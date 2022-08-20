Janee’ Kassanavoid led an American 1-2 finish in the women’s hammer throw on Day 1 at the 2022 NACAC Senior Championships on Friday after topping world champion Brooke Andersen in the final here at the Grand Bahama Sports Complex in Freeport, Bahamas.

Kassanavoid took the lead from the first round when she threw 64.74m and then improved that effort to 69.95m in the second round –which would have also been good enough to win the gold medal. Read more: Day 2 – How to watch the 2022 NACAC Senior Championships?

After three straight scratches from rounds three to five, the world bronze medalist delivered the biggest throw of the competition in the sixth and final round when she registered 71.51m. The mark was short of the targeted 74.60m championship record, set by USA’s DeAnna Price in Toronto in 2018, but Kassanavoid would have been delighted with leaving with the title, nonetheless.

NACAC Senior Championships 2022 – Women’s Hammer Results

Place Athlete Team Mark Att. 1 Att. 2 Att. 3 Att. 4 Att. 5 Att. 6 1 JANEE’ KASSANAVOID USA 71.51m 64.74m 69.95m FOUL FOUL FOUL 71.51m 2 BROOKE ANDERSEN USA 68.66m FOUL FOUL FOUL FOUL 68.66m FOUL 3 JILLIAN WEIR CAN 66.20m 64.27m FOUL FOUL FOUL 66.20m 65.83m 4 VALERA YARITZA DE LA C. MARTINEZ CUB 62.89m 62.34m 61.05m 62.84m 58.28m 62.89m FOUL 5 KAILA BUTLER CAN 60.73m FOUL 60.73m 59.02m FOUL 60.60m 59.59m 6 TAHEJEE THURSTON BAH 54.86m FOUL 54.86m FOUL 52.99m FOUL FOUL

Meanwhile, World Athletics Championships 2022 gold medal winner Brooke Andersen picked up the silver medal with a best measure on the day of 68.66m.

In fact, the mark was the lone measure of her six efforts and it came in round five after the first four were scratched and the sixth and final round attempt was also fouled.

Jillian Weir of Canada who was fifth at the world championships in Eugene, Oregon, last month, collected the bronze medal here with an effort of 66.20m, achieved in the fifth round.

Bahamian representative Tahejee Thurston had to settle for sixth place with her best heave of 54.86m, which came on her second try.