The 2022 Antrim Coast Half Marathon will take place on Sunday 28 August and the live coverage will take place on the BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport Northern Ireland website. The race has attracted several top runners, including YalemzAMerf Ye hualaw, who returns a year after a course measuring error robbed her of a world record. Click here for more live streaming information. Also Check out the YouTube channel for updates.

Venue: Larne Date: Sunday, 28 August Start: 04:00 AM EST

At the end of the 2021 Antrim Coast Half Marathon race, Yehualaw appeared to have set a new world record, but it was later revealed that the course had been 54 meters short so World Athletics, rightfully so, did not ratify the winning time. Read more: Keira D’Amato, Ben Flanagan win ASICS Falmouth Road Race 2022 titles; Top 20 results

This year, the Ethiopian returns and she is hoping to produce another fast time, while race director James McIlroy revealed that there will not be a repeat of last year’s mishap, assuring that the “course is ratified and measured correctly” for this year’s race.

“You don’t want to blame Covid but it certainly was a factor,” said McIlroy on the BBC website. “The protocol is to measure the course twice but we were unable to do that.

“We couldn’t get anyone to fly here before the race to do the measurement [because of the Covid situation] so we had to do it post the race.

“The frustration is that with 50 meters short, if you add 10 seconds on, 65% of the elite race would still have run a personal best and Yalemzerf would still have been the first woman to run under 64 minutes.

“But she’s back again in good shape and the course is ratified and measured correctly.”

On the men’s side, 2021 winner Jemal Yimer is also back in the Larne field to defend his crown and will start as the man to beat. The Ethiopian ran 1:00:30 to win last year’s race, while his personal best is a very quick 58:33, set in Valencia in 2018.

Yimer’s compatriot Tesfahun Akalnew, who was second last year, is also back to challenge him again this year and he comes in with a season’s best of 1:02:16. Last year’s third placer Shadrack Kimining of Kenya is also back in the Antrim Coast Half Marathon field and will be aiming to improve on the 1:00:32 he clocked a year ago.

Watch is the 2022 Antrim Coast Half Marathon route?

We were told that there were some adjustments made to this year’s race course which could lead to even faster time, so what is the 2022 Antrim Coast Half Marathon route? Per Nothern Ireland World: The runners will follow a course of Chaine Memorial Road- Tower Road- Curran Road- Coastguard Road- Fleet Street- Olderfleet Road- Redlands Road- Harbour Highway- Circular Road-Main Street- Upper Main Street- High Street- Pound Street- Victoria Road- Glenarm Road- A2 Coast Road- Grace Avenue- Grace Avenue North- Croft Road- Cairncastle Road- A2 Coast Road- Glenarm Road- Curran Road- Tower Road, finishing at Chaine Memorial Road.

Watch 2021 Antrim Coast Half Marathon Replay Here

Women’s Elite Entry List

No. Gender Individual P.B. Region BIB 26 M Roy Hoornweg PACE NLD PACE 27 M Genetu Molalign PACE PACE 28 M John Craig PACE NIR PACE 1 W Yalemzerf Yehualaw 63:44 ETH YEHUALAW 2 W Tsehay Gemechu 65:08 ETH GEMECHU 3 W Gete Alemayehu 66:37 ETH ALEMAYEHU 4 W Beatrice Chepkemoi Mutai 67:29 KEN MUTAI 5 W Emma Mitchell 72:28 NI & ULSTER MITCHELL 6 W Fionnuala Ross 73:08 NI & ULSTER ROSS 7 W Hannah Irwin 73:23 NI & ULSTER IRWIN 8 W Chloe Richardson 73:47 ENG RICHARDSON 9 W Jane Bareikis 74:05 USA BAREIKIS 10 W Mollie Williams 74:19 ENG WILLIAMS 11 W Kate Drew 74:36 ENG DREW 12 W Jessica Craig 74:47 NI & ULSTER CRAIG 13 W Ali Lavender 75:18 ENG LAVENDER 14 W Kirsty Longley 75:27 ENG LONGLEY 15 W Victoria Kenny 76:16 ENG KENNY 16 W Megan Ryan 76:24 IRE RYAN 17 W Aoife Kilgallon 75:07 IRE KILGALLON 18 W Ciara Hickey 75:43 IRE HICKEY 19 W Kerry O’Flaherty* 73:35* IRE O’FLAHERTY 20 W Rebecca Burns 77:28 SCO BURNS 21 W Virginie Barrand 77:42 SCO BARRAND 22 W Clare Bruce 77:55 SCO BRUCE 23 W Cecilia Mobuchon 74:16 FRANCE MOBUCHON 24 W Karen Mulrooney* 75:19* IRE MULROONEY 25 W Emeline Delanis 74:25 FRA DELANIS

Men’s Elite Entry List

No. Gender Individual P.B. Region Bib

77 PACE Bethwell Birgen KEN PACE 1 M Jemal Yimer 58:33 ETH YIMER 2 M Tesfahun Akalnew 59:22 ETH AKALNEW 3 M Shadrack Kimining 59:27 KEN KIMINING 4 M Huseydin Mohamed 59:32 ETH MOHAMED 5 M Gizealew Ayana 59:39 KEN AYANA 6 M Callum Hawkins 60:00 UK C. HAWKINS 7 M Marc Scott 60:35 UK SCOTT 8 M Evans Mayaka 60:37 KEN MAYAKA 9 M Alfred Ngeno 61:02 KEN NGENO 10 M Stephen Scullion 61:09 NIR SCULLION 11 M Omar Ahmed 62:14 Birchfield/ETH AHMED 12 M Richard Douma 62:23 NED DOUMA 13 M Mo Ali 63:09 NED ALI 14 M Jack Gray 63:15 ENG GRAY 15 M Nigel Martin 63:21 ENG MARTIN 16 M David Mansfield 63:23 IRE MANSFIELD 17 M Paul O’Donnell 63:37 IRE O’DONNELL 18 M Derek Hawkins 63:53 UK D. HAWKINS 19 M Jonathan Escalante- Phillips 64:14 Cambridge Uni ESCALANTE- PHILLIPS 20 M Jake O’ Reegan 64:16 IRE O’REEGAN 21 M Sean Chalmers 64:22 SCO CHALMERS 22 M Norman Shreeve 64:34 Cambridge Uni SHREEVE 23 M Finn Brodie 64:39 Morpeth BRODIE 24 M Joe Morwood 64:53 ENG MORWOOD 25 M Daniel Stone 64:59 IRE STONE 26 M Steven McAlary 65:01 NI & ULSTER MCALARY 27 M John Borjesson 65:03 SWE BORJESSON 28 Tim O Donoghue 65:04 East Cork AC O’DONOGHUE 29 M Jonny Cornish 65:16 ENG CORNISH 30 M Lewis Rodgers 65:24 SCO L. RODGERS 31 M Matthew Crehan 65:28 St.Helen’s CREHAN 32 M Flynn Jennings 65:31 Bideford AC JENNINGS 33 M William Maunsell* 65:36 IRE MAUNSELL 34 M Michael Christoforou 65:41 SCO CHRISTOFOROU 35 M Gary O’Hanlon 66:26 IRE O’HANLON 36 M Ross Braden 66:30 Blackheath BRADEN 37 M Daryl Reid* 66:35 East Kilbride REID 38 M Fraser Stewart 66:40 SCO STEWART 39 M Matthew Neill 66:44 Strive Racing NEILL 40 M Paul Rodgers 67:07 Aldershot P. RODGERS 41 M Conor Gallagher 67:13 NI & ULSTER GALLAGHER 42 M Nicholas Barry 67:14 Sale Harriers BARRY 43 M Jordan Skelly 67:14 Lincolnshire SKELLY 44 M Mo’ath Alkhawaldeh 67:15 Princeton Uni ALKHAWALDEH 45 M Gary Heggarty 67:20 NI & ULSTER HEGGARTY 46 M Chris McGarrity 67:29 Shettleston MCGARRITY 47 M Declan Reed 67:36 NI & ULSTER REED 48 M Arturs Bareikis 67:44 LATVIA BAREIKIS 49 M Eoin Mullan 67:47 Omagh MULLAN 50 M Kyle Doherty 68:22 City of Derry DOHERTY 51 M Emmett Jennings 68:30 Dundrum JENNINGS 52 M James Reeder 68:32 Ipswich REEDER 53 M Gary Slevin 68:41 Foyle Valley SLEVIN 54 M Callum Rowlinson 68:47 Salford ROWLINSON 55 M Brian McElvanna 68:56 Armagh AC MCELVANNA 56 M Chris Prior 69:00 Cardiff AC PRIOR 57 M David Troy 69:03 UCD TROY 58 M Stephen Connolly 69:11 Belfast/NIR CONNOLLY 59 M John Black 69:12 North Belfast Harriers BLACK 60 M James Douglas 69:15 Borders AC DOUGLAS 61 M Matt Welsh* 69:15 Belgrave Harriers WELSH 62 M Mark Jenkin 69:29 Bideford AC JENKIN 63 M Bradley Courtney -Pinn 69:29 Belgrave Harriers COURTNEY-PINN 64 M Mark Doherty 69:33 Edinburgh DOHERTY 65 M Callum Reid 69:37 SCO REID 66 M John Gordon* 69:42 Loughborough Uni GORDON 67 M Dan Mapp 69:44 St. Mary’s Uni MAPP 68 M Michael Ellis 69:46 Tonbridge ELLIS 69 M Vinny Castronuovo 70:00 North Eastern UNI CASTRONUOVO 70 M Michael Fox 70:12 Armagh AC FOX 71 M Paul Coon 70:13 Salford COON 72 M Luca Fanatolli 70:16 ITALY FANATOLLI 73 M Ciaran Ferris 70:20 NIR FERRIS 74 M Craig Halsey 70:48 Brighton & Hove HALSEY 75 M Andrew Carey 71:18 Glasgow Uni CAREY 76 M Brendan Heaney 71:26 Armagh HEANEY