The following are the full 2022 European Athletics Championships men’s marathon results and the team scores on Day 1 here in Munich on Monday (15). Richard Ringer of Germany crossed the finish line at 2 hours, 10 minutes and 21 seconds to win the historic gold medal in front of his home supporters.

Ringer, the 5000m bronze medalist at the 2016 European Athletics Championships, used a late surge to strike gold for the host nation in dramatic fashion in Bavaria, cheered on by a large crowd that came out on the streets to energize the athletes. Please read our full race report here.

Maru Teferi who made a late decisive move to shake up his challengers eventually ran out of stamina and the Israeli had to settle for the silver medal in 2:10:23, while his countryman Gashau Ayale secured the bronze medal with a time of 2:10:29 in what has been described as the closest ever European Championships marathon winning margin.

What were the 2022 European Athletics Championships men’s marathon team scores?

MEN –

[Championships record 2:09:51, Koen NAERT (BEL), Berlin, 12-Aug-2018]

Teams (European Cup/score three athletes on total time):

1. Israel, 6:31:48

2. Germany, 6:35:52

3. Spain, 6:38:44

4. France, 6:39:08

5. Italy, 6:45:51

6. Estonia, 6:50:11

7. Great Britain & Northern Ireland, 6:51:14

8. Sweden, 6:51:47

9. Portugal, 6:55:08

10. Poland, 6:58:43

2022 European Athletics Championships men’s marathon results

Individual Finishers:

1. Richard RINGER, GER, 27 FEB 1989, 2:10:21 Gold

[1:05:18 / 1:05:03]

2. Maru TEFERI, ISR, 17 AUG 1992, 2:10:23 Silver

3. Gashau AYALE, ISR, 22 AUG 1996, 2:10:29 Bronze

4. Amanal PETROS, GER, 17 MAY 1995, 2:10:39

5. Nicolas NAVARRO, FRA, 12 MAR 1991, 2:10:41

6. Ayad LAMDASSEM, ESP, 11 OCT 1981, 2:10:52

7. Yimer GETAHUN, ISR, 28 JUN 1992, 2:10:56

8. Koen NAERT, BEL, 3 SEP 1989, 2:11:28

9. Girmaw AMARE, ISR, 26 OCT 1987, 2:11:32

10. Michael GRAS, FRA, 15 SEP 1991, 2:12:39

11. Tiidrek NURME, EST, 18 NOV 1985, 2:12:46

12. Jorge BLANCO, ESP, 15 JUL 1993, 2:13:18

13. Daniele MEUCCI, ITA, 7 OCT 1985, 2:14:22

14. Daniel MATEO, ESP, 31 AUG 1989, 2:14:34

15. Yago ROJO, ESP, 23 MAR 1995, 2:14:41

16. Johannes MOTSCHMANN, GER, 3 AUG 1994, 2:14:52

17. Philip SESEMANN, GBR, 3 OCT 1992, 2:15:17

18. Adam NOWICKI, POL, 24 AUG 1990, 2:15:21

19. Iliass AOUANI, ITA, 29 SEP 1995, 2:15:34

[1:05:16 / 1:10:18]

20. Rui PINTO, POR, 18 NOV 1992, 2:15:43

21. Benjamin CHOQUERT, FRA, 17 APR 1986, 2:15:48

22. Rene CUNEAZ, ITA, 14 FEB 1988, 2:15:55

23. Adrian LEHMANN, SUI, 6 DEC 1989, 2:15:57

24. Hendrik PFEIFFER, GER, 18 MAR 1993, 2:16:04

25. Konstantin WEDEL, GER, 22 NOV 1993, 2:16:09

26. Omer RAMON, ISR, 3 JUL 1997, 2:16:35

27. Abdi-Hakin ULAD, DEN, 14 JUN 1991, 2:16:41

28. Jonas LEANDERSSON, SWE, 22 JAN 1990, 2:16:54

29. Linus ROSDAL, SWE, 11 MAR 1992, 2:17:09

30. Mohamud AADAN, GBR, 1 JAN 1990, 2:17:34

31. Archie CASTEEL, SWE, 13 AUG 1996, 2:17:44

32. Kaur KIVISTIK, EST, 29 APR 1991, 2:17:51

33. Stefano LA ROSA, ITA, 28 SEP 1985, 2:17:57

34. Fabio OLIVEIRA, POR, 30 DEC 1990, 2:18:02

35. Andrew DAVIES, GBR, 30 OCT 1979, 2:18:23

36. Gaspar CSERE, HUN, 12 AUG 1991, 2:18:35

37. Patrik WAGELI, SUI, 1 JAN 1991, 2:18:46

38. Ilie Alexandru CORNESCHI, ROU, 17 JUL 1991, 2:18:59

39. Weldu Negash GEBRETSADIK, NOR, 12 NOV 1986, 2:18:59

40. Tom HENDRIKSE, NED, 11 AUG 1998, 2:19:21

41. Roman FOSTI, EST, 6 JUN 1983, 2:19:34

42. Ronald SCHROER, NED, 28 SEP 1984, 2:19:40

43. Abdelaziz MERZOUGUI, ESP, 30 AUG 1991, 2:19:47

44. Andrew HEYES, GBR, 22 JUN 1990, 2:19:47

45. Mustafa MOHAMED, SWE, 1 MAR 1979, 2:19:52

46. Andreas LOMMER, DEN, 7 NOV 1991, 2:20:34

47. Maxim RAILEANU, MDA, 4 OCT 1994, 2:21:01

48. Luis SARAIVA, POR, 11 NOV 1993, 2:21:23

49. Arkadiusz GARDZIELEWSKI, POL, 12 JUN 1986, 2:21:34

50. Simon BOCH, GER, 18 APR 1994, 2:21:39

51. Kamil KARBOWIAK, POL, 2 MAY 1995, 2:21:48

52. Florian CARVALHO DE FONSESCO, FRA, 9 MAR 1989, 2:21:51

53. Vitaliy SHAFAR, UKR, 27 JAN 1982, 2:22:24

54. Ebba Tulu CHALA, SWE, 22 JUN 1996, 2:23:04

55. Hermano FERREIRA, POR, 16 NOV 1982, 2:24:21

56. Ivan SIURIS, MDA, 17 JUN 1991, 2:25:17

57. Ignas BRASEVICIUS, LTU, 21 SEP 1984, 2:25:25

58. Hugh ARMSTRONG, IRL, 20 SEP 1994, 2:25:27

59. Ihor HELETIY, UKR, 17 OCT 1982, 2:26:33

60. Martin Egebjerg OLESEN, DEN, 8 OCT 1995, 2:28:04

61. Primoz KOBE, SLO, 23 MAY 1981, 2:29:23

62. Rune BAEKGAARD, DEN, 15 AUG 1988, 2:31:37

Julien LYON, SUI, 15 DEC 1989, DNF

Omer ALKANOGLU, TUR, 26 AUG 1991, DNF

Soufiane BOUCHIKHI, BEL, 22 MAR 1990, DNF

[was in 3rd place at half in 1:05:16]

Jiri HOMOLAC, CZE, 25 FEB 1990, DNF

Bukayawe MALEDE, ISR, 1 APR 1997, DNF

Emmanuel ROUDOLFF, FRA, 30 JUL 1995, DNF

Polat Kemboi ARIKAN, TUR, 12 DEC 1990, DNF

Luke CALDWELL, GBR, 2 AUG 1991, DNF

Daniele D’ONOFRIO, ITA, 8 OCT 1993, DNF

Tachlowini GABRIYESOS, ART, 1 JAN 1998, DNF

Arttu VATTULAINEN, FIN, 3 DEC 1991, DNF

Dario IVANOVSKI, MKD, 15 MAY 1997, DNF

Remigijus KANCYS, LTU, 17 JUL 1987, DNF

Nicolai SAKE, BEL, 4 JUN 1996, DNF

Kamil JASTRZEBSKI, POL, 26 AUG 1992, DNF

Yohan DURAND, FRA, 14 MAY 1985, DNF

Samuel Tsegay TESFAMARIAM, SWE, 24 FEB 1988, DNF