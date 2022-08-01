CALI, Colombia (August 1) —— American Juliette Whittaker paced all the qualifiers into the semi-final of the U20 women’s 800m after winning her heat in 2:04.92 on Day 1 at the 2022 World Athletics U20 Championships here at the Pascual Guerrero Olympic Stadium in Cali, Colombia, on Monday, 1 August.

Whittaker, the pre-championships gold medal favorite, ran a steady pace for most of the two laps before easing to the front in the closing meters to finish with the fastest time of all the qualifiers from the five heats. Read more: Kenyans Cheruiyot and Kimaiyo cruised into World U20 1500m final – Results

The talented teenager was followed home by Dilek Koçak of Turkey who ran 2:05.37 with Hayley Kitching, of Australia taking third with 2:05.48. Latvia’s Invida Mauriņa clocked a personal best of 2:05.65 to also make progress into the semi-finals as the top four finishers from this heat produced the best times in the early round.

Heat two winner Ksanet Alem of Ethiopia surged away from the pack with 250m left in the race on her way to running 2:05.77, the fifth-fastest time of the first round in the opening morning session.

Abigail Ives of Great Britain took second place with 2:07.35 and third went to Kenya’s Evaline Chepkoech Kipkirwok at 2:07.69.

Also advancing to the semi-final round of the U20 women’s 800m here today were Nelly Chepchirchir of Kenya, the winner of the first heat in 2:06.66, Veronika Sadek of Slovenia (2:07.10), Ethiopia’s Wezam Tesfay (2:09.67), USA’s Roisin Willias (2:09.68) and Claudia Hollingsworth (2:08.21), the heat five winner from Australia.

The semi-finals of the U20 women’s 800m at the 2022 World Athletics U20 Championships is Tuesday evening at 5:10 pm ET.

Women’s 800m results from the heats – World U20 Championships

POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK DETAILS 1 KEN Nelly CHEPCHIRCHIR 2:06.66 Q 2 SLO Veronika SADEK 2:07.10 Q 3 FIN Veera MATTILA 2:07.36 Q 4 NED Celine VAN HEERIKHUIZE 2:07.78 Q 5 MAR Lamiae MAMOUNI 2:08.27 q 6 IND Ashakiran BARLA 2:09.01 q 7 CAN Hallee KNELSEN 2:09.09 8 PNG Scholastica HERMAN 2:15.89 PB RESULT POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK DETAILS 1 ETH Ksanet ALEM 2:05.77 Q 2 GBR Abigail IVES 2:07.35 Q 3 KEN Evaline Chepkoech KIPKIRWOK 2:07.69 Q 4 SUI Valentina ROSAMILIA 2:07.94 Q 5 ITA Martina CANAZZA 2:08.69 q 6 UGA Maureen CHEBET 2:12.25 7 KGZ Ainuska KALIL KYZY 2:12.42 PB 8 COL Karol Dayana MOSQUERA TANGARIFE 2:14.19 PB RESULT POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK DETAILS 1 USA Juliette WHITTAKER 2:04.92 Q 2 TUR Dilek KOÇAK 2:05.37 Q 3 AUS Hayley KITCHING 2:05.48 Q 4 LAT Invida MAURIŅA 2:05.65 PB Q 5 NOR Anne Gine LØVNES 2:07.24 q 6 PER Anita POMA 2:11.14 7 RSA Izandri JACOBS 2:12.83 RESULT POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK DETAILS 1 ETH Wezam TESFAY 2:09.67 Q 2 USA Roisin WILLIS 2:09.68 Q 3 NZL Macey HILTON 2:10.29 Q 4 SLO Petja KLOJČNIK 2:10.40 Q 5 GBR Iris DOWNES 2:10.56 6 CAN Avery PEARSON 2:10.94 7 IND Laxita SANDILEA 2:12.38 RESULT POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK DETAILS 1 AUS Claudia HOLLINGSWORTH 2:08.21 Q 2 SUI Audrey WERRO 2:09.49 Q 3 SWE Lova PERMAN 2:09.92 Q 4 FIN Ronja KOSKELA 2:10.05 Q 5 GER Cosima ERMERT 2:10.36 6 RSA Marli DIMOND 2:11.60 7 JAM Rushana DWYER 2:14.23 8 NCA Yaxury GUIDO 2:21.14