MUNICH, Germany (August 16) —— Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs added the European title to his collection on Tuesday after he won the men’s 100 meters gold medal on Day 2 at the European Athletics Championships Munich 2022.

Jacobs, who struggled with his fitness for a large portion of the current outdoor campaign, found his best form of the summer when he equaled the championship record time of 9.95 seconds (0.1 m/s) to defeat the defending champion Zharnel Hughes of Great Britain who also dipped under 10 seconds in the final. Read more: Report and video – Turkey’s Yasemin Can runs away with second European Championships 10,000m title

The Italian had secured his place in the medal race after winning his semis heat with a controlled 10.00 secs and he returned to improve his season-best time in the title decider with his first wind-legal sub-10 seconds performance in 2022 while matching Hughes’ championship record.

Save Marcell Jacobs of Italy celebrates winning the 2022 European Athletics Championships 100m titles. Photo by Thomas Niedermueller

“This was a difficult season with problems, with injury. But my leg is good not. I am not happy about how the race went technically, there were some problems,” Jacobs said. “I am over the moon with the gold medal.

“After the Olympic gold, now I got the European gold. Got to get the world championship gold now. We also look forward to the relay because the Italian team also wants to excel there.”

Hughes, who won the gold medal at the Berlin 2018 championships, was pushed back into second place this year –clocking 9.99 seconds for the silver.

“It was fun, this was fun,” said the Briton sprinter. “I think I held my composure, picked up every meter that I could. I thought it was close – closer than that, but I am very happy that I come away with hardware, and grateful that I am injury free as well.

“You know, I wanted to come away with a win tonight, but sometimes things don’t always go your way. I am grateful to be on the podium.”

Meanwhile, the bronze medal went to another British sprinter, Jeremiah Azu after he clocked a personal best time of 10.13 to hold off Slovak sprinter Ján Volko (10.16), Mouhamadou Fall (10.17) of France, and Ireland’s Israel Olatunde (10.17 NR).

Gina Luckenkemper wins women’s European Athletics Championships 100m gold!

In the women’s contest, Gina Luckenkemper closed super fast to pip Mujinga Kambundji and Daryll Neita on the line to win Germany’s first European Athletics Championships women’s 100m title in 12 years.

Save Gina Luckenkemper reacts after she wins European 100m titles. Photo by Daniel Kopatsch

Luckenkemper, who is coached by American sprint guru Lance Brauman, showed superior strength and power over the last 30m to come from behind to snap the gold in 10.99 seconds.

World Indoor Championships 60m champion Kamdundji led for most of the contest but the Swiss sprinter wasn’t able to hold on for the win and had to settle for the silver, also in 10.99 secs.

British champion Neita collected the bronze medal in 11.00.

“I came here to get the gold tonight, but that didn’t happen,” said a somewhat disappointed Kambundji. “Although I am happy, I am equally disappointed, because it is not the gold, but it was so close.”

In the meantime, Commonwealth Games 2022 bronze medalist Neita revealed that she wasn’t feeling well before the race and was on the verge of pulling out.

“I didn’t feel well before the race, and I was going to pull out, but I am a fighter and came out with a bronze,” she said. “I am happy with that. My body gave up on me, it really wasn’t at its best, but I chose to roll the dice today.”

European Athletics Championships 2022 – Men’s 100m final result

Rank Name Result

1 ITAJACOBS Lamont Marcell 9.95 =CR

2 GBRHUGHES Zharnel 9.99

3 GBRAZU Jeremiah 10.13 PB

4 SVKVOLKO Ján 10.16

5 FRAFALL Mouhamadou 10.17

6 IRLOLATUNDE Israel 10.17 NR

7 GBRPRESCOD Reece 10.18

8 ITAALI Chituru 10.28

European Athletics Championships 2022 – Women’s 100m final result

Rank Name Result

1 GERLÜCKENKEMPER Gina 10.99 -0.984 =SB

2 SUIKAMBUNDJI Mujinga 10.99 -0.989

3 GBRNEITA Daryll 11

4 POLSWOBODA Ewa 11.18

5 GBRLANSIQUOT Imani 11.21

6 ESPPÉREZ Maria Isabel 11.28

7 ITADOSSO Zaynab 11.37

8 GBRASHER-SMITH Dina 16.03