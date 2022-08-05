Yared Nuguse running in the men's 1500m
A strong field has been assembled for the 2022 Sir Walter Miler elite men’s and women’s fields and I cannot wait to see some of the top runners in the United States and around the world battle each other tonight. Get Live Results Here

Event Schedule:
8:30pm COROS Coaches Clash
8:40pm Run Club 4×400 Relay
9:00pm National Anthem
9:15pm Women’s Elite Mile
9:30pm Men’s Elite Mile
9:55pm Party at Raleigh Brewing

*Times Eastern USA

Who are the leading runners in the Sir Walter Miler Elite Fields?

Among the athletes racing in the women’s and men’s fields in North Carolina are Aisha Praught-Leer, Helen Schlachtenhaufen, Nikki Hiltz, Charlene Lipsey, Whittni Orton Morgan, Yared Nuguse, Sean McGorty, Jonathan Davis, and Eleanor Fulton.

2022 Sir Walter Miler Elite Women’s Field

  1. Christina Aragon
  2. Katie Camarena
  3. Ella Donaghu – Nike Union AC
  4. Eleanor Fulton
  5. Elly Henes – adidas
  6. Nikki Hiltz – lululemon
  7. Gabbi Jennings – adidas
  8. Charlene Lipsey – Tracksmith
  9. Megan Mansy
  10. Rebecca Mehra – Oiselle
  11. Whittni Orton Morgan – adidas
  12. Aisha Praught-Leer – Puma
  13. Emily Richards – Tracksmith
  14. Helen Schlachtenhaufen – Nike
  15. Hannah Steelman – On Running

2022 Sir Walter Miler Elite Men’s Field

  1. Benjamin Allen – Empire Elite TC
  2. Alec Basten
  3. Vincent Ciattei – Nike Oregon TC
  4. Rob Heppenstall
  5. Drew Hunter – adidas Tinman Elite
  6. Dan Michalski – Nike
  7. Yared Nuguse – On Athletics Club
  8. Sam Prakel – adidas
  9. Thomas Ratcliffe – Nike Bowerman TC
  10. Paul Ryan – adidas
  11. Matt Wisner – New Generation T&F
  12. Henry Wynne – Brooks Beasts
  13. Isaiah Harris – Brooks Beasts (Pacer)
