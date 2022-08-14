MUNICH, Germany (August 14) —— The 2022 European Athletics Championships men’s marathon here in Munich will get underway at 11:30 am local time / 5:30 am ET and you can watch the live streaming coverage on Eurovision Sport. Fans can also follow the live results and updates of the race on Monday (15).

Koen Naert enters the race as the defending champion but there are a lot of contenders in the field, despite the absence of some of the top Europeans. The men’s marathon race on Eurovision Sport will be on Channel 9. Read more: How to watch the 2022 European Athletics Championships women’s marathon?

LISTEN LIVE AUDIO STREAM – WORKS BEST WITHOUT CHROME

Naert ran a championship record time of 2:09:51 to win the title in Berlin in 2018 and has since improved his personal best to 2:07:39. In Munich on Monday, the Belgian will aim to repeat his gold-medal performance against a field that includes 20 starters with personal bests under 2:10.

Spain’s Ayad Lamdassem is the top man in the field and heads into the race with a personal best of 2:06:25, set in Sevilla in February and he will certainly start as the leading contender for the gold medal. Read Also: How to watch and follow the European Athletics Championships Munich 2022?

Lamdassem finished fifth in the Olympic marathon in Sapporo, last summer so he’s shown that he’s got the quality to perform on the big stage. He is the No. 4 quickest in Europe this season.

Meanwhile, another strong medal contender is Maru Teferi of Israel who is coming off an 11th place finish at the World Athletics Championships 2022 in Eugene, Oregon, in July. Four years ago Teferi ran 2:13:00 to set a national record to finish seventh in Berlin.

Today, the 30-year-old has posted five sub-2:10 times and dipped under 2:08 fourth times in his career so far. He owns a personal best of 2:06:58.

Samuel Tsegay Tesfamriam of Sweden is another medal prospect and he enters with a lifetime best of 2:06:53.

PHOTO: Koen Naert of Belgium in action. Photo by Filip Bossuyt