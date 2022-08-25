Some of the world’s finest athletes return to action in the 2022 Wanda Diamond League series in Lausanne this week and you can watch the live stream of the press conference with the likes of Jakob Ingebrigtsen, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, and Noah Lyles facing the media on Thursday (25).

The trio who have been in top form this season, including winning world titles in Oregon, earlier this summer, will be hoping to secure their place in the series final with another big performance at Athletissima 2022. Read more: Leading 2022 Asics Falmouth Road Race results on Aug. 21

Watch the Lausanne 2022 Wanda Diamond League press conference

As the athletes prepare for the 11th leg of the 2022 season, a number of athletes will join the above three in facing the media at the press conference on Thursday, which will be broadcast live on the Wanda Diamond League YouTube Channels.

In addition to Fraser-Pryce, Lyles, Ingebrigtsen, Jamaicans Shericka Jackson and Elaine Thompson-Herah, Erriyon Knighton of USA, Dutch star Femke Bol and Mutaz Barshim of Qatar will will also face the media.

The line-up for the press conference will be as follows:

11:00 – Femke Bol (NED, 400m hurdles)

11:40 – Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson, Elaine Thompson-Herah (JAM, 100m)

12:20 – Noah Lyles, Erriyon Knighton (USA, 200m)

13.00 – Mutaz Barshim (QAT, high jump), Gianmarco Tamberi (ITA, high jump)

13:30 – Jakob Ingebrigtsen (NOR, 1500m)

14:00 – Mujinga Kambundji (SUI, 100m), Angelica Moser (SUI, pole vault), Ditaji Kambundji (SUI, 4x100m)

Watch the live stream here.



The Wanda Diamond League comprises 13 of the best invitational track and field meetings in the world. The meetings are spread across Asia, Africa, Europe and North America, and make up the top tier of World Athletics’ global one-day meeting competition structure.



Click here to view the full 2022 calendar.



Kind regards,



Wanda Diamond League