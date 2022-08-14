MUNICH, Germany (August 14) —— The 2022 European Athletics Championships women’s marathon here in Munich will begin at 10:00 am local time / 4:00 am ET and you can watch and follow the live broadcast of the race on the worldwide Broadcast Partner EBU/Eurovision Sport.

Where can I watch the 2022 European Athletics Championships women’s marathon?

You can watch all the live streaming coverage of the 2022 European Athletics Championships women’s marathon on Eurovision Sport with the race time in the United States scheduled for 4:00 am! Please note that there will be several events taking place in the morning session, sure to click on Channel 2 when you visit Eurovision Sport to access the dedicated feed! Please also read: How to watch and follow the European Athletics Championships Munich 2022?

An already busy summer of track and field will pick up again over the coming seven days as several of the world’s best athletes go in search of more championship glory. Read more: Start list – European Athletics Championships Munich 2022 women’s marathon

The early highlights on Monday’s opening day will come from the battling action on the road where a new champion will be crowned in the women’s marathon.

Who is the 2022 European Athletics Championships women’s marathon favorite?

Dutch runner Nienke Brinkman will start as the one to beat, based on form and many believe the field is strong enough to threaten the championship record of 2:25:14, set by France’s Christelle Daunay in 2014.

Brinkman enters this year’s race as the No. 4 European marathon runner in 2022, but her personal best of 2:22:51, achieved when finishing second to set a new Dutch record in the NN Marathon Rotterdam this past April –is the fastest time among the entrants here in Munich.

A very solid German team has also been assembled and you can expect the host representatives to perform very well in front of their home supporters who will undoubtedly come out in numbers to support the runners on the road.

Miriam Dattke and Katharina Steinruck are expected to lead the way for the Germans who also have Domenika Mayer in the squad.

Fabienne Schlumpf of Switzerland, a silver medalist in the 3000m steeplechase in Berlin four years ago, will race in the marathon this time and she could spring a surprise, given that she’s very fresh, having rested for the 2022 campaign thus far.

Keep a close eye also on Marta Galimany of Spain and Portugal’s Sara Moreira.