The 50th running of the ASICS Falmouth Road Race will take place on Sunday, 21 August and you can watch live streaming coverage via Boston NBC10. For the live online broadcast please click the link to Watch Online Here. Race Results will be posted by 2:00 PM after the race on the official website: www.FalmouthRoadRace.com and will be available on the 2022 RTRT Falmouth Road Race app.

Meanwhile, for those who are looking to see race photos, please visit MarathonFoto.com, the official photographer, to view your 2022 ASICS Falmouth Road Race runner photos! They are typically available 1-2 days after the race.

Live coverage begins at 8:30 am ET while the Elite men’s race will start at 9:00 am and seeded runners will start at 9:03 am.

Headlining the women’s race will be defending champion Edna Kiplagat, who has won the World Athletics Championships Marathon twice (2011 and 2013). She has also won the B.A.A. Boston Marathon (2017), TCS London Marathon (2014), and TCS New York City Marathon (2010). Other familiar faces vying to take the crown are American Marathon Record Holder Keira D’Amato, Diane Nukuri, Makena Morley, and Dominique Scott.

Ben Flanagan who has won the Falmouth Road Races twice already (2018 and 2021) will go in search of a triple this year. He’s aiming for the trifecta which would see him adding the title to the Canadian National Championship title that he won earlier this year. A 2016 Olympian and 2019 Falmouth Road Race Champion, Leonard Korir will be looking to take the title back. New England native Ben True is no stranger to the ASICS Falmouth Road Race course, having finished 2nd in 2013. He holds five national titles, set a national record at the 2017 B.A.A. 5K, and finished fourth in the 10,000 meters at the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials.

Want to track a runner at the ASICS Falmouth Road Race?

The 2022 ASICS Falmouth Road Race Live Results page will be available soon. Have a Smartphone? Download the RTRT app now to be ready for race day! Participants, family & friends can all use Live Results to share in the excitement. On race day, spectators can get the status of participants in real-time using the Live Tracker & Leaderboard. Details such as time, pace, position on the map, and estimated finish will be instantly available!