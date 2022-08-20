Janee' Kassanavoid at the USATF Championships 2022
  • Save

Janee’ Kassanavoid led an American 1-2 finish in the women’s hammer throw on Day 1 at the 2022 NACAC Senior Championships on Friday after topping world champion Brooke Andersen in the final here at the Grand Bahama Sports Complex in Freeport, Bahamas.

Kassanavoid took the lead from the first round when she threw 64.74m and then improved that effort to 69.95m in the second round –which would have also been good enough to win the gold medal. Read more: Day 2 – How to watch the 2022 NACAC Senior Championships?

After three straight scratches from rounds three to five, the world bronze medalist delivered the biggest throw of the competition in the sixth and final round when she registered 71.51m. The mark was short of the targeted 74.60m championship record, set by USA’s DeAnna Price in Toronto in 2018, but Kassanavoid would have been delighted with leaving with the title, nonetheless.

NACAC Senior Championships 2022 – Women’s Hammer Results

PlaceAthleteTeamMarkAtt. 1Att. 2Att. 3Att. 4Att. 5Att. 6
1JANEE’ KASSANAVOIDUSA71.51m64.74m69.95mFOULFOULFOUL71.51m
2BROOKE ANDERSENUSA68.66mFOULFOULFOULFOUL68.66mFOUL
3JILLIAN WEIRCAN66.20m64.27mFOULFOULFOUL66.20m65.83m
4VALERA YARITZA DE LA C. MARTINEZCUB62.89m62.34m61.05m62.84m58.28m62.89mFOUL
5KAILA BUTLERCAN60.73mFOUL60.73m59.02mFOUL60.60m59.59m
6TAHEJEE THURSTONBAH54.86mFOUL54.86mFOUL52.99mFOULFOUL

Meanwhile, World Athletics Championships 2022 gold medal winner Brooke Andersen picked up the silver medal with a best measure on the day of 68.66m.

In fact, the mark was the lone measure of her six efforts and it came in round five after the first four were scratched and the sixth and final round attempt was also fouled.

Jillian Weir of Canada who was fifth at the world championships in Eugene, Oregon, last month, collected the bronze medal here with an effort of 66.20m, achieved in the fifth round.

Bahamian representative Tahejee Thurston had to settle for sixth place with her best heave of 54.86m, which came on her second try.

0 Shares

Gary Smith is one of the leading writers for World-Track.org. He has over 10 years of running experience, as well as 12-years of coaching while covering several events, from the international to college level. Smith, who has covered events for publications such as Caribbean Net News, Cayman Net News, AFP and Caribbean Media Corporation (CMC), is also a frequent contributor of SportingAlert.com and TrackAlerts.com.

Similar Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.