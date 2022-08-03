Commonwealth Games 2022 men's 400m heats results
World Championships bronze medalist Matthew Hudson-Smith of England and Jamaica’s Nathon Allen both cruised into the semi-final of the men’s 400m at the Commonwealth Games 2022 here at Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, United Kingdom, on Wednesday (3). Read more: Commonwealth Games 2022 women’s 100m semi-final start list; Thompson-Herah starts in heat 2 – Day 2

Allen, who pulled out of the one-lap event in the semi-finals at the World Athletics Championships 2022 in Oregon, almost two weeks ago, had little trouble navigating through his first-round heat here today as he eased to a season-best 45.18 to take the second section comfortably.

The Jamaican clocked the second-fastest time on the day, but he did so with very minimum effort while finishing ahead of Leungo Scotch of Botswana who clocked 45.75, and Trinidad and Tobago’s Asa Guevara who ran 45.98 for third.

Meanwhile, Hudson-Smith, the third place finisher at Oregon22 ten days ago, was just as comfortable when winning heat four with a time of 46.26 secs. 

The English sprinter who traveled straight to Birmingham from Eugene, to prepare for the Commonwealth Games, was in cruise control all the way home as he finished in front of Nigeria’s Dubem Amene (46.77) and Joseph Brier (46.84) of Wales who both qualified for the semi-final as well.

Muzala Samukonga runs fastest time, but at what cost?

The quickest qualifier on the day, though, was Muzala Samukonga, who ran a personal best time on his way to breaking 45-seconds for the first time ever in his career.

This seems to have come at a cost, however.

Running like a man possessed over the last 60m of the race, Samukonga bolted to a lifetime best of 44.89 seconds to win heat five by more than 10 meters. The African champion was improving his previous personal best from 45.02, set in the semi-finals at the World Athletics Championships 2022 on 20 July.

However, the performance seems to have taken a toll on the 19-year-old Zambian sprinter who had to be wheeled off the track in an assisted chair with what appears to be muscle cramps after being pictured laying down on the track in real discomfort and clutching onto his left hamstring.

Meanwhile, other notable heat winners in the first round of the men’s 400m today were Jamaica’s Anthony Cox (45.51), Boniface Ontuga Mweresa (45.91) of Kenya, Zibane Ngozi (46.34) of Botswana, and Jonathan Jones (46.39) of Barbados.

In the meantime, World and Olympic 800m champion Emmanuel Kipkurui Korir of Kenya who initially crossed the line first in heat six, was subsequently disqualified for a lane violation.

The semi-finals of the men’s 400m at the Commonwealth Games 2022 are set for Friday, 5 August.

Commonwealth Games 2022 men’s 400m heats – results

Round 1 – Heat 1 – 07:20 UTC-4 – Official
RankCGANameReaction TimeR.T.TimeRecordQualification
1JAMAnthony COX0.21445.51Q
2AUSSteven SOLOMON0.19645.98Q
3NAMIvan Danny GELDENHUYS0.18346.51Q
4SRIKalinga HEWA KUMARAGE0.15946.53q
5SVGDesroy JORDAN0.17147.29PB
6TTOChe LARA0.13947.51
7VANObediah TIMBACI0.18651.62SB

Round 1 – Heat 2 – 07:28 UTC-4 – Official
RankCGANameReaction TimeR.T.TimeRecordQualification
1JAMNathon ALLEN0.16445.18SBQ
2BOTLeungo SCOTCH0.16845.75Q
3TTOAsa GUEVARA0.15645.98Q
4NAMMahhad Alexander BOCK0.19946.71
5SLEAlford CONTEH0.16847.12PB
6SGPZong Yang TAN0.19547.55
7PNGEmmanuel WANGA0.17348.23

Round 1 – Heat 3 – 07:36 UTC-4 – Official
RankCGANameReaction TimeR.T.TimeRecordQualification
1KENBoniface Ontuga MWERESA0.17845.91Q
2NGRSamson Oghenewegba NATHANIEL0.17946.31Q
3GRNMichael FRANCOIS0.17146.35PBQ
4BARKyle GALE0.18646.66q
6TCAKen REYES0.1752.92
DQPNGShadrick TANSI0.164
DNSRSAZakhiti NENE

Round 1 – Heat 4 – 07:44 UTC-4 – Official
RankCGANameReaction TimeR.T.TimeRecordQualification
1ENGMatthew HUDSON-SMITH0.14546.26Q
2NGRDubem AMENE0.14846.77Q
3WALJoseph BRIER0.15946.84Q
4GGYCameron CHALMERS0.19147.49
5CMRAboubakar Sidick TETNDAP NSANGOU0.18948.47
6IVBAdriano GUMBS0.15548.87
7SLEVa-Sheku SHERIFF0.20451.1

Round 1 – Heat 5 – 07:52 UTC-4 – Official
RankCGANameReaction TimeR.T.TimeRecordQualification
1ZAMMuzala SAMUKONGA0.19344.89PBQ
2JAMJevaughn POWELL0.1646.14Q
3BAHAlonzo RUSSELL0.17446.41Q
4NGRSikiru Adewale ADEYEMI0.21346.63q
5GUYArinze CHANCE0.15447.63
6DMADerick ST. JEAN0.15948.51
7MAWFarook MPONDA0.17549.12=PB

Round 1 – Heat 6 – 08:00 UTC-4 – Official
RankCGANameReaction TimeR.T.TimeRecordQualification
1BOTZibane NGOZI0.20146.34Q
2UGAHaron ADOLI0.25246.38Q
3LCAMichael JOSEPH0.16747.08Q
4TTOKashief KING0.17548.08
5GRNAdain PETERS0.16948.96
6TCAAngelo GARLAND0.16449.46SB
DQKENEmmanuel Kipkurui KORIR0.138

Round 1 – Heat 7 – 08:08 UTC-4 – Official
RankCGANameReaction TimeR.T.TimeRecordQualification
1BARJonathan JONES0.1546.39Q
2BOTAnthony PESELA0.16346.55Q
3ZAMKennedy LUCHEMBE0.1746.74Q
4NAMAndre RETIEF0.15946.95
5KENWilliam RAYIAN0.23547.08
6SGPThiruben S/O THANA RAJAN0.15848.67
7MOZEdio MUSSACATE0.16648.73PB
