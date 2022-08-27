Antrim Coast Half Marathon live streaming
  • Save

The 2022 Antrim Coast Half Marathon will take place on Sunday 28 August and the live coverage will take place on the BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport Northern Ireland website. The race has attracted several top runners, including YalemzAMerf Ye hualaw, who returns a year after a course measuring error robbed her of a world record. Click here for more live streaming information. Also Check out the YouTube channel for updates.

Venue: Larne Date: Sunday, 28 August Start: 04:00 AM EST

At the end of the 2021 Antrim Coast Half Marathon race, Yehualaw appeared to have set a new world record, but it was later revealed that the course had been 54 meters short so World Athletics, rightfully so, did not ratify the winning time. Read more: Keira D’Amato, Ben Flanagan win ASICS Falmouth Road Race 2022 titles; Top 20 results

This year, the Ethiopian returns and she is hoping to produce another fast time, while race director James McIlroy revealed that there will not be a repeat of last year’s mishap, assuring that the “course is ratified and measured correctly” for this year’s race.

“You don’t want to blame Covid but it certainly was a factor,” said McIlroy on the BBC website. “The protocol is to measure the course twice but we were unable to do that.

“We couldn’t get anyone to fly here before the race to do the measurement [because of the Covid situation] so we had to do it post the race.

“The frustration is that with 50 meters short, if you add 10 seconds on, 65% of the elite race would still have run a personal best and Yalemzerf would still have been the first woman to run under 64 minutes. 

“But she’s back again in good shape and the course is ratified and measured correctly.”

On the men’s side, 2021 winner Jemal Yimer is also back in the Larne field to defend his crown and will start as the man to beat. The Ethiopian ran 1:00:30 to win last year’s race, while his personal best is a very quick 58:33, set in Valencia in 2018.

Yimer’s compatriot Tesfahun Akalnew, who was second last year, is also back to challenge him again this year and he comes in with a season’s best of 1:02:16. Last year’s third placer Shadrack Kimining of Kenya is also back in the Antrim Coast Half Marathon field and will be aiming to improve on the 1:00:32 he clocked a year ago.

Watch is the 2022 Antrim Coast Half Marathon route?

We were told that there were some adjustments made to this year’s race course which could lead to even faster time, so what is the 2022 Antrim Coast Half Marathon route? Per Nothern Ireland World: The runners will follow a course of Chaine Memorial Road- Tower Road- Curran Road- Coastguard Road- Fleet Street- Olderfleet Road- Redlands Road- Harbour Highway- Circular Road-Main Street- Upper Main Street- High Street- Pound Street- Victoria Road- Glenarm Road- A2 Coast Road- Grace Avenue- Grace Avenue North- Croft Road- Cairncastle Road- A2 Coast Road- Glenarm Road- Curran Road- Tower Road, finishing at Chaine Memorial Road.

Watch 2021 Antrim Coast Half Marathon Replay Here

Women’s Elite Entry List

No.GenderIndividualP.B.RegionBIB
26MRoy HoornwegPACENLDPACE
27MGenetu MolalignPACEPACE
28MJohn CraigPACENIRPACE
1WYalemzerf Yehualaw63:44ETHYEHUALAW
2WTsehay Gemechu65:08ETHGEMECHU
3WGete Alemayehu66:37ETHALEMAYEHU
4WBeatrice Chepkemoi Mutai67:29KENMUTAI
5WEmma Mitchell72:28NI & ULSTERMITCHELL
6WFionnuala Ross73:08NI & ULSTERROSS
7WHannah Irwin73:23NI & ULSTERIRWIN
8WChloe Richardson73:47ENGRICHARDSON
9WJane Bareikis74:05USABAREIKIS
10WMollie Williams74:19ENGWILLIAMS
11WKate Drew74:36ENGDREW
12WJessica Craig74:47NI & ULSTERCRAIG
13WAli Lavender75:18ENGLAVENDER
14WKirsty Longley75:27ENGLONGLEY
15WVictoria Kenny76:16ENGKENNY
16WMegan Ryan76:24IRERYAN
17WAoife Kilgallon75:07IREKILGALLON
18WCiara Hickey75:43IREHICKEY
19WKerry O’Flaherty*73:35*IREO’FLAHERTY
20WRebecca Burns77:28SCOBURNS
21WVirginie Barrand77:42SCOBARRAND
22WClare Bruce77:55SCOBRUCE
23WCecilia Mobuchon74:16FRANCEMOBUCHON
24WKaren Mulrooney*75:19*IREMULROONEY
25WEmeline Delanis74:25FRA DELANIS

Men’s Elite Entry List

No.GenderIndividualP.B.RegionBib
77PACEBethwell BirgenKENPACE
1MJemal Yimer58:33ETHYIMER
2MTesfahun Akalnew59:22ETHAKALNEW
3MShadrack Kimining59:27KEN KIMINING
4MHuseydin Mohamed59:32ETHMOHAMED
5MGizealew Ayana59:39KENAYANA
6MCallum Hawkins60:00UKC. HAWKINS
7MMarc Scott60:35UKSCOTT
8MEvans Mayaka60:37KENMAYAKA
9MAlfred Ngeno61:02KENNGENO
10MStephen Scullion61:09NIRSCULLION
11MOmar Ahmed62:14Birchfield/ETHAHMED
12MRichard Douma62:23NEDDOUMA
13MMo Ali63:09NEDALI
14MJack Gray63:15ENGGRAY
15MNigel Martin63:21ENGMARTIN
16MDavid Mansfield63:23IREMANSFIELD
17MPaul O’Donnell63:37IREO’DONNELL
18MDerek Hawkins63:53UKD. HAWKINS
19MJonathan Escalante- Phillips64:14Cambridge UniESCALANTE- PHILLIPS
20MJake O’ Reegan64:16IREO’REEGAN
21MSean Chalmers64:22SCOCHALMERS
22MNorman Shreeve64:34Cambridge UniSHREEVE
23MFinn Brodie64:39Morpeth BRODIE
24MJoe Morwood64:53ENGMORWOOD
25MDaniel Stone64:59IRESTONE
26MSteven McAlary65:01NI & ULSTERMCALARY
27MJohn Borjesson65:03SWEBORJESSON
28Tim O Donoghue65:04East Cork ACO’DONOGHUE
29MJonny Cornish65:16ENGCORNISH
30MLewis Rodgers65:24SCOL. RODGERS
31MMatthew Crehan65:28St.Helen’sCREHAN
32MFlynn Jennings65:31Bideford ACJENNINGS
33MWilliam Maunsell*65:36IREMAUNSELL
34MMichael Christoforou65:41SCOCHRISTOFOROU
35MGary O’Hanlon66:26IREO’HANLON
36MRoss Braden66:30BlackheathBRADEN
37MDaryl Reid*66:35East KilbrideREID
38MFraser Stewart66:40SCOSTEWART
39MMatthew Neill 66:44Strive RacingNEILL
40MPaul Rodgers67:07AldershotP. RODGERS
41MConor Gallagher67:13NI & ULSTERGALLAGHER
42MNicholas Barry67:14Sale HarriersBARRY
43MJordan Skelly67:14LincolnshireSKELLY
44MMo’ath Alkhawaldeh67:15Princeton UniALKHAWALDEH
45MGary Heggarty67:20NI & ULSTERHEGGARTY
46MChris McGarrity67:29ShettlestonMCGARRITY
47MDeclan Reed67:36NI & ULSTERREED
48MArturs Bareikis67:44LATVIABAREIKIS
49MEoin Mullan67:47OmaghMULLAN
50MKyle Doherty68:22City of DerryDOHERTY
51MEmmett Jennings68:30Dundrum JENNINGS
52MJames Reeder68:32IpswichREEDER
53MGary Slevin68:41Foyle ValleySLEVIN
54MCallum Rowlinson68:47SalfordROWLINSON
55MBrian McElvanna68:56Armagh ACMCELVANNA
56MChris Prior69:00Cardiff ACPRIOR
57MDavid Troy69:03UCDTROY
58MStephen Connolly69:11Belfast/NIRCONNOLLY
59MJohn Black69:12North Belfast HarriersBLACK
60MJames Douglas69:15Borders ACDOUGLAS
61MMatt Welsh*69:15Belgrave HarriersWELSH
62MMark Jenkin69:29Bideford ACJENKIN
63MBradley Courtney -Pinn69:29Belgrave HarriersCOURTNEY-PINN
64MMark Doherty69:33EdinburghDOHERTY
65MCallum Reid69:37SCOREID
66MJohn Gordon*69:42Loughborough UniGORDON
67MDan Mapp69:44St. Mary’s UniMAPP
68MMichael Ellis69:46TonbridgeELLIS
69MVinny Castronuovo70:00North Eastern UNI CASTRONUOVO
70MMichael Fox70:12Armagh ACFOX
71MPaul Coon70:13SalfordCOON
72MLuca Fanatolli70:16ITALYFANATOLLI
73MCiaran Ferris70:20NIRFERRIS
74MCraig Halsey70:48Brighton & HoveHALSEY
75MAndrew Carey71:18Glasgow UniCAREY
76MBrendan Heaney71:26ArmaghHEANEY
0 Shares

Glen Andrews is one of World-Track main writers for long distance and marathon running. Andrews, who competed in cross country during his High School and college years finds passion covering these events. He's also run a few marathons in his time, and still hopes to qualify for Boston.

Similar Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.