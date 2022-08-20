Grand Bahama, (August 20) —— The Bahamas World silver medalist Shericka Jackson coasted into the final of the women’s 100m at the NACAC Senior Championships 2022 here on Saturday after posting the fastest time in the semi-finals, at 10.98 (+0.1 m/s) seconds. Read more here: Day 2 – How to watch the 2022 NACAC Senior Championships?

Jackson, who finished second to compatriot Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in a Jamaica podium sweep at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, last month, took command of the race early here at the Grand Bahama Sports Complex in Freeport, Grand Bahama, and then cruised through the finish line to advance with the quickest time.

The Jamaican got home comfortably ahead of Trinidad and Tobago’s Michelle-Lee Ahye who was second at a distant 11.18 secs, while USA’s Javianne Oliver took third place in 11.20.

Meanwhile, the second semi-final heat went to American Celera Barnes who ran 11.23 seconds (-1.5 m/s) to finish ahead of Natasha Morrison of Jamaica who replaced Natalliah Whyte in the event. Morrison also stopped the clocked at 11.23.

Also advancing to the final of the women’s 100m are Canadians Crystal Emmanuel (11.39) and Khamica Bingham (11.41), as well as Yunisleidy Garcia Abreu of Cuba (11.22).

Unfortunately, however, there will be no representative for the host nation in the final after Anthonique Strachan only clocked 11.48 and was ninth overall.

The NACAC Senior Championships women’s 100m record is 10.96 secs, and was set in 2018 by USA’s Jenna Prandini. I am expecting Shericka Jackson to lower that mark easily in the final.

The women’s 100m final will take place at 8:00 pm ET Saturday night.

Place Athlete Team Time Wind Heat

1 SHERICKA JACKSON JAM 10.98 Q 0.1 1

2 MICHELLE LEE AHYE TTO 11.18 Q 0.1 1

3 JAVIANNE OLIVER USA 11.20 Q 0.1 1

4 ABREU YUNISLEIDY DE LA C. GARCIA CUB 11.22 q 0.1 1

5 CELERA BARNES USA 11.23 Q -1.5 2

6 NATASHA MORRISON JAM 11.23 Q -1.5 2

7 CRYSTAL EMMANUEL CAN 11.39 Q -1.5 2

8 KHAMICA BINGHAM CAN 11.41 q 0.1 1

9 ANTHONIQUE STRACHAN BAH 11.48 -1.5 2

10 FORT KHALIFA ST TTO 11.6 -1.5 2

11 PRINTASSIA JOHNSON BAH 11.66 0.1 1

12 PEREZ LAURA MOREIRA CUB 11.87 -1.5 2

13 HILARY GLADDEN BIZ 13.16 -1.5 2

DNS LEELOU EHOULET-MARTIAL MTQ — -1.5 2

DNS LIRANYI ALONSO DOM — 0.1 1

— NATALLIAH WHYTE JAM — 0 2