The following are the top 2022 Asics Falmouth Road Race results, which took place on a very warm morning in Massachusetts on Sunday, 21, August. The winners on the day were Ben Flanagan, who defended his men’s title, while Keira D’Amato won her first Falmouth title.

Woods Hole to Falmouth Heights, MA, USA; Sunday, August 21

Distance: 7.0 mi., certified (MA14001JRG) point-to-point course with rolling hills. Also certified 5-K and 10-K checkpoints

Finishers: 3721 men + 4911 women = 8632 total (up sharply from 5991 in 2021)

Prize Money: See complete details below

Course Records: Men, 31:08, Gilbert Okari (KEN) 2004; Women, 35:02, Lornah Kiplagat (KEN), 2000

Weather: Sunny and warm

Race History: http://www.arrs.run/HP_Falm7.htm (through 2017)

Leading 2022 Asics Falmouth Road Race results

WOMEN –

1. Keira D’Amato, 38, Midlothian, VA 36:14 $10,000 + 3000a + 5000c

2. Edna Kiplagat, 42, KEN 36:28 7,000

3. Marielle Hall, 30, Providence, RI 35:44 6,000 + 2000a

4. Ednah Kurgat, 31, Colo Springs, CO 36:49 5,000 + 1000a

5. Biruktayit Degefa, 31, ETH 36:53 4,000

6. Sarah Inglis, 30, GBR 37:05 3,000

7. Makena Morley, 32, Bozeman, MT 37:12 2,000

8. Elaina Tabb, 30, Pittsburgh, PA 37:27 1,000

9. Laura Thweatt, 33, Superior, CO 37:30 750

10. Tristin Van Ord, 27, Blowing Rock, NC 37:34 500

11. Susanna Sullivan, 32, Reston, VA 38:03

12. Dakotah Lindwurm, 27, Hopkins, MN 38:12

13. Amy Davis, 25, Rochester Hills, MI 38:18

14. Carina Viljoen, 25, RSA 38:44

15. Rose Harvey, 29, GBR 38:53

16. Sydney Devore, 30, Ferndale, MI 39:05

17. Diane Nukuri, 37, Flagstaff, AZ 39:21

18. Aoibhe Richardson, 25, IRL 39:33

19. Annmarie Tuxbury, 28, Newport, RI 39:38

20. Jeanne Mack, 32, Brooklyn, NY 39:41

21. Dana Giordano, 28, Boston, MA 39:43

22. Nikki Hiltz, 27, Flafstaff, AZ 39:43

23. Lily Partridge, 31, GBR 40:01

24. Holly Clarke, 30 40:38

25. Kerry Allen, 34, Washington, DC 40:46

a = Earned USA citizen prize money

c = Won Countdown Clock bonus

MEN –

1. Ben Flanagan, 27, CAN 32:25 $10,000

2. Biya Simbassa, 29, Flagstaff, AZ 32:32 7,000 + 3000a

3. David Bett, 29, KEN 32:39 6,000

4. Leonard Korir, 35, Colo Springs, CO 32:50 5,000 + 2000a

5. Wesley Kiptoo, 23, KEN 32:51 4,000

6. Sam Chelanga, 37, Colo Springs, CO 32:53 3,000 + 1000a

7. Alex Masai, 25, KEN 32:55 2,000

8. Pat Tiernan, 27, AUS 32:59 1,000

9. Athanas Kioko, 27, KEN 33:04 750

10. Colin Bennie, 27, San Francisco, CA 33:04 500

11. Clayton Young, 28, Provo, UT 33:09

12. John Dressel, 25, Cary, NC 33:18

13. Frank Lara, 26, Westminster, CO 33:38

14. Tsegay Weldlibanos, 26, ERI 33:46

15. Tai Dinger, 26, Cambridge, MA 33:48

16. Mason Ferlic, 29, Ann Arbor, MI 34:01

17. Abderrahim Bouramdane, 44, MAR 34:04

18. Alex Monroe, 30, Louisville, CO 34:11

19. J.P. Trojan, 25, Syracuse, NY 34:15

20. John Reniewicki, 26, Scottsdale AZ 34:20

21. John Raneri, 30, Flagstaff, AZ 34:23

22. Brian Shrader, 31, Cambridge, MA 34:28

23. Alec Sandusky, 24, Rochester Hills, MI 34:34

24. Chase Weaverling, 26, Boulder, CO 34:48

25. Christopher Alfond, 25, Roch Hills, MI 35:06

26. Evans Kibet, 26, KEN 35:09

27. Jarrod Ottman, 24, Westminster, CO 35:22

28. Phil Parrot-Migas, 29, CAN 35:31

29. Zach Ornelas, 31, Ann Arbor, MI 35:34

30. Ryan Hill, 32, Raleigh, NC 35:40

31. Leakey Karoney, 25, KEN 36:30

32. Willy Fink, 28, Baltimore, MD 36:46

33. Adam Fogg, 23, GBR 36:46

…

Stanley Kebenei, 32, Colo Springs, CO 37:44

a = Earned USA citizen prize money