BIRMINGHAM, England (August 2) —— Defending champion Akani Simbine and the African record holder Ferdinand Omanyala both advanced to the final of the men’s 100m to set up a mouth-watering clash for the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022 here in Birmingham on Wednesday (3).

South Africa’s Simbine, the champion in Australia in 2018, won the first semi-final in 10.07 seconds (-0.2 m/s) to secure a place in the final as he seeks to become only the third man in history to successfully defend the title at the Commonwealth Games.

Also qualifying for the final from this semi-final heat was Rohan Browning of Australia who clocked 10.17. Read more: Day 2: Commonwealth Games 2022 track and field order of events schedule on Aug. 3

In the meantime, Omanyala was buzzing with joy again after he powered home to 10.02 (-1.2 m/s) to take the second semi-final with the fastest time of the three sections.

The Kenyan who was unable to show his best form at the World Athletics Championships 2022 in Oregon, last month after a visa issue delayed his travels to the United States, looked well rested now and seems ready to dip under 10 seconds in the final.

Emmanuel Eseme of Cameroon continued his good form at these Games by securing a place in the final when taking second behind Omanyala in 10.14.

Semi-final three was very close, so much so that a total of four qualifiers advanced from this section.

Local favorite Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake of England came out on top in 10.13, beating Wales sprinter Jeremiah Azu who posted a personal best of 10.15 for second place. Ghana’s Benjamin Azamati clocked 10.18 and Yupun Abeykoon ran 10.20 to advance to the final on time.

No Jamaicans made the final.

The final of the men’s 100m at the Commonwealth Games 2022 here at Alexander Stadium will go off at 4:30 pm ET.

Commonwealth Games 2022 men’s 100m semi-final results

Semi-Final 1 – 14:11 UTC-4 – Official
RankCGANameTimeRecordQualification
1RSAAkani SIMBINE10.07Q
2AUSRohan BROWNING10.17Q
3ENGOjie EDOBURUN10.3
4IVBRikkoi BRATHWAITE10.31
5JAMConroy JONES10.33
6GUYEmanuel ARCHIBALD10.43
7TTOEric HARRISON JR10.44
8ANTCejhae GREENE10.45
9NGRGodson Oke OGHENEBRUME10.52

Semi-Final 2 – 14:18 UTC-4 – Official
RankCGANameTimeRecordQualification
1KENFerdinand OMANYALA10.02Q
2CMREmmanuel ESEME10.14Q
3NGRFavour Oghene Tejiri ASHE10.24
4JAMKemar BAILEY-COLE10.25
5GHASean SAFO-ANTWI10.36
6TTOJerod ELCOCK10.38
7SCOAdam THOMAS10.4
8AUSJake DORAN10.4
9SKNNadale BUNTIN10.51

Semi-Final 3 – 14:26 UTC-4 – Official
RankCGANameTimeRecordQualification
1ENGNethaneel MITCHELL-BLAKE10.13Q
2WALJeremiah AZU10.15PBQ
3GHABenjamin AZAMATI10.18q
4SRIYupun ABEYKOON10.2q
5KENSamwel Bitonyake IMETA10.24
6NAMGilbert HAINUCA10.29
7NGRRaymond EKEVWO10.36
8TTOKion BENJAMIN10.43
9LCAStephan CHARLES10.53PB
Gary Smith is one of the leading writers for World-Track.org. He has over 10 years of running experience, as well as 12-years of coaching while covering several events, from the international to college level. Smith, who has covered events for publications such as Caribbean Net News, Cayman Net News, AFP and Caribbean Media Corporation (CMC), is also a frequent contributor of SportingAlert.com and TrackAlerts.com.

