World Championships bronze medalist Matthew Hudson-Smith of England and Jamaica's Nathon Allen both cruised into the semi-final of the men's 400m at the Commonwealth Games 2022 here at Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, United Kingdom, on Wednesday (3).

Allen, who pulled out of the one-lap event in the semi-finals at the World Athletics Championships 2022 in Oregon, almost two weeks ago, had little trouble navigating through his first-round heat here today as he eased to a season-best 45.18 to take the second section comfortably.

The Jamaican clocked the second-fastest time on the day, but he did so with very minimum effort while finishing ahead of Leungo Scotch of Botswana who clocked 45.75, and Trinidad and Tobago’s Asa Guevara who ran 45.98 for third.

Meanwhile, Hudson-Smith, the third place finisher at Oregon22 ten days ago, was just as comfortable when winning heat four with a time of 46.26 secs.

The English sprinter who traveled straight to Birmingham from Eugene, to prepare for the Commonwealth Games, was in cruise control all the way home as he finished in front of Nigeria’s Dubem Amene (46.77) and Joseph Brier (46.84) of Wales who both qualified for the semi-final as well.

Muzala Samukonga runs fastest time, but at what cost?

The quickest qualifier on the day, though, was Muzala Samukonga, who ran a personal best time on his way to breaking 45-seconds for the first time ever in his career.

This seems to have come at a cost, however.

Running like a man possessed over the last 60m of the race, Samukonga bolted to a lifetime best of 44.89 seconds to win heat five by more than 10 meters. The African champion was improving his previous personal best from 45.02, set in the semi-finals at the World Athletics Championships 2022 on 20 July.

However, the performance seems to have taken a toll on the 19-year-old Zambian sprinter who had to be wheeled off the track in an assisted chair with what appears to be muscle cramps after being pictured laying down on the track in real discomfort and clutching onto his left hamstring.

Meanwhile, other notable heat winners in the first round of the men’s 400m today were Jamaica’s Anthony Cox (45.51), Boniface Ontuga Mweresa (45.91) of Kenya, Zibane Ngozi (46.34) of Botswana, and Jonathan Jones (46.39) of Barbados.

In the meantime, World and Olympic 800m champion Emmanuel Kipkurui Korir of Kenya who initially crossed the line first in heat six, was subsequently disqualified for a lane violation.

The semi-finals of the men’s 400m at the Commonwealth Games 2022 are set for Friday, 5 August.

Commonwealth Games 2022 men’s 400m heats – results

Round 1 – Heat 1 – 07:20 UTC-4 – Official Rank CGA Name Reaction TimeR.T. Time Record Qualification 1 JAM Anthony COX 0.214 45.51 Q 2 AUS Steven SOLOMON 0.196 45.98 Q 3 NAM Ivan Danny GELDENHUYS 0.183 46.51 Q 4 SRI Kalinga HEWA KUMARAGE 0.159 46.53 q 5 SVG Desroy JORDAN 0.171 47.29 PB 6 TTO Che LARA 0.139 47.51 7 VAN Obediah TIMBACI 0.186 51.62 SB

Round 1 – Heat 2 – 07:28 UTC-4 – Official Rank CGA Name Reaction TimeR.T. Time Record Qualification 1 JAM Nathon ALLEN 0.164 45.18 SB Q 2 BOT Leungo SCOTCH 0.168 45.75 Q 3 TTO Asa GUEVARA 0.156 45.98 Q 4 NAM Mahhad Alexander BOCK 0.199 46.71 5 SLE Alford CONTEH 0.168 47.12 PB 6 SGP Zong Yang TAN 0.195 47.55 7 PNG Emmanuel WANGA 0.173 48.23

Round 1 – Heat 3 – 07:36 UTC-4 – Official Rank CGA Name Reaction TimeR.T. Time Record Qualification 1 KEN Boniface Ontuga MWERESA 0.178 45.91 Q 2 NGR Samson Oghenewegba NATHANIEL 0.179 46.31 Q 3 GRN Michael FRANCOIS 0.171 46.35 PB Q 4 BAR Kyle GALE 0.186 46.66 q 6 TCA Ken REYES 0.17 52.92 DQ PNG Shadrick TANSI 0.164 DNS RSA Zakhiti NENE

Round 1 – Heat 4 – 07:44 UTC-4 – Official Rank CGA Name Reaction TimeR.T. Time Record Qualification 1 ENG Matthew HUDSON-SMITH 0.145 46.26 Q 2 NGR Dubem AMENE 0.148 46.77 Q 3 WAL Joseph BRIER 0.159 46.84 Q 4 GGY Cameron CHALMERS 0.191 47.49 5 CMR Aboubakar Sidick TETNDAP NSANGOU 0.189 48.47 6 IVB Adriano GUMBS 0.155 48.87 7 SLE Va-Sheku SHERIFF 0.204 51.1

Round 1 – Heat 5 – 07:52 UTC-4 – Official Rank CGA Name Reaction TimeR.T. Time Record Qualification 1 ZAM Muzala SAMUKONGA 0.193 44.89 PB Q 2 JAM Jevaughn POWELL 0.16 46.14 Q 3 BAH Alonzo RUSSELL 0.174 46.41 Q 4 NGR Sikiru Adewale ADEYEMI 0.213 46.63 q 5 GUY Arinze CHANCE 0.154 47.63 6 DMA Derick ST. JEAN 0.159 48.51 7 MAW Farook MPONDA 0.175 49.12 =PB

Round 1 – Heat 6 – 08:00 UTC-4 – Official Rank CGA Name Reaction TimeR.T. Time Record Qualification 1 BOT Zibane NGOZI 0.201 46.34 Q 2 UGA Haron ADOLI 0.252 46.38 Q 3 LCA Michael JOSEPH 0.167 47.08 Q 4 TTO Kashief KING 0.175 48.08 5 GRN Adain PETERS 0.169 48.96 6 TCA Angelo GARLAND 0.164 49.46 SB DQ KEN Emmanuel Kipkurui KORIR 0.138

Round 1 – Heat 7 – 08:08 UTC-4 – Official Rank CGA Name Reaction TimeR.T. Time Record Qualification 1 BAR Jonathan JONES 0.15 46.39 Q 2 BOT Anthony PESELA 0.163 46.55 Q 3 ZAM Kennedy LUCHEMBE 0.17 46.74 Q 4 NAM Andre RETIEF 0.159 46.95 5 KEN William RAYIAN 0.235 47.08 6 SGP Thiruben S/O THANA RAJAN 0.158 48.67 7 MOZ Edio MUSSACATE 0.166 48.73 PB