CALI, Colombia (August 5) — Jamaica women broke the world U20 record in the 4x100m relays and defended the title, while South Africa was disqualified in the men’s event after crossing the finish line in first place on Day 5 at the World Athletics U20 Championships 2022 on Friday (5).

What time did the Jamaica team run to set the world U20 4x100m relay record?

The team of Serena Cole, Tina Clayton, Kerrica Hill, and Tia Clayton returned a year later to clock 42.56 seconds to smash the previous world U20 record of 42.94 to retain their gold medal. It was this same team, and in this same exact order, that set the world U20 record in Nairobi, Kenya, last year.

USA finished a distant second but managed to grab the silver medal with a new national U20 record of 43.28, while Colombia secured the bronze medal at 44.59. Read more: World Athletics U20 Championships Cali 22 Day 5 order of events; how to watch on Aug. 5

Cole, the silver medalist in the 100m, got Jamaica off to a very quick start before handing the baton over to the individual 100m champion Tina Clayton who blasted down the back straight to put the defending champion in total command.

Tina Clayton then handed the baton over to sprint hurdle star Hill, who maintained the lead before exchanging to Tia Clayton, the twin sister of Tina, and she tore down the home straight to seal the victory in record-breaking fashion.

On the men’s side, meanwhile, defending champion South Africa crossed the line first but the celebrations ended prematurely after the team was disqualified for a lane violation.

So, Japan was promoted to the gold medal spot after initially finishing second with a time of 39.35 secs, the same time as second place Jamaica.

The United States, which initially finished off the podium in fourth, moved up to the bronze place with a time of 39.57 after the South Africans were disqualified.

World U20 4x100m Relay Results – Women

RESULT POS COUNTRY TEAM MARK 1 JAM Jamaica U20



Serena COLE

Tina CLAYTON

Kerrica HILL

Tia CLAYTON 42.59 WU20R 2 USA United States U20



Jayla JAMISON

Autumn WILSON

Iyana GRAY

Shawnti JACKSON 43.28 NU20R 3 COL Colombia U20



Maria Alejandra MURILLO

Marlet OSPINO

Melany BOLAÑO CASSIANI

Laura MARTÍNEZ IBARGUEN 44.59 4 GER Germany U20



Chelsea KADIRI

Sina KAMMERSCHMITT

Marlene KÖRNER

Holly OKUKU 44.73 5 ITA Italy U20



Gaya BERTELLO

Ludovica GALUPPI

Agnese MUSICA

Ilenia ANGELINI 44.79 6 AUS Australia U20



Hayley REYNOLDS

Olivia Rose INKSTER

Georgia HARRIS

Taylah CRUTTENDEN 45.15 GBR Great Britain & NI U20



Alyson BELL

Joy EZE

Faith AKINBILEJE

Nia WEDDERBURN-GOODISON DNF SUI Switzerland U20



Soraya BECERRA

Emma VAN CAMP

Selina FURLER

Anouk LEDERMANN DQ

World U20 4x100m Relay Results – Men

RESULT POS COUNTRY TEAM MARK 1 JPN Japan U20



Kowa IKESHITA

Hiroto FUJIWARA

Shunki TATENO

Hiroki YANAGITA 39.35 2 JAM Jamaica U20



Bouwahjgie NKRUMIE

Bryan LEVELL

Mark-Anthony DALEY

Adrian KERR 39.35 3 USA United States U20



Laurenz COLBERT

Michael GIZZI

Brandon MILLER

Johnny BRACKINS 39.57 SB 4 ITA Italy U20



Eduardo LONGOBARDI

Loris TONELLA

Alessandro MALVEZZI

Alessio FAGGIN 39.77 5 NGR Nigeria U20



Adekalu Nicholas FAKOREDE

Ogheneovo Nicholas MABILO

Kayinsola AJAYI

Nurain Kola MUSA 39.78 6 ESP Spain U20



Jaime MENDOZA

Mario MENA

Juan Carlos CASTILLO

Alejandro RUEDA 39.87 7 NED Netherlands U20



Matthew SOPHIA

Maurice AFOGNON

Nsikak EKPO

Daniljo VRIENDWIJK 39.9 RSA South Africa U20



Mukhethwa TSHIFURA

Letlhogonolo MOLEYANE

Bradley OLIPHANT

Benjamin RICHARDSON DQ