The 2022 Wanda Diamond League series will resume in Silesia on Saturday (6), and you can watch live streaming coverage of the meet on the World Athletics YouTube channel as several of the world’s best athletes head to Poland to continue their respective season.

Where to watch the Wanda Diamond League meeting in Silesia?

A star-studded field, including 49 medalists and 12 individual champions from the just concluded World Athletics Championships 2022 in Oregon, has been assembled for this event and the fans in the United State can watch live stream on NBC Sports and Peacock TV.

The meeting will be streamed in a number of territories on the Wanda Diamond League YouTube page.

The action from the Kamila Skolimowska Memorial will begin at 10:00 am ET and will be broadcast for two hours.

Leading the list of world champions down to feature this weekend are pole vaulter world record holder Mondo Duplantis of Sweden and Jamaican sprint sensations Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson as well as world and Olympic 400m champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo of The Bahamas.

Portugal’s world and Olympic triple jump champion Pedro Pichardo, Brazil’s Alison Dos Santos, the gold medalist over the 400m hurdles at Oregon22 and Pavel Fajdek of Poland, another world champion in Eugene in the men’s Hammer Throw are also set to compete at the Silesia Wanda Diamond League meeting 2022 on Saturday.

List of TV channels broadcasting the Wanda Diamond League meeting in Silesia

Territories Broadcaster Africa: Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Comoros, Republic of the Congo, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Cote d’Ivoire, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Reunion, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Seychelles, Socotra, South Africa, St. Helena and Ascension, Swaziland, South Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Zanzibar, Algeria, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Libya, Mauritania, Mayotte, Morocco, Saint Helena, Somalia, Togo, Tunisia, Western Sahara Supersport (English) / Canal+ (French) Argentina TeleRed Australia Fox Sports Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania TV3 (SIA) Balkans: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Slovenia Sportklub Belgium VRT Brazil Globo / Newco – Band Sport Bulgaria A1 – Sport Max Caribbean: Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, British Virgin Islands, Caribbean Netherlands (Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba), Cayman Islands, Cuba, Curaçao, Dominica, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, Puerto Rico, Saint Barthélemy, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Martin, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Sint Maarten, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos Islands, United States Virgin Islands Flow Sports China CCTV Czech Republic Ceska Televize Denmark NENT Finland MTV France / Monaco Sportall / AthleTV Germany Sky Deutschland Greece / Cyprus TAF / ERT India Viacom 18 Israel Charlton Italy and the Vatican City Sky / Rai Hungary MTVA Macau TDM Mexico, Panama, Nicaragua, Guatemala, Belize, Honduras, El Salvador, Costa Rica and Dominican Republic Sky Mexico Netherlands Ziggo Sports / NOS New Zealand Spark Norway NRK Poland Polsat Portugal Sport TV Portugal Singapore Starhub South Korea KBS Slovakia RTV Spain Movistar Sweden C More-TV4 / SVT Switzerland SRG Thailand Cineplex / Mono Turkey Ssport United Kingdom, Guernsey, Northern Ireland, Channel Islands and Isle of Man- audio BBC Service overseas BBC Ukraine Sentana USA NBC Sports Vietnam SCTV Bhutan, Bolivia, Chile, Cambodia, Indonesia, Iceland, Ireland, Japan, Mongolia, Myanmar, North Korea, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Romania, Sri Lanka, Uruguay, Venezuela Wanda Diamond League YouTube / Facebook