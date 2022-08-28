The True Athletes Classics Leverkusen 2022 will be live streamed on ZDF Sports Studio from the Stadion Manfort, and you can watch all the action, while following live results and updates as well. Follow live results updates

With the 2022 athletics calendar drawing to a close, several athletes are aiming to wrap up their respective campaigns in the coming weeks and Sunday’s World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze level meeting in Germany will provide a good chance to add another victory to their names.

Among the athletes done for competition at the True Athletes Classics Leverkusen 2022 is Jamaica’s 2011 world 100m champion Yohan Blake who will line in the straight away event.

Blake has raced twice since the World Athletics Championships 2022 in Oregon, earlier this summer but is yet to break 10-seconds since running 9.85 to win the Jamaica National title in June.

In the women’s 100m race, Americans Celera Barnes and Kiara Parker will start as the athletes to beat, but Germans Rebekka Haase and Jennifer Montag will be hoping to make it a challenge for the North Americans on Sunday.

Ernest John Obiena of the Philippines will be in action in the men’s pole vault against Germany’s Bo Kanda Lita Baehre, while Konstanze Klosterhalfen aims for victory in the women’s 1500m, and Collins Kipruto of Kenya looks to win the men’s 800m.

True Athletes Classics Leverkusen 2022 Schedule

12:30 Javelin Men

12:35 High Jump Men

12:45 110m Hurdles Sem-final men

13:00 Uhr Schülerstaffel

13:20 Triple Jump Women

13:45 100m semi-final men

14:10 Pole vault men

14:15 Discus Throw women

14:20 100m women semi-final

14:35 800m men

14:45 100m men final

15:10 Long Jump women

15:15 100m women final

15:30 100m hurdles women final

15:45 110m hurdles men final

16:00 1500m women