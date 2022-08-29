LUZERN, Switzerland (August 29) — The 2022 Spitzen Leichtathletik – World Athletics Continental Tour Silver level meeting will take place at the Stadion Allmend in Luzern, Switzerland on Tuesday (30) and you can watch live streaming coverage and follow live results online.

Where to watch the 2022 Spitzen Leichtathletik meeting?

Several top athletes will be in action at the meeting and fans can expect to be well entertained across all the disciplines. You can watch live broadcast on the UBS Athletics website. Click Here to watch live. For live results and updates, please click here

The men’s 100m dash is loaded with talented sprinters, including Commonwealth Games 2022 champion Ferdinand Omanyala of Kenya and young sprint star Erriyon Knighton of USA, the men’s 110m hurdles field will feature Jamaicans Hansle Parchment and Rasheed Broadbell, while world record holder Wayde van Niekerk will go in the men’s 400m dash, Jamaican Andrew Hudson races in the men’s 200m and Michal Rozmys of Poland goes in the men’s 1500m.

The women’s fields are also blessed with talents with Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica and American Sha’Carri Richardson clashing in the women’s 100m, Olympic champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico leads a women’s 100m hurdles world field, while European champion Mujinga Kambundji of Switzerland headlines a very super strong women’s 200m field and former world record holder and Olympic silver medalist Dalilah Muhammad of USA starting in the women’s 400m hurdles. Meanwhile, Olympic champion and world record holder Ryan Crouser of USA leads the men’s Shot Put field against New Zealand’s Tom Walsh, while Olympic champion Miltiadis Tentoglou of Greece goes up against Swiss world bronze medalist Simon Ehammer in the men’s long jump.

I am expecting a lot of exciting battles at the 2022 Spitzen Leichtathletik on Tuesday, but look out for especially the short sprint and hurdle races.

The men’s 110m hurdles will see Commonwealth Games 2022 champion Broadbell looking to secure a third successive win in European, following his victories at the Gyulai István Memorial 2022 and the 2022 Athletissima – Lausanne Diamond League meeting. He comes in with a personal best of 12.99 seconds.

Broadbell will come up against his fellow Jamaican countryman and Tokyo Olympic 2021 gold medalist Parchment.