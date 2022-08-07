The 2022 World Athletics Continental Tour Gold series returns with the Gyulai István Memorial 2022 – Hungarian Athletics Grand Prix – on Monday (8) in Szekesfehervar and you can watch the live stream on several different platforms online.

How to watch the Gyulai István Memorial 2022 in the USA?

Fans in the United States can watch live broadcast of the Gyulai István Memorial 2022 meeting on FloTrack via FloSports and you can find all the information by clicking here: flotrack.org. The meet will begin at 11:15 am Eastern Time (ET) on Monday and the live stream will last for two hours. FloSports will also provide the live webcast to the viewers in Australia.

How to watch the Istvan Gyulai Memorial 2022 live on YouTube?

Meanwhile, the World Athletics YouTube channel will provide live streaming coverage for several fans around the world, although the stream is not available to those located in geoblocked areas.

The viewers in the Caribbean, including Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados, and the Bahamas can watch the action on Flow Sports, those in Canada will have access through CBC and its Digital Platforms, while the African territories are covered by SuperSport.

Among the collection of superstars featuring in Szekesfehervar on Monday are USA’s 400m hurdles record holder Sydney McLaughlin, five-time world 100m champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, world 200m champion Shericka Jackson, USA’s Olympic bronze medallist Gabrielle Thomas, as well as world 400m hurdles champion Alison Dos Santos of Brazil, Grant Holloway of the USA, the two-time world 110m hurdles champion and Olympic 100m hurdles champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico.

Check below to see what channels and streaming platforms are broadcasting the meeting in your country. If your country is not listed below, then you can watch the action live on the World Athletics YouTube channel.

2022 Gyulai István Memorial Live TV and Streaming Channels

Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde Islands, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo, Congo DR, Ivory Coast, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, Swaziland, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe SuperSport / GSL1 / LIYU / SSM / SSME / VR3 / VR3A Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Bermuda, Bonaire, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Cuba, Curacao, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Grenada, Guadaloupe, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, Netherlands Antilles, Saint Barthelemy, St. Kittis and Nevis, St. Lucia, Saint Martin, St. Vicent and the Grenadies, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobado, Turks and Caicos Flow Sports Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela DirecTV / VC 617/1617 Australia, USA FloSports / FloTrack / flotrack.org Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka Viacom 18 / Sports18Voot Select Brazil, Belize, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama ESPN / STAR+ Brunei, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Mongolia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Timor Leste, Vietnam SPOTV / SPOTV2 Bosnia & Herzegovina, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia Arena Sport / Arena Premium 3 Canada CBC / Digital Platforms Croatia Arena Sport / Arena Sport 1 Czech Republic Czech TV / CT Sport and ceskatelevize.cz/sport Denmark Viaplay Group / Viaplay Finland MTV / MTV Sport 2 and MAX 2 Germany sportdeutschland.tv Greece Cosmote / COSMOTE Sport 8HD Hungary MTVA Iceland Viaplay Group / Viaplay Israel Sport 5 / 5PLUS Italy Sky / Sky Sport Action (206) Lithuania Sport 1 Netherlands Ziggo Sport / Ziggo Sport Select Norway Viaplay Group / Viaplay and V sport + Poland Polsat / Polsat Sport News Portugal SPORT TV / SPORT TV 2 Russia Match TV / ARENA Slovakia TV JOJ / JOJ SPORT Slovenia Arena Sport / Arena Sport 1 Spain TVE / Teledeporte Sweden Viaplay Group / Viaplay V sport extra Switzerland Swiss Sport TV / swiss-sport.tv Taiwan ELTA / ELTA SPORTS 1 Turkey S Sport and S Sport Plus