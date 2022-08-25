The 2022 Athletissima Wanda Diamond League meeting in Lausanne will take place on Friday (26) and you can watch live streaming coverage online on YouTube and various other television and streaming platforms. Read more: How to watch the Lausanne 2022 Wanda Diamond League press conference?

Where can I watch 2022 Lausanne Diamond League?

Fans in the United States can watch live streaming coverage of the Lausanne Wanda Diamond League on NBC Sports as well as Peacock and CNBC TV. You can find all of the 2022 Diamond League Lausanne start lists here and live results and updates will also be available here.

Friday, August 26:

The meet will begin at 12:10 pm ET with the men’s triple jump, and the live two-hour live stream of the main program kicks off at 2:00 pm ET with the women’s 400m hurdles. Read more: Lausanne Diamond League meeting women’s 100m start list; Fraser-Pryce headlines the field

Twelve recently-crowned individual world champions, the same number of individual Olympic gold medallists from Tokyo, and nine champions from last year’s Wanda Diamond League will be among the athletes in action when competition resumes at the Athletissima meeting in Lausanne on Friday (26).

The meeting will be streamed in a number of territories on the Wanda Diamond League YouTube page but please note that the coverage will not be available in all territories. To find out where the meeting may be broadcast in your country, check the list below.

Complete list of TV channels and live streams for 2022 Lausanne Diamond League

Territories Broadcaster Africa: Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Comoros, Republic of the Congo, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Cote d’Ivoire, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Reunion, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Seychelles, Socotra, South Africa, St. Helena and Ascension, Swaziland, South Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Zanzibar, Algeria, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Libya, Mauritania, Mayotte, Morocco, Saint Helena, Somalia, Togo, Tunisia, Western Sahara Supersport (English) / Canal+ (French) Argentina TeleRed Australia Fox Sports Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania TV3 (SIA) Balkans: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Slovenia Sportklub Belgium VRT Brazil Globo / Newco – Band Sport Bulgaria A1 – Sport Max Caribbean: Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, British Virgin Islands, Caribbean Netherlands (Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba), Cayman Islands, Cuba, Curaçao, Dominica, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, Puerto Rico, Saint Barthélemy, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Martin, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Sint Maarten, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos Islands, United States Virgin Islands Flow Sports China CCTV Czech Republic Ceska Televize Denmark NENT Finland MTV France / Monaco Sportall / AthleTV Germany Sky Deutschland Greece / Cyprus TAF / ERT India Viacom 18 Israel Charlton Italy and the Vatican City Sky / Rai Hungary MTVA Macau TDM Mexico, Panama, Nicaragua, Guatemala, Belize, Honduras, El Salvador, Costa Rica and Dominican Republic Sky Mexico Netherlands Ziggo Sports / NOS New Zealand Spark Norway NRK Poland Polsat Portugal Sport TV Portugal Singapore Starhub South Korea KBS Slovakia RTV Spain Movistar Sweden C More-TV4 / SVT Switzerland SRG Thailand Cineplex / Mono Turkey Ssport United Kingdom, Guernsey, Northern Ireland, Channel Islands and Isle of Man- audio BBC Service overseas BBC Ukraine Sentana USA NBC Sports Vietnam SCTV Bhutan, Bolivia, Chile, Cambodia, Indonesia, Iceland, Ireland, Japan, Mongolia, Myanmar, North Korea, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Romania, Sri Lanka, Uruguay, Venezuela Wanda Diamond League YouTube / Facebook