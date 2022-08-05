CALI, Colombia (August 5) — Jamaica women broke the world U20 record in the 4x100m relays and defended the title, while South Africa was disqualified in the men’s event after crossing the finish line in first place on Day 5 at the World Athletics U20 Championships 2022 on Friday (5).
What time did the Jamaica team run to set the world U20 4x100m relay record?
The team of Serena Cole, Tina Clayton, Kerrica Hill, and Tia Clayton returned a year later to clock 42.56 seconds to smash the previous world U20 record of 42.94 to retain their gold medal. It was this same team, and in this same exact order, that set the world U20 record in Nairobi, Kenya, last year.
USA finished a distant second but managed to grab the silver medal with a new national U20 record of 43.28, while Colombia secured the bronze medal at 44.59. Read more: World Athletics U20 Championships Cali 22 Day 5 order of events; how to watch on Aug. 5
Cole, the silver medalist in the 100m, got Jamaica off to a very quick start before handing the baton over to the individual 100m champion Tina Clayton who blasted down the back straight to put the defending champion in total command.
Tina Clayton then handed the baton over to sprint hurdle star Hill, who maintained the lead before exchanging to Tia Clayton, the twin sister of Tina, and she tore down the home straight to seal the victory in record-breaking fashion.
On the men’s side, meanwhile, defending champion South Africa crossed the line first but the celebrations ended prematurely after the team was disqualified for a lane violation.
So, Japan was promoted to the gold medal spot after initially finishing second with a time of 39.35 secs, the same time as second place Jamaica.
The United States, which initially finished off the podium in fourth, moved up to the bronze place with a time of 39.57 after the South Africans were disqualified.
World U20 4x100m Relay Results – Women
|RESULT
|POS
|COUNTRY
|TEAM
|MARK
|1
|JAM
|Jamaica U20
Serena COLE
Tina CLAYTON
Kerrica HILL
Tia CLAYTON
|42.59 WU20R
|2
|USA
|United States U20
Jayla JAMISON
Autumn WILSON
Iyana GRAY
Shawnti JACKSON
|43.28 NU20R
|3
|COL
|Colombia U20
Maria Alejandra MURILLO
Marlet OSPINO
Melany BOLAÑO CASSIANI
Laura MARTÍNEZ IBARGUEN
|44.59
|4
|GER
|Germany U20
Chelsea KADIRI
Sina KAMMERSCHMITT
Marlene KÖRNER
Holly OKUKU
|44.73
|5
|ITA
|Italy U20
Gaya BERTELLO
Ludovica GALUPPI
Agnese MUSICA
Ilenia ANGELINI
|44.79
|6
|AUS
|Australia U20
Hayley REYNOLDS
Olivia Rose INKSTER
Georgia HARRIS
Taylah CRUTTENDEN
|45.15
|GBR
|Great Britain & NI U20
Alyson BELL
Joy EZE
Faith AKINBILEJE
Nia WEDDERBURN-GOODISON
|DNF
|SUI
|Switzerland U20
Soraya BECERRA
Emma VAN CAMP
Selina FURLER
Anouk LEDERMANN
|DQ
World U20 4x100m Relay Results – Men
|RESULT
|POS
|COUNTRY
|TEAM
|MARK
|1
|JPN
|Japan U20
Kowa IKESHITA
Hiroto FUJIWARA
Shunki TATENO
Hiroki YANAGITA
|39.35
|2
|JAM
|Jamaica U20
Bouwahjgie NKRUMIE
Bryan LEVELL
Mark-Anthony DALEY
Adrian KERR
|39.35
|3
|USA
|United States U20
Laurenz COLBERT
Michael GIZZI
Brandon MILLER
Johnny BRACKINS
|39.57 SB
|4
|ITA
|Italy U20
Eduardo LONGOBARDI
Loris TONELLA
Alessandro MALVEZZI
Alessio FAGGIN
|39.77
|5
|NGR
|Nigeria U20
Adekalu Nicholas FAKOREDE
Ogheneovo Nicholas MABILO
Kayinsola AJAYI
Nurain Kola MUSA
|39.78
|6
|ESP
|Spain U20
Jaime MENDOZA
Mario MENA
Juan Carlos CASTILLO
Alejandro RUEDA
|39.87
|7
|NED
|Netherlands U20
Matthew SOPHIA
Maurice AFOGNON
Nsikak EKPO
Daniljo VRIENDWIJK
|39.9
|RSA
|South Africa U20
Mukhethwa TSHIFURA
Letlhogonolo MOLEYANE
Bradley OLIPHANT
Benjamin RICHARDSON
|DQ