|W
|Emeline Delanis
|74:25
|FRA
|DELANIS
Men’s Elite Entry List
|No.
|Gender
|Individual
|P.B.
|Region
|Bib
|77
|PACE
|Bethwell Birgen
|KEN
|PACE
|1
|M
|Jemal Yimer
|58:33
|ETH
|YIMER
|2
|M
|Tesfahun Akalnew
|59:22
|ETH
|AKALNEW
|3
|M
|Shadrack Kimining
|59:27
|KEN
|KIMINING
|4
|M
|Huseydin Mohamed
|59:32
|ETH
|MOHAMED
|5
|M
|Gizealew Ayana
|59:39
|KEN
|AYANA
|6
|M
|Callum Hawkins
|60:00
|UK
|C. HAWKINS
|7
|M
|Marc Scott
|60:35
|UK
|SCOTT
|8
|M
|Evans Mayaka
|60:37
|KEN
|MAYAKA
|9
|M
|Alfred Ngeno
|61:02
|KEN
|NGENO
|10
|M
|Stephen Scullion
|61:09
|NIR
|SCULLION
|11
|M
|Omar Ahmed
|62:14
|Birchfield/ETH
|AHMED
|12
|M
|Richard Douma
|62:23
|NED
|DOUMA
|13
|M
|Mo Ali
|63:09
|NED
|ALI
|14
|M
|Jack Gray
|63:15
|ENG
|GRAY
|15
|M
|Nigel Martin
|63:21
|ENG
|MARTIN
|16
|M
|David Mansfield
|63:23
|IRE
|MANSFIELD
|17
|M
|Paul O’Donnell
|63:37
|IRE
|O’DONNELL
|18
|M
|Derek Hawkins
|63:53
|UK
|D. HAWKINS
|19
|M
|Jonathan Escalante- Phillips
|64:14
|Cambridge Uni
|ESCALANTE- PHILLIPS
|20
|M
|Jake O’ Reegan
|64:16
|IRE
|O’REEGAN
|21
|M
|Sean Chalmers
|64:22
|SCO
|CHALMERS
|22
|M
|Norman Shreeve
|64:34
|Cambridge Uni
|SHREEVE
|23
|M
|Finn Brodie
|64:39
|Morpeth
|BRODIE
|24
|M
|Joe Morwood
|64:53
|ENG
|MORWOOD
|25
|M
|Daniel Stone
|64:59
|IRE
|STONE
|26
|M
|Steven McAlary
|65:01
|NI & ULSTER
|MCALARY
|27
|M
|John Borjesson
|65:03
|SWE
|BORJESSON
|28
|Tim O Donoghue
|65:04
|East Cork AC
|O’DONOGHUE
|29
|M
|Jonny Cornish
|65:16
|ENG
|CORNISH
|30
|M
|Lewis Rodgers
|65:24
|SCO
|L. RODGERS
|31
|M
|Matthew Crehan
|65:28
|St.Helen’s
|CREHAN
|32
|M
|Flynn Jennings
|65:31
|Bideford AC
|JENNINGS
|33
|M
|William Maunsell*
|65:36
|IRE
|MAUNSELL
|34
|M
|Michael Christoforou
|65:41
|SCO
|CHRISTOFOROU
|35
|M
|Gary O’Hanlon
|66:26
|IRE
|O’HANLON
|36
|M
|Ross Braden
|66:30
|Blackheath
|BRADEN
|37
|M
|Daryl Reid*
|66:35
|East Kilbride
|REID
|38
|M
|Fraser Stewart
|66:40
|SCO
|STEWART
|39
|M
|Matthew Neill
|66:44
|Strive Racing
|NEILL
|40
|M
|Paul Rodgers
|67:07
|Aldershot
|P. RODGERS
|41
|M
|Conor Gallagher
|67:13
|NI & ULSTER
|GALLAGHER
|42
|M
|Nicholas Barry
|67:14
|Sale Harriers
|BARRY
|43
|M
|Jordan Skelly
|67:14
|Lincolnshire
|SKELLY
|44
|M
|Mo’ath Alkhawaldeh
|67:15
|Princeton Uni
|ALKHAWALDEH
|45
|M
|Gary Heggarty
|67:20
|NI & ULSTER
|HEGGARTY
|46
|M
|Chris McGarrity
|67:29
|Shettleston
|MCGARRITY
|47
|M
|Declan Reed
|67:36
|NI & ULSTER
|REED
|48
|M
|Arturs Bareikis
|67:44
|LATVIA
|BAREIKIS
|49
|M
|Eoin Mullan
|67:47
|Omagh
|MULLAN
|50
|M
|Kyle Doherty
|68:22
|City of Derry
|DOHERTY
|51
|M
|Emmett Jennings
|68:30
|Dundrum
|JENNINGS
|52
|M
|James Reeder
|68:32
|Ipswich
|REEDER
|53
|M
|Gary Slevin
|68:41
|Foyle Valley
|SLEVIN
|54
|M
|Callum Rowlinson
|68:47
|Salford
|ROWLINSON
|55
|M
|Brian McElvanna
|68:56
|Armagh AC
|MCELVANNA
|56
|M
|Chris Prior
|69:00
|Cardiff AC
|PRIOR
|57
|M
|David Troy
|69:03
|UCD
|TROY
|58
|M
|Stephen Connolly
|69:11
|Belfast/NIR
|CONNOLLY
|59
|M
|John Black
|69:12
|North Belfast Harriers
|BLACK
|60
|M
|James Douglas
|69:15
|Borders AC
|DOUGLAS
|61
|M
|Matt Welsh*
|69:15
|Belgrave Harriers
|WELSH
|62
|M
|Mark Jenkin
|69:29
|Bideford AC
|JENKIN
|63
|M
|Bradley Courtney -Pinn
|69:29
|Belgrave Harriers
|COURTNEY-PINN
|64
|M
|Mark Doherty
|69:33
|Edinburgh
|DOHERTY
|65
|M
|Callum Reid
|69:37
|SCO
|REID
|66
|M
|John Gordon*
|69:42
|Loughborough Uni
|GORDON
|67
|M
|Dan Mapp
|69:44
|St. Mary’s Uni
|MAPP
|68
|M
|Michael Ellis
|69:46
|Tonbridge
|ELLIS
|69
|M
|Vinny Castronuovo
|70:00
|North Eastern UNI
|CASTRONUOVO
|70
|M
|Michael Fox
|70:12
|Armagh AC
|FOX
|71
|M
|Paul Coon
|70:13
|Salford
|COON
|72
|M
|Luca Fanatolli
|70:16
|ITALY
|FANATOLLI
|73
|M
|Ciaran Ferris
|70:20
|NIR
|FERRIS
|74
|M
|Craig Halsey
|70:48
|Brighton & Hove
|HALSEY
|75
|M
|Andrew Carey
|71:18
|Glasgow Uni
|CAREY
|76
|M
|Brendan Heaney
|71:26
|Armagh
|HEANEY