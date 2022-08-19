All the medal contenders, including Shaunae Miller-Uibo, Sada Williams, Christopher Taylor and Nathon Allen, all advanced to the final of the women’s and men’s 400m on Day 1 at the 2022 NACAC Senior Championships here at the Grand Bahama Sport Complex in Freeport, Grand Bahama on Friday (19).

On the women’s side, World and Olympic champion Miller-Uibo made progress with the fastest time after winning her semi-final heat in the morning session. Follow all the live results and updates of the championships here. Fans can also watch live streaming coverage on ZNS Bahamas, while we will provide updates, start lists and final results.

The Bahamian clocked 50.84 seconds to win the first of the two heats today and heads into the final as the overwhelming favorite to add another championship title to her collection. Miller-Uibo is coming off a gold medal performance at the World Athletics Championships 2022 in Eugene, Oregon, last month.

Also making progress into the medal race is world bronze medalist Sada Williams of Barbados who ran a time of 51.48 secs to win a highly competitive second semi-final.

Williams enters the final with the second-fastest time overall from the heats and the Commonwealth Games 2022 champion will be hoping to dip under 50-seconds for the third time in 2022 this weekend.

Roxana Gómez of Cuba ran 51.57 to take second place behind Williams and qualify with the third-fastest time, while Jamaica’s World Indoor bronze medalist Stephenie Ann McPherson also advanced to the final after clocking 51.65 to take third to Miller-Uibo in heat one.

In the men’s contest, meanwhile, Olympic and world finalist Christopher Taylor qualified for the final with the quickest time after posting 45.50 seconds to win the second of the two semi-finals.

The Jamaican who is searching for his first championship title, easily finished ahead of Asa Guevara of Trinidad and Tobago who ran 47.08 for second place.

Taylor’s Jamaican teammate Nathon Allen clocked 45.85 secs to take the first semi-final ahead of USA’s Bryce Deadmon who ran 46.63.

Women’s 400m results at the 2022 NACAC Senior Championships

Place Athlete Team Time Heat 1 SHAUNAE MILLER-UIBO BAH 50.84 Q 1 2 SADA WILLIAMS BAR 51.48 Q 2 3 CALDERON ROXANA GOMEZ CUB 51.57 Q 2 4 STEPHENIE-ANN MCPHERSON JAM 51.65 Q 1 5 NATASSHA MCDONALD CAN 51.65 Q 2 6 JUNELLE BROOMFIELD JAM 51.75 q 2 7 KYRA CONSTANTINE CAN 51.93 Q 1 8 GABRIELLE SCOTT PUR 52.22 q 1 9 KAELYAAH LIBURD IVB 54.88 1 10 CORDOBA LISNEIDY INES VEITIA CUB 55.09 1 11 JENAE AMBROSE BAH 57.58 2 12 TAMARA GUERRIER GLP 57.98 2 DNS CAITLYN BOBB BER — 1 DNS SHAYLA CANN BER — 1 DNS FIORDALIZA COFIL DOM — 1 DNS VENTURA ANABEL MEDINA DOM — 1

Men’s 400m results at the 2022 NACAC Senior Championships

Place Athlete Team Time Heat 1 CHRISTOPHER TAYLOR JAM 45.50 Q 2 2 NATHON ALLEN JAM 45.85 Q 1 3 BRYCE DEADMON USA 46.63 Q 1 4 ASA GUEVARA TTO 47.08 Q 2 5 AYMERIC FERMELY GLP 47.24 Q 2 6 KINARD ROLLE BAH 47.86 Q 1 7 ALLAN LACROIX GLP 48.27 q 1 8 RODRIGUEZ REINEL PINTADO CUB 49.22 q 1 9 ANGELO GARLAND TKS 49.52 2 10 INIGO PEREZ HON 49.58 1 11 ANTONIO BAILEY BER 50.4 2 DNS ALONZO RUSSELL BAH — 1 DNS DEMORIZI ROBERT KING DOM — 1