The 2022 World Athletics Continental Tour Gold series returns with the Gyulai István Memorial 2022 – Hungarian Athletics Grand Prix – on Monday (8) in Szekesfehervar and you can watch the live stream on several different platforms online.

How to watch the Gyulai István Memorial 2022 in the USA?

Fans in the United States can watch live broadcast of the Gyulai István Memorial 2022 meeting on FloTrack via FloSports and you can find all the information by clicking here: flotrack.org. The meet will begin at 11:15 am Eastern Time (ET) on Monday and the live stream will last for two hours. FloSports will also provide the live webcast to the viewers in Australia.

How to watch the Istvan Gyulai Memorial 2022 live on YouTube?

Meanwhile, the World Athletics YouTube channel will provide live streaming coverage for several fans around the world, although the stream is not available to those located in geoblocked areas.

The viewers in the Caribbean, including Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados, and the Bahamas can watch the action on Flow Sports, those in Canada will have access through CBC and its Digital Platforms, while the African territories are covered by SuperSport.

Among the collection of superstars featuring in Szekesfehervar on Monday are USA’s 400m hurdles record holder Sydney McLaughlin, five-time world 100m champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, world 200m champion Shericka Jackson, USA’s Olympic bronze medallist Gabrielle Thomas, as well as world 400m hurdles champion Alison Dos Santos of Brazil, Grant Holloway of the USA, the two-time world 110m hurdles champion and Olympic 100m hurdles champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico.

Check below to see what channels and streaming platforms are broadcasting the meeting in your country. If your country is not listed below, then you can watch the action live on the World Athletics YouTube channel.

2022 Gyulai István Memorial Live TV and Streaming Channels

Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde Islands, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo, Congo DR, Ivory Coast, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, Swaziland, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia and ZimbabweSuperSport / GSL1 / LIYU / SSM / SSME / VR3 / VR3A
Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Bermuda, Bonaire, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Cuba, Curacao, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Grenada, Guadaloupe, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, Netherlands Antilles, Saint Barthelemy, St. Kittis and Nevis, St. Lucia, Saint Martin, St. Vicent and the Grenadies, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobado, Turks and CaicosFlow Sports
Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, VenezuelaDirecTV / VC 617/1617
Australia, USAFloSports / FloTrack / flotrack.org
Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri LankaViacom 18 / Sports18Voot Select
Brazil, Belize, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, PanamaESPN / STAR+
Brunei, Cambodia, Hong Kong,  Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Mongolia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Timor Leste, VietnamSPOTV / SPOTV2
Bosnia & Herzegovina, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, SerbiaArena Sport / Arena Premium 3
CanadaCBC / Digital Platforms
CroatiaArena Sport / Arena Sport 1
Czech RepublicCzech TV / CT Sport and ceskatelevize.cz/sport
DenmarkViaplay Group / Viaplay
FinlandMTV / MTV Sport 2 and MAX 2
Germanysportdeutschland.tv
GreeceCosmote / COSMOTE Sport 8HD
HungaryMTVA
IcelandViaplay Group / Viaplay
IsraelSport 5 / 5PLUS
ItalySky / Sky Sport Action (206)
LithuaniaSport 1
NetherlandsZiggo Sport / Ziggo Sport Select
NorwayViaplay Group / Viaplay and V sport +
PolandPolsat / Polsat Sport News
PortugalSPORT TV / SPORT TV 2
RussiaMatch TV / ARENA
SlovakiaTV JOJ / JOJ SPORT
SloveniaArena Sport / Arena Sport 1
SpainTVE / Teledeporte
SwedenViaplay Group / Viaplay V sport extra
SwitzerlandSwiss Sport TV / swiss-sport.tv
TaiwanELTA / ELTA SPORTS 1
TurkeyS Sport and S Sport Plus
