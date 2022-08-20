The start list for the women’s 100 meters semi-final heats on Day 2 at the NACAC Senior Championships 2022 at the Grand Bahama Sports Complex here in Freeport, Grand Bahama on Saturday (20). World silver medalist Shericka Jackson will start in heat one as she is the overwhelming favorite to win the gold medal.

Jackson, the only one of Jamaica’s “Big Three” women competing here this weekend in The Bahamas, will race from lane seven in semi-final one where she will come up against USA’s Javianne Oliver and Trinidad and Tobago’s Michelle-Lee Ahye who will both carry 10.94 secs season seeded forms into this encounter.

Jackson is coming off a blistering 10.71 secs personal best in Monaco, earlier this month, and although I don’t think she will look to go that fast here in Grand Bahama, the championship record of 10.96 secs, set in 2018 by USA’s Jenna Prandini, is under serious threat.

Meanwhile, heat two will feature three sub-11 seconds runners, including home favorite Anthonique Strachan, who will be looking to make up for just missing the final at the World Athletics Championships 2022 in Eugene, Oregon, in July.

The heat will also include USA’s Celera Barnes who has clocked 10.82 this season and Jamaica’s 2019 world 4x100m relay gold medalist Natalliah Whyte who will look to reserve spots in the final.

The women’s 100m final on Day 2 at the NACAC Senior Championships 2022 will take place at 8:00 pm ET Saturday night.

NACAC Senior Championships 2022 women’s 100m semi-final start list

Heat 1

Lane Athlete Team Seed

2 PRINTASSIA JOHNSON BAH 11.74

3 ABREU YUNISLEIDY DE LA C. GARCIA CUB 11.30

4 JAVIANNE OLIVER USA 10.94

5 MICHELLE LEE AHYE TTO 10.94

6 KHAMICA BINGHAM CAN 11.16

7 SHERICKA JACKSON JAM 10.73

8 LIRANYI ALONSO DOM 11.61

Heat 2

Lane Athlete Team Seed

1 LEELOU EHOULET-MARTIAL MTQ 11.48

2 CELERA BARNES USA 10.82

3 NATALLIAH WHYTE JAM 10.86

4 ANTHONIQUE STRACHAN BAH 10.98

5 FORT KHALIFA ST TTO 11.39

6 PEREZ LAURA MOREIRA CUB 11.54

7 HILARY GLADDEN BIZ 12.72

8 CRYSTAL EMMANUEL CAN 11.11