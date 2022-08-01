Kenya's Daniel Kimaiyo cruised in World U20 1500m final
CALI, Colombia (August 1) —— Kenyans Reynold Kipkorir Cheruiyot and Daniel Kimaiyo dominated their respective heat of the men’s 1500 meters to advance comfortably to the final at the 2022 World Athletics U20 Championships here at the Pascual Guerrero Olympic Stadium in Cali, Colombia, on Monday, 1 August.

Cheruiyot, the fastest U20 man 1500m runner in the world this year, got off to an aggressive start to cover the opening 800m in 1:56 en route to winning heat two with 3:40.96, the fastest overall time entering the final on Wednesday. Read more: Preview – World Athletics U20 Championships women’s 3000m and men’s 5000m finals

The U20 world leader was never challenged after he broke away from the field early in the race to build a lead of more than 50 meters before cruising home ahead of Vivien Henz of Luxembourg who was second in 3:45.04. Third place went to Max Davies of Canada who ran 3:45.55 to also advanced to the final.

Meanwhile, Kimaiyo ran an impressive 3:42.69 to win the first heat to qualify with the second quickest time from the first round.

Unlike Cheruiyot, though, Kimaiyo ran a more balanced race before taking the lead in the final 50 meters, following a close encounter with Ethiopia’s Adihana Kasaye, another medal contender who finished second in the race at 3:43.06. Poland’s Filip Rak was third in 3:44.84 and he too reserved a spot in the final.

The third and final heat went to Ermias Girma with a time of 3:45.40. The Ethiopian podium contender featured in an exciting contest with USA’s Nathan Green before holding out to take the victory in the end. Read Also: Day 1 – World Athletics U20 Championships 2022 order of events, start lists, live results, how to watch

Green, meanwhile, clocked 3:45.80 for second place with Ethan Hussey of Great Britain running 3:46.18 for third and advanced as an automatic qualifier as well.

A total of five athletes qualified for the final from this heat with Zane Powell (3:46.56) of New Zealand and Austria’s Kevin Kamenschak (3:46.60) also making progress.

1500 METRES MEN RESULTS – WORLD U20 CHAMPIONSHIPS

RESULT
POSCOUNTRYATHLETEMARKDETAILS
1KENDaniel KIMAIYO3:42.69Q
2ETHAdihana KASAYE3:43.06Q
3POLFilip RAK3:44.84Q
4SWEJonathan GRAHN3:45.58q
5UGAHosea KIPROP3:48.43
6DJIHassan Idleh DIRANEH3:50.72
7INDArjun WASKALE3:51.10
8NEDWilliam KNOL3:53.50
9CANMatthew ERICKSON3:55.16
10HUNBálint SZINTE3:56.06
11USAMuluken TEWALT3:56.54
12AUSPatrick CANTLON3:57.50
13NORBenjamin OLSEN3:57.64
CZEOndřej GAJDOŠDNF

RESULT
POSCOUNTRYATHLETEMARKDETAILS
1KENReynold Kipkorir CHERUIYOT3:40.96Q
2LUXVivien HENZ3:45.04Q
3CANMax DAVIES3:45.55Q
4HUNFerenc Soma KOVÁCS3:47.20
5ITAThomas SERAFINI3:47.55
6GERChristoph SCHRICK3:47.68
7KUWBader ALSWEED3:49.52
8RSAJohannes MOREPE3:49.63
9BOLDavid NINAVIA MAMANI3:52.18
10JPNJunpei MASEDA3:52.25
11CHIBrayan Antonio JARA3:54.36
12FRAGabriel TIMBA4:03.35
13NZLKarsen VESTY4:17.86
DJIAbdo-Razak HASSANDNS

RESULT
POSCOUNTRYATHLETEMARKDETAILS
1ETHErmias GIRMA3:45.40Q
2USANathan GREEN3:45.80Q
3GBREthan HUSSEY3:46.18Q
4NZLZane POWELL3:46.56q
5AUTKevin KAMENSCHAK3:46.60q
6BRNFikadu DAWIT GIRMA3:47.04
7NOREsten Hansen-Møllerud HAUEN3:48.74
8BELRegis THIBERT3:49.42
9RSASanele ZINXUNGE3:49.88
10NEDStefan NILLESSEN3:50.36
11ALGSaid AMERI3:50.78
12AUSPeyton CRAIG3:55.14
13CZEPavel VINDUŠKA3:57.22
