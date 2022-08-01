The men’s 1500m start list for the opening round heats on Day One at the 2022 World Athletics U20 Championships here at the Pascual Guerrero Olympic Stadium in Cali, Colombia, on Monday, 1 August. Please read also: Day 1 – World Athletics U20 Championships 2022 order of events, start lists, live results, how to watch
The first three runners in each heat, plus the next three fastest times across all the three sections will qualify for the final. Read more: Women’s 800m World Athletics U20 Championships heats start list; Whittaker begins title hunt
Standout runner, Reynold Kipkorir Cheruiyot of Kenya who leads the world U20 list this season with a personal best time of 3:34.02, will start in heat two of the men’s 1500m and he’s expected to get the better of this field and advance comfortably.
His teammate Daniel Kimaiyo will start in the first heat and he is also expected to progress to the final easily. The 17-year-old Kenyan clocked a season and personal best of 3:36.09 last month, the second-fastest in the world among the U20 runners this year.
Meanwhile, the third and final heat will feature Ethiopia’s Ermias Girma who owns the third best time this season at 3:36.28, while his countryman Adihana Kasaye will race from heat one against Kimaiyo.
USA’s Nathan Green who clocked a personal best of 3:37.46 in June is hoping to continue his strong season and advance to the final as well. He will race from heat three, while his countryman Luke Tewalt takes on Kimaiyo and Girma in the first heat.
The heats of the men’s 1500m here will start at 10:45 am ET / 9:45 am local time.
Men’s 1500m start list 2022 World Athletics U20 Championships
|START LIST
|ORDER
|COUNTRY
|ATHLETE
|PB
|SB
|1
|POL
|Filip RAK
|3:44.32
|3:44.49
|2
|CZE
|Ondřej GAJDOŠ
|3:42.82
|3:42.82
|3
|DJI
|Hassan Idleh DIRANEH
|3:43.37
|3:43.37
|4
|KEN
|Daniel KIMAIYO
|3:36.09
|3:36.09
|5
|HUN
|Bálint SZINTE
|3:46.62
|3:46.62
|6
|ETH
|Adihana KASAYE
|3:36.38
|3:36.38
|7
|NOR
|Benjamin OLSEN
|3:47.93
|3:47.93
|8
|SWE
|Jonathan GRAHN
|3:40.29
|3:40.29
|9
|IND
|Arjun WASKALE
|3:46.31
|3:46.31
|10
|USA
|Muluken TEWALT
|3:41.31
|3:41.31
|11
|NED
|William KNOL
|3:45.51
|3:45.51
|12
|CAN
|Matthew ERICKSON
|3:47.66
|3:47.66
|13
|UGA
|Hosea KIPROP
|3:44.01
|3:44.01
|14
|AUS
|Patrick CANTLON
|3:45.30
|3:45.30
|START LIST
|ORDER
|COUNTRY
|ATHLETE
|PB
|SB
|1
|LUX
|Vivien HENZ
|3:38.89
|3:38.89
|2
|CAN
|Max DAVIES
|3:41.95
|3:41.95
|3
|CHI
|Brayan Antonio JARA
|3:46.00
|3:46.00
|4
|GER
|Christoph SCHRICK
|3:42.10
|3:42.10
|5
|DJI
|Abdo-Razak HASSAN
|3:44.67
|3:44.67
|6
|FRA
|Gabriel TIMBA
|3:44.60
|3:44.60
|7
|BOL
|David NINAVIA MAMANI
|3:43.60
|3:43.60
|8
|NZL
|Karsen VESTY
|3:48.26
|3:48.26
|9
|HUN
|Ferenc Soma KOVÁCS
|3:39.88
|3:39.88
|10
|KEN
|Reynold Kipkorir CHERUIYOT
|3:34.02
|3:34.02
|11
|JPN
|Junpei MASEDA
|3:42.22
|3:47.62
|12
|KUW
|Bader ALSWEED
|3:46.30
|3:46.30
|13
|RSA
|Johannes MOREPE
|3:43.96
|3:43.96
|14
|ITA
|Thomas SERAFINI
|3:46.83
|3:46.83
|START LIST
|ORDER
|COUNTRY
|ATHLETE
|PB
|SB
|1
|USA
|Nathan GREEN
|3:37.46
|3:37.46
|2
|BEL
|Regis THIBERT
|3:45.34
|3:45.34
|3
|CZE
|Pavel VINDUŠKA
|3:42.86
|3:42.86
|4
|NED
|Stefan NILLESSEN
|3:44.05
|3:44.05
|5
|ALG
|Said AMERI
|3:46.42
|3:46.42
|6
|BRN
|Fikadu DAWIT GIRMA
|3:46.35
|3:46.35
|7
|AUS
|Peyton CRAIG
|3:44.07
|3:44.07
|8
|GBR
|Ethan HUSSEY
|3:40.71
|3:40.71
|9
|ETH
|Ermias GIRMA
|3:36.28
|3:36.28
|10
|RSA
|Sanele ZINXUNGE
|3:47.75
|3:47.75
|11
|NZL
|Zane POWELL
|3:45.83
|3:45.83
|12
|AUT
|Kevin KAMENSCHAK
|3:43.03
|3:43.03
|13
|NOR
|Esten Hansen-Møllerud HAUEN
|3:40.35
|3:40.35
Photo: Chris Omollo/Nation Media Group