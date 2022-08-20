GRAND BAHAMA, Bahamas (August 20) —— Shericka Jackson posted 10.83 seconds (-0.1 m/s) to smash the women’s 100m championship record at the NACAC Senior Championships 2022 here at the Grand Bahama Sports Complex in Freeport, Grand Bahama on Saturday.

The world silver medalist who said after the race that her plan for the rest of the season is to continue running “fast 100m” races, was never tested on the night. Read more: Keely Hodgkinson wins European Athletics Championships 800m title – Full results

After getting off to a quick start, the Jamaican, who ran 10.98 secs in her semi-final heat, broke away from the pack early in the final and then pull away to shatter the previous championship record of 10.96 secs, set in 2018 by the USA’s Jenna Prandini.

American Celera Barnes clocked 11.10 seconds to take the silver medal with the bronze medal going to Natasha Morrison of Jamaica who ran 11.11.

Ackeem Blake Wins Men’s Gold Medal Easily

Meanwhile, Jamaica also landed gold in the men’s race after Ackeem Blake stopped the clock at 9.98 secs (-0.4 m/s) to finish ahead of a pair of Americans. Blake’s time also bettered the previous championships record of 10.03, set by fellow countryman Tyquendo Tracey in Toronto in 2018.

The silver medal went to Kyree King of the USA who ran 10.08 while his teammate Brandon Carnes ran 10.12 to round out the podium places –finishing just ahead of Cejhae Greene of Antigua and Barbuda who ran 10.17.

PHOTO: Shericka Jackson wins 100m at the NACAC Senior Championships 2022. Photo by Anthony Foster/TrackAlerts.com

NACAC Championships 2022 100m Finals Results

RESULTS·COMPLETE

Place Athlete Team Time Wind

1 SHERICKA JACKSON JAM 10.83 -0.1

2 CELERA BARNES USA 11.1 -0.1

3 NATASHA MORRISON JAM 11.11 -0.1

4 JAVIANNE OLIVER USA 11.21 -0.1

5 MICHELLE LEE AHYE TTO 11.23 -0.1

6 CRYSTAL EMMANUEL CAN 11.25 -0.1

7 ABREU YUNISLEIDY DE LA C. GARCIA CUB 11.3 -0.1

8 KHAMICA BINGHAM CAN 11.44 -0.1

RESULTS·COMPLETE

Place Athlete Team Time Wind

1 ACKEEM BLAKE JAM 9.98 -0.4

2 KYREE KING USA 10.08 -0.4

3 BRANDON CARNES USA 10.12 -0.4

4 CEJHAE GREENE ANT 10.17 -0.4

5 RIKKOI BRATHWAITE IVB 10.2 -0.4

6 MONTOYA SHAINER REGINFO CUB 10.3 -0.4

7 OSHANE BAILEY JAM 10.33 -0.4

8 KURON GRIFFITH BAR 10.5 -0.4