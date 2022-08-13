MUNICH, Germany (August 13) —— Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs has been given the green light to compete at the European Athletics Championships Munich 2022 as he chases his first European Championships 100m title next week.

The seven-day event will run from 15-21 August and you can watch live streaming coverage online and on your television. Read more: When is the European Championships Munich 2022 and how to watch?

After a series of injury setbacks that hampered his preparations for the World Athletics Championships 2022 in Eugene, Oregon, last month, Jacobs is understood to be back to his best and is looking forward to racing in Munich.

The Italian was forced to withdraw from the world championships in the semi-final round of the men’s 100m after struggling to recover fully from a muscle injury he suffered in April.

Save Lamont Marcell Jacobs celebrates winning the men’s 100m at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

However, the sprinter’s coach has revealed that his charge is finally “running free” again after a dismal couple of months for the 27-year-old and he’s upbeat about his chances of winning the gold medal in the Munich Olympic Stadium.

“He’s running free, he’s having fun, the workouts are promising,” Jacobs’ coach Paolo Camossi was quoted as telling FIDAL. “If we are here in Munich it is because he is fine and can compete.

“Marcell is the Olympic gold medalist and he is here to win, but it is not a race to be taken lightly,” added Camossi.

Jacobs heads into the European Athletics Championships Munich 2022 next week as the European record holder with his 9.80 seconds personal best, set to win the Olympic title last summer in Tokyo.

Nonetheless, his wind-legal season-best is 10.04 seconds, which is fourth among the European starters in the event, but the American-born sprinter is confident about going much faster in Germany.

Great Britain’s Reece Prescod and Zharnel Hughes own the top two quickest times among the entrants in 2022 with 9.93 and 9.97, respectively, while the latter is hoping to defend the title he won in Berlin four years ago in a championship record time of 9.95.

Elsewhere, Meba-Mickael Zeze of France who posted the other sub-10 second clocking by a European sprinter this year with 9.99, should also be in the mix for a medal.

Germany’s Lucas Ansah-Peprah comes in with a 10.04 season-best and he would love to step on the podium in front of his home fans in Munich during the medal presentation for the men’s 100m.

