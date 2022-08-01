Daniel Kimaiyo wins the 1500m at the Kenyan Trials 2022
The men’s 1500m start list for the opening round heats on Day One at the 2022 World Athletics U20 Championships here at the Pascual Guerrero Olympic Stadium in Cali, Colombia, on Monday, 1 August. Please read also: Day 1 – World Athletics U20 Championships 2022 order of events, start lists, live results, how to watch

The first three runners in each heat, plus the next three fastest times across all the three sections will qualify for the final. Read more: Women’s 800m World Athletics U20 Championships heats start list; Whittaker begins title hunt

Standout runner, Reynold Kipkorir Cheruiyot of Kenya who leads the world U20 list this season with a personal best time of 3:34.02, will start in heat two of the men’s 1500m and he’s expected to get the better of this field and advance comfortably.

His teammate Daniel Kimaiyo will start in the first heat and he is also expected to progress to the final easily. The 17-year-old Kenyan clocked a season and personal best of 3:36.09 last month, the second-fastest in the world among the U20 runners this year.

Meanwhile, the third and final heat will feature Ethiopia’s Ermias Girma who owns the third best time this season at 3:36.28, while his countryman Adihana Kasaye will race from heat one against Kimaiyo.

USA’s Nathan Green who clocked a personal best of 3:37.46 in June is hoping to continue his strong season and advance to the final as well. He will race from heat three, while his countryman Luke Tewalt takes on Kimaiyo and Girma in the first heat.

The heats of the men’s 1500m here will start at 10:45 am ET / 9:45 am local time.

Men’s 1500m start list 2022 World Athletics U20 Championships 

START LIST
ORDERCOUNTRYATHLETEPBSB
1POLFilip RAK3:44.323:44.49
2CZEOndřej GAJDOŠ3:42.823:42.82
3DJIHassan Idleh DIRANEH3:43.373:43.37
4KENDaniel KIMAIYO3:36.093:36.09
5HUNBálint SZINTE3:46.623:46.62
6ETHAdihana KASAYE3:36.383:36.38
7NORBenjamin OLSEN3:47.933:47.93
8SWEJonathan GRAHN3:40.293:40.29
9INDArjun WASKALE3:46.313:46.31
10USAMuluken TEWALT3:41.313:41.31
11NEDWilliam KNOL3:45.513:45.51
12CANMatthew ERICKSON3:47.663:47.66
13UGAHosea KIPROP3:44.013:44.01
14AUSPatrick CANTLON3:45.303:45.30

START LIST
ORDERCOUNTRYATHLETEPBSB
1LUXVivien HENZ3:38.893:38.89
2CANMax DAVIES3:41.953:41.95
3CHIBrayan Antonio JARA3:46.003:46.00
4GERChristoph SCHRICK3:42.103:42.10
5DJIAbdo-Razak HASSAN3:44.673:44.67
6FRAGabriel TIMBA3:44.603:44.60
7BOLDavid NINAVIA MAMANI3:43.603:43.60
8NZLKarsen VESTY3:48.263:48.26
9HUNFerenc Soma KOVÁCS3:39.883:39.88
10KENReynold Kipkorir CHERUIYOT3:34.023:34.02
11JPNJunpei MASEDA3:42.223:47.62
12KUWBader ALSWEED3:46.303:46.30
13RSAJohannes MOREPE3:43.963:43.96
14ITAThomas SERAFINI3:46.833:46.83

START LIST
ORDERCOUNTRYATHLETEPBSB
1USANathan GREEN3:37.463:37.46
2BELRegis THIBERT3:45.343:45.34
3CZEPavel VINDUŠKA3:42.863:42.86
4NEDStefan NILLESSEN3:44.053:44.05
5ALGSaid AMERI3:46.423:46.42
6BRNFikadu DAWIT GIRMA3:46.353:46.35
7AUSPeyton CRAIG3:44.073:44.07
8GBREthan HUSSEY3:40.713:40.71
9ETHErmias GIRMA3:36.283:36.28
10RSASanele ZINXUNGE3:47.753:47.75
11NZLZane POWELL3:45.833:45.83
12AUTKevin KAMENSCHAK3:43.033:43.03
13NOREsten Hansen-Møllerud HAUEN3:40.353:40.35

Photo: Chris Omollo/Nation Media Group

Glen Andrews is one of World-Track main writers for long distance and marathon running. Andrews, who competed in cross country during his High School and college years finds passion covering these events. He's also run a few marathons in his time, and still hopes to qualify for Boston.

