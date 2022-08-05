You can watch live streaming coverage of the 2022 Sir Walter Miler with h a RunnerSpace +PLUS subscription so if you don’t have one already please click here to sign up. After the meeting webcast, you can also watch the all the on-demand videos for the entirety of the event with your RunnerSpace +PLUS account.

A strong field has been assembled for the 2022 Sir Walter Miler elite men's and women's fields and I cannot wait to see some of the top runners in the United States and around the world battle each other tonight.

Event Schedule:

8:30pm COROS Coaches Clash

8:40pm Run Club 4×400 Relay

9:00pm National Anthem

9:15pm Women’s Elite Mile

9:30pm Men’s Elite Mile

9:55pm Party at Raleigh Brewing

*Times Eastern USA

Who are the leading runners in the Sir Walter Miler Elite Fields?

Among the athletes racing in the women’s and men’s fields in North Carolina are Aisha Praught-Leer, Helen Schlachtenhaufen, Nikki Hiltz, Charlene Lipsey, Whittni Orton Morgan, Yared Nuguse, Sean McGorty, Jonathan Davis, and Eleanor Fulton.

2022 Sir Walter Miler Elite Women’s Field

Christina Aragon Katie Camarena Ella Donaghu – Nike Union AC Eleanor Fulton Elly Henes – adidas Nikki Hiltz – lululemon Gabbi Jennings – adidas Charlene Lipsey – Tracksmith Megan Mansy Rebecca Mehra – Oiselle Whittni Orton Morgan – adidas Aisha Praught-Leer – Puma Emily Richards – Tracksmith Helen Schlachtenhaufen – Nike Hannah Steelman – On Running

2022 Sir Walter Miler Elite Men’s Field

Benjamin Allen – Empire Elite TC Alec Basten Vincent Ciattei – Nike Oregon TC Rob Heppenstall Drew Hunter – adidas Tinman Elite Dan Michalski – Nike Yared Nuguse – On Athletics Club Sam Prakel – adidas Thomas Ratcliffe – Nike Bowerman TC Paul Ryan – adidas Matt Wisner – New Generation T&F Henry Wynne – Brooks Beasts Isaiah Harris – Brooks Beasts (Pacer)