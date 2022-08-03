World Championships bronze medalist Matthew Hudson-Smith of England and Jamaica’s Nathon Allen both cruised into the semi-final of the men’s 400m at the Commonwealth Games 2022 here at Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, United Kingdom, on Wednesday (3). Read more: Commonwealth Games 2022 women’s 100m semi-final start list; Thompson-Herah starts in heat 2 – Day 2
Allen, who pulled out of the one-lap event in the semi-finals at the World Athletics Championships 2022 in Oregon, almost two weeks ago, had little trouble navigating through his first-round heat here today as he eased to a season-best 45.18 to take the second section comfortably.
The Jamaican clocked the second-fastest time on the day, but he did so with very minimum effort while finishing ahead of Leungo Scotch of Botswana who clocked 45.75, and Trinidad and Tobago’s Asa Guevara who ran 45.98 for third.
Meanwhile, Hudson-Smith, the third place finisher at Oregon22 ten days ago, was just as comfortable when winning heat four with a time of 46.26 secs.
The English sprinter who traveled straight to Birmingham from Eugene, to prepare for the Commonwealth Games, was in cruise control all the way home as he finished in front of Nigeria’s Dubem Amene (46.77) and Joseph Brier (46.84) of Wales who both qualified for the semi-final as well.
Muzala Samukonga runs fastest time, but at what cost?
The quickest qualifier on the day, though, was Muzala Samukonga, who ran a personal best time on his way to breaking 45-seconds for the first time ever in his career.
This seems to have come at a cost, however.
Running like a man possessed over the last 60m of the race, Samukonga bolted to a lifetime best of 44.89 seconds to win heat five by more than 10 meters. The African champion was improving his previous personal best from 45.02, set in the semi-finals at the World Athletics Championships 2022 on 20 July.
However, the performance seems to have taken a toll on the 19-year-old Zambian sprinter who had to be wheeled off the track in an assisted chair with what appears to be muscle cramps after being pictured laying down on the track in real discomfort and clutching onto his left hamstring.
Meanwhile, other notable heat winners in the first round of the men’s 400m today were Jamaica’s Anthony Cox (45.51), Boniface Ontuga Mweresa (45.91) of Kenya, Zibane Ngozi (46.34) of Botswana, and Jonathan Jones (46.39) of Barbados.
In the meantime, World and Olympic 800m champion Emmanuel Kipkurui Korir of Kenya who initially crossed the line first in heat six, was subsequently disqualified for a lane violation.
The semi-finals of the men’s 400m at the Commonwealth Games 2022 are set for Friday, 5 August.
Commonwealth Games 2022 men’s 400m heats – results
|Round 1 – Heat 1 – 07:20 UTC-4 – Official
|Rank
|CGA
|Name
|Reaction TimeR.T.
|Time
|Record
|Qualification
|1
|JAM
|Anthony COX
|0.214
|45.51
|Q
|2
|AUS
|Steven SOLOMON
|0.196
|45.98
|Q
|3
|NAM
|Ivan Danny GELDENHUYS
|0.183
|46.51
|Q
|4
|SRI
|Kalinga HEWA KUMARAGE
|0.159
|46.53
|q
|5
|SVG
|Desroy JORDAN
|0.171
|47.29
|PB
|6
|TTO
|Che LARA
|0.139
|47.51
|7
|VAN
|Obediah TIMBACI
|0.186
|51.62
|SB
|Round 1 – Heat 2 – 07:28 UTC-4 – Official
|Rank
|CGA
|Name
|Reaction TimeR.T.
|Time
|Record
|Qualification
|1
|JAM
|Nathon ALLEN
|0.164
|45.18
|SB
|Q
|2
|BOT
|Leungo SCOTCH
|0.168
|45.75
|Q
|3
|TTO
|Asa GUEVARA
|0.156
|45.98
|Q
|4
|NAM
|Mahhad Alexander BOCK
|0.199
|46.71
|5
|SLE
|Alford CONTEH
|0.168
|47.12
|PB
|6
|SGP
|Zong Yang TAN
|0.195
|47.55
|7
|PNG
|Emmanuel WANGA
|0.173
|48.23
|Round 1 – Heat 3 – 07:36 UTC-4 – Official
|Rank
|CGA
|Name
|Reaction TimeR.T.
|Time
|Record
|Qualification
|1
|KEN
|Boniface Ontuga MWERESA
|0.178
|45.91
|Q
|2
|NGR
|Samson Oghenewegba NATHANIEL
|0.179
|46.31
|Q
|3
|GRN
|Michael FRANCOIS
|0.171
|46.35
|PB
|Q
|4
|BAR
|Kyle GALE
|0.186
|46.66
|q
|6
|TCA
|Ken REYES
|0.17
|52.92
|DQ
|PNG
|Shadrick TANSI
|0.164
|DNS
|RSA
|Zakhiti NENE
|Round 1 – Heat 4 – 07:44 UTC-4 – Official
|Rank
|CGA
|Name
|Reaction TimeR.T.
|Time
|Record
|Qualification
|1
|ENG
|Matthew HUDSON-SMITH
|0.145
|46.26
|Q
|2
|NGR
|Dubem AMENE
|0.148
|46.77
|Q
|3
|WAL
|Joseph BRIER
|0.159
|46.84
|Q
|4
|GGY
|Cameron CHALMERS
|0.191
|47.49
|5
|CMR
|Aboubakar Sidick TETNDAP NSANGOU
|0.189
|48.47
|6
|IVB
|Adriano GUMBS
|0.155
|48.87
|7
|SLE
|Va-Sheku SHERIFF
|0.204
|51.1
|Round 1 – Heat 5 – 07:52 UTC-4 – Official
|Rank
|CGA
|Name
|Reaction TimeR.T.
|Time
|Record
|Qualification
|1
|ZAM
|Muzala SAMUKONGA
|0.193
|44.89
|PB
|Q
|2
|JAM
|Jevaughn POWELL
|0.16
|46.14
|Q
|3
|BAH
|Alonzo RUSSELL
|0.174
|46.41
|Q
|4
|NGR
|Sikiru Adewale ADEYEMI
|0.213
|46.63
|q
|5
|GUY
|Arinze CHANCE
|0.154
|47.63
|6
|DMA
|Derick ST. JEAN
|0.159
|48.51
|7
|MAW
|Farook MPONDA
|0.175
|49.12
|=PB
|Round 1 – Heat 6 – 08:00 UTC-4 – Official
|Rank
|CGA
|Name
|Reaction TimeR.T.
|Time
|Record
|Qualification
|1
|BOT
|Zibane NGOZI
|0.201
|46.34
|Q
|2
|UGA
|Haron ADOLI
|0.252
|46.38
|Q
|3
|LCA
|Michael JOSEPH
|0.167
|47.08
|Q
|4
|TTO
|Kashief KING
|0.175
|48.08
|5
|GRN
|Adain PETERS
|0.169
|48.96
|6
|TCA
|Angelo GARLAND
|0.164
|49.46
|SB
|DQ
|KEN
|Emmanuel Kipkurui KORIR
|0.138
|Round 1 – Heat 7 – 08:08 UTC-4 – Official
|Rank
|CGA
|Name
|Reaction TimeR.T.
|Time
|Record
|Qualification
|1
|BAR
|Jonathan JONES
|0.15
|46.39
|Q
|2
|BOT
|Anthony PESELA
|0.163
|46.55
|Q
|3
|ZAM
|Kennedy LUCHEMBE
|0.17
|46.74
|Q
|4
|NAM
|Andre RETIEF
|0.159
|46.95
|5
|KEN
|William RAYIAN
|0.235
|47.08
|6
|SGP
|Thiruben S/O THANA RAJAN
|0.158
|48.67
|7
|MOZ
|Edio MUSSACATE
|0.166
|48.73
|PB