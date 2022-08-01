  • Save

CALI, Colombia (August 1) —— American Juliette Whittaker paced all the qualifiers into the semi-final of the U20 women’s 800m after winning her heat in 2:04.92 on Day 1 at the 2022 World Athletics U20 Championships here at the Pascual Guerrero Olympic Stadium in Cali, Colombia, on Monday, 1 August.

Juliette Whittaker runs the fastest time in the heats

Whittaker, the pre-championships gold medal favorite, ran a steady pace for most of the two laps before easing to the front in the closing meters to finish with the fastest time of all the qualifiers from the five heats. Read more: Kenyans Cheruiyot and Kimaiyo cruised into World U20 1500m final – Results

The talented teenager was followed home by Dilek Koçak of Turkey who ran 2:05.37 with Hayley Kitching, of Australia taking third with 2:05.48. Latvia’s Invida Mauriņa clocked a personal best of 2:05.65 to also make progress into the semi-finals as the top four finishers from this heat produced the best times in the early round.

Heat two winner Ksanet Alem of Ethiopia surged away from the pack with 250m left in the race on her way to running 2:05.77, the fifth-fastest time of the first round in the opening morning session.

Abigail Ives of Great Britain took second place with 2:07.35 and third went to Kenya’s Evaline Chepkoech Kipkirwok at 2:07.69.

Also advancing to the semi-final round of the U20 women’s 800m here today were Nelly Chepchirchir of Kenya, the winner of the first heat in 2:06.66, Veronika Sadek of Slovenia (2:07.10), Ethiopia’s Wezam Tesfay (2:09.67), USA’s Roisin Willias (2:09.68) and Claudia Hollingsworth (2:08.21), the heat five winner from Australia.

The semi-finals of the U20 women’s 800m at the 2022 World Athletics U20 Championships is Tuesday evening at 5:10 pm ET.

Women’s 800m results from the heats – World U20 Championships

POSCOUNTRYATHLETEMARKDETAILS
1KENNelly CHEPCHIRCHIR2:06.66Q
2SLOVeronika SADEK2:07.10Q
3FINVeera MATTILA2:07.36Q
4NEDCeline VAN HEERIKHUIZE2:07.78Q
5MARLamiae MAMOUNI2:08.27q
6INDAshakiran BARLA2:09.01q
7CANHallee KNELSEN2:09.09
8PNGScholastica HERMAN2:15.89 PB

RESULT
POSCOUNTRYATHLETEMARKDETAILS
1ETHKsanet ALEM2:05.77Q
2GBRAbigail IVES2:07.35Q
3KENEvaline Chepkoech KIPKIRWOK2:07.69Q
4SUIValentina ROSAMILIA2:07.94Q
5ITAMartina CANAZZA2:08.69q
6UGAMaureen CHEBET2:12.25
7KGZAinuska KALIL KYZY2:12.42 PB
8COLKarol Dayana MOSQUERA TANGARIFE2:14.19 PB

RESULT
POSCOUNTRYATHLETEMARKDETAILS
1USAJuliette WHITTAKER2:04.92Q
2TURDilek KOÇAK2:05.37Q
3AUSHayley KITCHING2:05.48Q
4LATInvida MAURIŅA2:05.65 PBQ
5NORAnne Gine LØVNES2:07.24q
6PERAnita POMA2:11.14
7RSAIzandri JACOBS2:12.83

RESULT
POSCOUNTRYATHLETEMARKDETAILS
1ETHWezam TESFAY2:09.67Q
2USARoisin WILLIS2:09.68Q
3NZLMacey HILTON2:10.29Q
4SLOPetja KLOJČNIK2:10.40Q
5GBRIris DOWNES2:10.56
6CANAvery PEARSON2:10.94
7INDLaxita SANDILEA2:12.38

RESULT
POSCOUNTRYATHLETEMARKDETAILS
1AUSClaudia HOLLINGSWORTH2:08.21Q
2SUIAudrey WERRO2:09.49Q
3SWELova PERMAN2:09.92Q
4FINRonja KOSKELA2:10.05Q
5GERCosima ERMERT2:10.36
6RSAMarli DIMOND2:11.60
7JAMRushana DWYER2:14.23
8NCAYaxury GUIDO2:21.14
