Five-time world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce headlines a star-studded women’s 100 meters field for the 2022 Athletissima – Wanda Diamond League Meeting in Lausanne on 25–26 August.

The world-class field which includes the Jamaican “Big Three” will feature eight women who have all registered personal best times under 10.90 seconds and have also gone that fast already in 2022.

Fraser-Pryce, who leads the world with a swift 10.62 seconds and remains focused on breaking the 10.60 secs personal best she clocked to win this event last season, heads into this clash in good form after posting a record six times under 10.70 seconds this season and has clocked 10.67 secs four times this year.

World Athletics Championships silver medalist Shericka Jackson, also of Jamaica, also enters this mega-class in Lausanne in top form after posting another quality time of 10.83 seconds to win the women’s 100m at the NACAC Senior Championships 2022 in Freeport, the Bahamas over the weekend.

Jackson finished behind Fraser-Pryce, at the world championships in Eugene, Oregon, in July, and she also followed her Jamaican compatriot home at the Monaco Diamond League Meeting on 10 August, when running 10.71 for a personal best.

Olympic double-double champion Elaine Thompson-Herah is also in the lineup and she is aiming to run a fast time. Thompson-Herah was part of a Jamaican sweep at the 2021 Athletissima last year, but she had to settle for second place behind Fraser-Pryce and ran 10.64.

The field also includes Marie-Josée Ta Lou of the Ivory Coast who has clocked 10.72 secs so far this season, as well as American stars Aleia Hobbs (10.81), Twanisha “Tee Tee” Terry (10.82), and Tamari Davis (10.83).

Swiss star Mujinga Kambundji (10.89) who recently won a silver medal in the event at the European Athletics Championships 2022 in Munich, is also on the start list.

100m Women

ENTRY LIST

DAVIS, Tamari – USA 10.83 SB, 10.83 PB

FRASER-PRYCE, Shelly-Ann – JAM 10.62 SB, 10.60 PB

HOBBS, Aleia – USA 10.81 SB, 10.81 PB

JACKSON, Shericka – JAM 10.71 SB, 10.71 PB

KAMBUNDJI, Mujinga – SUI 10.89 SB, 10.89 PB

TA LOU, Marie-Josée – CIV 10.72 SB, 10.72 PB

TERRY, Twanisha – USA 10.82 SB, 10.82 PB

THOMPSON-HERAH, Elaine – JAM 10.79 SB, 10.54 PB