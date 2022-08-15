Richard Ringer of Germany wins 2022 European Athletics Championships men's marathon
The following are the full 2022 European Athletics Championships men’s marathon results and the team scores on Day 1 here in Munich on Monday (15). Richard Ringer of Germany crossed the finish line at 2 hours, 10 minutes and 21 seconds to win the historic gold medal in front of his home supporters.

Ringer, the 5000m bronze medalist at the 2016 European Athletics Championships, used a late surge to strike gold for the host nation in dramatic fashion in Bavaria, cheered on by a large crowd that came out on the streets to energize the athletes. Please read our full race report here.

Maru Teferi who made a late decisive move to shake up his challengers eventually ran out of stamina and the Israeli had to settle for the silver medal in 2:10:23, while his countryman Gashau Ayale secured the bronze medal with a time of 2:10:29 in what has been described as the closest ever European Championships marathon winning margin.

What were the 2022 European Athletics Championships men’s marathon team scores?

MEN – 
[Championships record 2:09:51, Koen NAERT (BEL), Berlin, 12-Aug-2018]
Teams (European Cup/score three athletes on total time):
 1. Israel, 6:31:48
 2. Germany, 6:35:52
 3. Spain, 6:38:44
 4. France, 6:39:08
 5. Italy, 6:45:51
 6. Estonia, 6:50:11
 7. Great Britain & Northern Ireland, 6:51:14
 8. Sweden, 6:51:47
 9. Portugal, 6:55:08
10. Poland, 6:58:43

2022 European Athletics Championships men’s marathon results

Individual Finishers: 
 1. Richard RINGER, GER, 27 FEB 1989, 2:10:21 Gold
   [1:05:18 / 1:05:03]
 2. Maru TEFERI, ISR, 17 AUG 1992, 2:10:23 Silver
 3. Gashau AYALE, ISR, 22 AUG 1996, 2:10:29 Bronze
 4. Amanal PETROS, GER, 17 MAY 1995, 2:10:39
 5. Nicolas NAVARRO, FRA, 12 MAR 1991, 2:10:41 
 6. Ayad LAMDASSEM, ESP, 11 OCT 1981, 2:10:52
 7. Yimer GETAHUN, ISR, 28 JUN 1992, 2:10:56
 8. Koen NAERT, BEL, 3 SEP 1989, 2:11:28
 9. Girmaw AMARE, ISR, 26 OCT 1987, 2:11:32
10. Michael GRAS, FRA, 15 SEP 1991, 2:12:39
11. Tiidrek NURME, EST, 18 NOV 1985, 2:12:46 
12. Jorge BLANCO, ESP, 15 JUL 1993, 2:13:18
13. Daniele MEUCCI, ITA, 7 OCT 1985, 2:14:22 
14. Daniel MATEO, ESP, 31 AUG 1989, 2:14:34 
15. Yago ROJO, ESP, 23 MAR 1995, 2:14:41
16. Johannes MOTSCHMANN, GER, 3 AUG 1994, 2:14:52
17. Philip SESEMANN, GBR, 3 OCT 1992, 2:15:17
18. Adam NOWICKI, POL, 24 AUG 1990, 2:15:21
19. Iliass AOUANI, ITA, 29 SEP 1995, 2:15:34
   [1:05:16 / 1:10:18]
20. Rui PINTO, POR, 18 NOV 1992, 2:15:43
21. Benjamin CHOQUERT, FRA, 17 APR 1986, 2:15:48 
22. Rene CUNEAZ, ITA, 14 FEB 1988, 2:15:55
23. Adrian LEHMANN, SUI, 6 DEC 1989, 2:15:57
24. Hendrik PFEIFFER, GER, 18 MAR 1993, 2:16:04
25. Konstantin WEDEL, GER, 22 NOV 1993, 2:16:09
26. Omer RAMON, ISR, 3 JUL 1997, 2:16:35 
27. Abdi-Hakin ULAD, DEN, 14 JUN 1991, 2:16:41
28. Jonas LEANDERSSON, SWE, 22 JAN 1990, 2:16:54 
29. Linus ROSDAL, SWE, 11 MAR 1992, 2:17:09
30. Mohamud AADAN, GBR, 1 JAN 1990, 2:17:34 
31. Archie CASTEEL, SWE, 13 AUG 1996, 2:17:44 
32. Kaur KIVISTIK, EST, 29 APR 1991, 2:17:51 
33. Stefano LA ROSA, ITA, 28 SEP 1985, 2:17:57
34. Fabio OLIVEIRA, POR, 30 DEC 1990, 2:18:02
35. Andrew DAVIES, GBR, 30 OCT 1979, 2:18:23
36. Gaspar CSERE, HUN, 12 AUG 1991, 2:18:35
37. Patrik WAGELI, SUI, 1 JAN 1991, 2:18:46
38. Ilie Alexandru CORNESCHI, ROU, 17 JUL 1991, 2:18:59 
39. Weldu Negash GEBRETSADIK, NOR, 12 NOV 1986, 2:18:59
40. Tom HENDRIKSE, NED, 11 AUG 1998, 2:19:21
41. Roman FOSTI, EST, 6 JUN 1983, 2:19:34
42. Ronald SCHROER, NED, 28 SEP 1984, 2:19:40
43. Abdelaziz MERZOUGUI, ESP, 30 AUG 1991, 2:19:47 
44. Andrew HEYES, GBR, 22 JUN 1990, 2:19:47 
45. Mustafa MOHAMED, SWE, 1 MAR 1979, 2:19:52
46. Andreas LOMMER, DEN, 7 NOV 1991, 2:20:34
47. Maxim RAILEANU, MDA, 4 OCT 1994, 2:21:01 
48. Luis SARAIVA, POR, 11 NOV 1993, 2:21:23 
49. Arkadiusz GARDZIELEWSKI, POL, 12 JUN 1986, 2:21:34
50. Simon BOCH, GER, 18 APR 1994, 2:21:39
51. Kamil KARBOWIAK, POL, 2 MAY 1995, 2:21:48
52. Florian CARVALHO DE FONSESCO, FRA, 9 MAR 1989, 2:21:51
53. Vitaliy SHAFAR, UKR, 27 JAN 1982, 2:22:24
54. Ebba Tulu CHALA, SWE, 22 JUN 1996, 2:23:04
55. Hermano FERREIRA, POR, 16 NOV 1982, 2:24:21
56. Ivan SIURIS, MDA, 17 JUN 1991, 2:25:17
57. Ignas BRASEVICIUS, LTU, 21 SEP 1984, 2:25:25
58. Hugh ARMSTRONG, IRL, 20 SEP 1994, 2:25:27
59. Ihor HELETIY, UKR, 17 OCT 1982, 2:26:33
60. Martin Egebjerg OLESEN, DEN, 8 OCT 1995, 2:28:04
61. Primoz KOBE, SLO, 23 MAY 1981, 2:29:23
62. Rune BAEKGAARD, DEN, 15 AUG 1988, 2:31:37
    Julien LYON, SUI, 15 DEC 1989, DNF
    Omer ALKANOGLU, TUR, 26 AUG 1991, DNF
    Soufiane BOUCHIKHI, BEL, 22 MAR 1990, DNF
     [was in 3rd place at half in 1:05:16]
    Jiri HOMOLAC, CZE, 25 FEB 1990, DNF
    Bukayawe MALEDE, ISR, 1 APR 1997, DNF
    Emmanuel ROUDOLFF, FRA, 30 JUL 1995, DNF
    Polat Kemboi ARIKAN, TUR, 12 DEC 1990, DNF
    Luke CALDWELL, GBR, 2 AUG 1991, DNF
    Daniele D’ONOFRIO, ITA, 8 OCT 1993, DNF
    Tachlowini GABRIYESOS, ART, 1 JAN 1998, DNF
    Arttu VATTULAINEN, FIN, 3 DEC 1991, DNF
    Dario IVANOVSKI, MKD, 15 MAY 1997, DNF
    Remigijus KANCYS, LTU, 17 JUL 1987, DNF
    Nicolai SAKE, BEL, 4 JUN 1996, DNF
    Kamil JASTRZEBSKI, POL, 26 AUG 1992, DNF
    Yohan DURAND, FRA, 14 MAY 1985, DNF
    Samuel Tsegay TESFAMARIAM, SWE, 24 FEB 1988, DNF

Simone Goss has been with World-Track since 2003 and has done outstanding work at the back end to help out with traveling and other meeting related activities. Goss has also done work for SportingEagles, Blaze News and other media outlets.

