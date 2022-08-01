CALI, Colombia (August 1) —— Kenyans Reynold Kipkorir Cheruiyot and Daniel Kimaiyo dominated their respective heat of the men’s 1500 meters to advance comfortably to the final at the 2022 World Athletics U20 Championships here at the Pascual Guerrero Olympic Stadium in Cali, Colombia, on Monday, 1 August.

Cheruiyot, the fastest U20 man 1500m runner in the world this year, got off to an aggressive start to cover the opening 800m in 1:56 en route to winning heat two with 3:40.96, the fastest overall time entering the final on Wednesday. Read more: Preview – World Athletics U20 Championships women’s 3000m and men’s 5000m finals

The U20 world leader was never challenged after he broke away from the field early in the race to build a lead of more than 50 meters before cruising home ahead of Vivien Henz of Luxembourg who was second in 3:45.04. Third place went to Max Davies of Canada who ran 3:45.55 to also advanced to the final.

Meanwhile, Kimaiyo ran an impressive 3:42.69 to win the first heat to qualify with the second quickest time from the first round.

Unlike Cheruiyot, though, Kimaiyo ran a more balanced race before taking the lead in the final 50 meters, following a close encounter with Ethiopia’s Adihana Kasaye, another medal contender who finished second in the race at 3:43.06. Poland’s Filip Rak was third in 3:44.84 and he too reserved a spot in the final.

The third and final heat went to Ermias Girma with a time of 3:45.40. The Ethiopian podium contender featured in an exciting contest with USA’s Nathan Green before holding out to take the victory in the end. Read Also: Day 1 – World Athletics U20 Championships 2022 order of events, start lists, live results, how to watch

Green, meanwhile, clocked 3:45.80 for second place with Ethan Hussey of Great Britain running 3:46.18 for third and advanced as an automatic qualifier as well.

A total of five athletes qualified for the final from this heat with Zane Powell (3:46.56) of New Zealand and Austria’s Kevin Kamenschak (3:46.60) also making progress.

1500 METRES MEN RESULTS – WORLD U20 CHAMPIONSHIPS

RESULT POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK DETAILS 1 KEN Daniel KIMAIYO 3:42.69 Q 2 ETH Adihana KASAYE 3:43.06 Q 3 POL Filip RAK 3:44.84 Q 4 SWE Jonathan GRAHN 3:45.58 q 5 UGA Hosea KIPROP 3:48.43 6 DJI Hassan Idleh DIRANEH 3:50.72 7 IND Arjun WASKALE 3:51.10 8 NED William KNOL 3:53.50 9 CAN Matthew ERICKSON 3:55.16 10 HUN Bálint SZINTE 3:56.06 11 USA Muluken TEWALT 3:56.54 12 AUS Patrick CANTLON 3:57.50 13 NOR Benjamin OLSEN 3:57.64 CZE Ondřej GAJDOŠ DNF

RESULT POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK DETAILS 1 KEN Reynold Kipkorir CHERUIYOT 3:40.96 Q 2 LUX Vivien HENZ 3:45.04 Q 3 CAN Max DAVIES 3:45.55 Q 4 HUN Ferenc Soma KOVÁCS 3:47.20 5 ITA Thomas SERAFINI 3:47.55 6 GER Christoph SCHRICK 3:47.68 7 KUW Bader ALSWEED 3:49.52 8 RSA Johannes MOREPE 3:49.63 9 BOL David NINAVIA MAMANI 3:52.18 10 JPN Junpei MASEDA 3:52.25 11 CHI Brayan Antonio JARA 3:54.36 12 FRA Gabriel TIMBA 4:03.35 13 NZL Karsen VESTY 4:17.86 DJI Abdo-Razak HASSAN DNS

RESULT POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK DETAILS 1 ETH Ermias GIRMA 3:45.40 Q 2 USA Nathan GREEN 3:45.80 Q 3 GBR Ethan HUSSEY 3:46.18 Q 4 NZL Zane POWELL 3:46.56 q 5 AUT Kevin KAMENSCHAK 3:46.60 q 6 BRN Fikadu DAWIT GIRMA 3:47.04 7 NOR Esten Hansen-Møllerud HAUEN 3:48.74 8 BEL Regis THIBERT 3:49.42 9 RSA Sanele ZINXUNGE 3:49.88 10 NED Stefan NILLESSEN 3:50.36 11 ALG Said AMERI 3:50.78 12 AUS Peyton CRAIG 3:55.14 13 CZE Pavel VINDUŠKA 3:57.22