ASICS Falmouth Road Race 2022 results
  • Save

By David Monti, @d9monti
(c) 2022 Race Results Weekly, all rights reserved

The following are the top 2022 Asics Falmouth Road Race results, which took place on a very warm morning in Massachusetts on Sunday, 21, August. The winners on the day were Ben Flanagan, who defended his men’s title, while Keira D’Amato won her first Falmouth title.

The 2022 Asics Falmouth Road Race was the 49th as an in-person race, but it’s the 50th edition, which included the virtual version in 2020. Read more: Keira D’Amato, Ben Flanagan win ASICS Falmouth Road Race 2022 titles; Top 20 results

Canadian Ben Flanagan won his third Falmouth Road Race this weekend after pulling away from his Kenyan rival David Bett with about half a mile to go to cross the finish line in a time of 32:25. Biya Simbassa also passed Bett to take second with 32:32, and Bett finished third in a time of 32:39.

Leonard Korir crossed the finish line at 32:50, while the top five finishers were completed by Wesley Kiptoo of Kenya who clocked 32:51.

Meanwhile, USA marathon record holder Keira D’Amato won her first Asics Falmouth Road Race after crossing the finish line at 36:14. The 38-year-old also won the gender battle bonus, called the Countdown Clock Bonus, and earned a total of $18,000. 

D’Amato was able to get the better of Edna Kiplagat of Kenya, the defending champoin, who finished second at age 42, after the crossing at 36:28. Marielle Hall ended third in 35:44, fourth-place went to Ednah Kurgat with 36:49 and Biruktayit Degefa of Ethiopia ran 36:53 was fifth.

Woods Hole to Falmouth Heights, MA, USA; Sunday, August 21
Distance: 7.0 mi., certified (MA14001JRG) point-to-point course with rolling hills. Also certified 5-K and 10-K checkpoints
Finishers: 3721 men + 4911 women = 8632 total (up sharply from 5991 in 2021)
Prize Money: See complete details below
Course Records: Men, 31:08, Gilbert Okari (KEN) 2004; Women, 35:02, Lornah Kiplagat (KEN), 2000
Weather: Sunny and warm
Race History: http://www.arrs.run/HP_Falm7.htm (through 2017)

Leading 2022 Asics Falmouth Road Race results

WOMEN – 
 1. Keira D’Amato, 38, Midlothian, VA      36:14  $10,000 + 3000a + 5000c
 2. Edna Kiplagat, 42, KEN                 36:28    7,000
 3. Marielle Hall, 30, Providence, RI      35:44    6,000 + 2000a
 4. Ednah Kurgat, 31, Colo Springs, CO     36:49    5,000 + 1000a
 5. Biruktayit Degefa, 31, ETH             36:53    4,000
 6. Sarah Inglis, 30, GBR                  37:05    3,000
 7. Makena Morley, 32, Bozeman, MT         37:12    2,000
 8. Elaina Tabb, 30, Pittsburgh, PA        37:27    1,000
 9. Laura Thweatt, 33, Superior, CO        37:30      750
10. Tristin Van Ord, 27, Blowing Rock, NC  37:34      500
11. Susanna Sullivan, 32, Reston, VA       38:03
12. Dakotah Lindwurm, 27, Hopkins, MN      38:12
13. Amy Davis, 25, Rochester Hills, MI     38:18
14. Carina Viljoen, 25, RSA                38:44
15. Rose Harvey, 29, GBR                   38:53
16. Sydney Devore, 30, Ferndale, MI        39:05
17. Diane Nukuri, 37, Flagstaff, AZ        39:21
18. Aoibhe Richardson, 25, IRL             39:33
19. Annmarie Tuxbury, 28, Newport, RI      39:38
20. Jeanne Mack, 32, Brooklyn, NY          39:41
21. Dana Giordano, 28, Boston, MA          39:43
22. Nikki Hiltz, 27, Flafstaff, AZ         39:43
23. Lily Partridge, 31, GBR                40:01
24. Holly Clarke, 30                       40:38
25. Kerry Allen, 34, Washington, DC        40:46
a = Earned USA citizen prize money
c = Won Countdown Clock bonus

MEN – 
 1. Ben Flanagan, 27, CAN                  32:25  $10,000
 2. Biya Simbassa, 29, Flagstaff, AZ       32:32    7,000 + 3000a
 3. David Bett, 29, KEN                    32:39    6,000   
 4. Leonard Korir, 35, Colo Springs, CO    32:50    5,000 + 2000a
 5. Wesley Kiptoo, 23, KEN                 32:51    4,000
 6. Sam Chelanga, 37, Colo Springs, CO     32:53    3,000 + 1000a
 7. Alex Masai, 25, KEN                    32:55    2,000
 8. Pat Tiernan, 27, AUS                   32:59    1,000
 9. Athanas Kioko, 27, KEN                 33:04      750
10. Colin Bennie, 27, San Francisco, CA    33:04      500
11. Clayton Young, 28, Provo, UT           33:09
12. John Dressel, 25, Cary, NC             33:18
13. Frank Lara, 26, Westminster, CO        33:38
14. Tsegay Weldlibanos, 26, ERI            33:46
15. Tai Dinger, 26, Cambridge, MA          33:48
16. Mason Ferlic, 29, Ann Arbor, MI        34:01
17. Abderrahim Bouramdane, 44, MAR         34:04
18. Alex Monroe, 30, Louisville, CO        34:11
19. J.P. Trojan, 25, Syracuse, NY          34:15
20. John Reniewicki, 26, Scottsdale AZ     34:20
21. John Raneri, 30, Flagstaff, AZ         34:23
22. Brian Shrader, 31, Cambridge, MA       34:28
23. Alec Sandusky, 24, Rochester Hills, MI 34:34
24. Chase Weaverling, 26, Boulder, CO      34:48
25. Christopher Alfond, 25, Roch Hills, MI 35:06
26. Evans Kibet, 26, KEN                   35:09
27. Jarrod Ottman, 24, Westminster, CO     35:22
28. Phil Parrot-Migas, 29, CAN             35:31
29. Zach Ornelas, 31, Ann Arbor, MI        35:34
30. Ryan Hill, 32, Raleigh, NC             35:40
31. Leakey Karoney, 25, KEN                36:30
32. Willy Fink, 28, Baltimore, MD          36:46
33. Adam Fogg, 23, GBR                     36:46

    Stanley Kebenei, 32, Colo Springs, CO  37:44
a = Earned USA citizen prize money

0 Shares

David Monti is the Editor, Publisher, and Founder, of Race Results Weekly, a professional distance running data and news service providing results from over 3000 events annually, and worldwide. He is based in New York City.

Similar Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.