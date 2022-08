The following are the results from the finals that took place on Day 2 at the NACAC Senior Championships 2022 at the Grand Bahama Sports Complex in Freeport, Grand Bahama on Saturday (20). Read more: Day 3: How to watch NACAC Senior Championships 2022 on Aug. 21?

Several championship records were broken on a very humid second day in The Bahamas, including the women’s 400m mark, which saw home favorite Shaunae Miller-Uibo running 49.40 seconds to lower the previous mark in the event, while Jamaica’s Christopher Taylor took the men’s race with new personal best and championship record of 44.63.

Also setting championship records in the sprints were Jamaican Shericka Jackson and Ackeem Blake who won the women’s and men’s 100m titles with respective times of 10.83 seconds and 9.98 secs.

Day 2 Results NACAC Senior Championships 2022

Men’s 100 Meters Final

Place Athlete Team Time Wind

1 ACKEEM BLAKE JAM 9.98 -0.4

2 KYREE KING USA 10.08 -0.4

3 BRANDON CARNES USA 10.12 -0.4

4 CEJHAE GREENE ANT 10.17 -0.4

5 RIKKOI BRATHWAITE IVB 10.2 -0.4

6 MONTOYA SHAINER REGINFO CUB 10.3 -0.4

7 OSHANE BAILEY JAM 10.33 -0.4

8 KURON GRIFFITH BAR 10.5 -0.4

Men’s 400m final

Place Athlete Team Time

1 CHRISTOPHER TAYLOR JAM 44.63

2 NATHON ALLEN JAM 45.04

3 BRYCE DEADMON USA 45.06

4 ASA GUEVARA TTO 46.26

5 AYMERIC FERMELY GLP 46.69

6 KINARD ROLLE BAH 48.23

7 RODRIGUEZ REINEL PINTADO CUB 49.09

8 ALLAN LACROIX GLP 51.16

Men’s 800m final

Place Athlete Team Time

1 JONAH KOECH USA 1:45.87

2 HANDAL ROBAN VIN 1:47.03

3 BRANNON KIDDER USA 1:47.63

4 RYAN SANCHEZ PUR 1:47.66

5 ROBERT HEPPENSTALL CAN 1:52.36

Men’s 110m Hurdles

Place Athlete Team Time Wind

1 FREDDIE CRITTENDEN USA 13.00 0.3

2 JAMAL BRITT USA 13.08 0.3

3 ORLANDO BENNETT JAM 13.18 0.3

4 SHANE BRATHWAITE BAR 13.42 0.3

5 KENNY FLETCHER GLP 13.81 0.3

6 XAVIER COAKLEY BAH 13.85 0.3

7 ULRIC PORTIER GLP 14.38 0.3

DNF JOEY DANIELS CAN — 0.3

Men’s Hammer Final

Place Athlete Team Mark

1 RUDY WINKLER USA 78.29m

2 DANIEL HAUGH USA 76.38m

3 ROWAN HAMILTON CAN 74.36m

4 ADAM KEENAN CAN 74.24m

5 VERDURA YASMANI FERNANDEZ CUB 72.92m

6 JEROME VEGA PUR 70.17m

7 RICKSSEN OPONT HAI 56.66m

Women’s 100m final

Place Athlete Team Time Wind

1 SHERICKA JACKSON JAM 10.83 -0.1

2 CELERA BARNES USA 11.1 -0.1

3 NATASHA MORRISON JAM 11.11 -0.1

4 JAVIANNE OLIVER USA 11.21 -0.1

5 MICHELLE LEE AHYE TTO 11.23 -0.1

6 CRYSTAL EMMANUEL CAN 11.25 -0.1

7 ABREU YUNISLEIDY DE LA C. GARCIA CUB 11.3 -0.1

8 KHAMICA BINGHAM CAN 11.44 -0.1

Women’s 400m final

Place Athlete Team Time Note

1 SHAUNAE MILLER-UIBO BAH 49.40

2 SADA WILLIAMS BAR 49.86

3 STEPHENIE-ANN MCPHERSON JAM 50.36

4 CALDERON ROXANA GOMEZ CUB 51.31

5 NATASSHA MCDONALD CAN 51.51 51.505

6 JUNELLE BROMFIELD JAM 51.51 51.51

7 GABRIELLE SCOTT PUR 52.18

8 KYRA CONSTANTINE CAN 52.29

Women’s 800m final

Place Athlete Team Time

1 AJEE’ WILSON USA 1:58.47

2 ALLIE WILSON USA 1:58.48

3 ADELLE TRACEY JAM 1:59.54

4 JAZZ SHUKLA CAN 2:02.65

5 GASPAR DAYLI MARLIN COOPER CUB 2:04.81

6 AZIZA AYOUB PUR 2:05.45

7 SONIA GASKIN BAR 2:07.35

8 JULIANNE LABACH CAN 2:11.38

DNS TAMARA GUERRIER GLP —

Women’s 100m hurdles final

Place Athlete Team Time Wind

1 ALAYSHA JOHNSON USA 12.62 -0.8

2 MEGAN TAPPER JAM 12.68 -0.8

3 DEVYNNE CHARLTON BAH 12.71 -0.8

4 TONEA MARSHALL USA 12.75 -0.8

5 MICHELLE HARRISON CAN 13.05 -0.8

6 PAOLA VAZQUEZ PUR 13.44 -0.8

7 ACEVEDO GREISY LAZARA ROBLES CUB 13.63 -0.8

8 DALHIANA ROUVILLON GLP 14 -0.8

Men’s Javelin Final

Place Athlete Team Mark

1 CURTIS THOMPSON USA 84.23m

2 KESHORN WALCOTT TTO 83.94m

3 ETHAN DABBS USA 81.43m

4 KEYSHAWN STRACHAN BAH 75.83m

5 ELVIS GRAHAM JAM 71.73m

6 CABRERA LUIS MARIO TARACENA GUA 67.70m

4x400m Mixed Relay Final

Place Team Time

1 USA “A” 3:12.05

2 JAM “A” 3:14.08

3 CUB “A” 3:20.35

4 GLP “A” 3:33.61