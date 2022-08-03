Elaine Thompson-Herah wins Commonwealth Games 2022 title
BIRMINGHAM, England (August 3) —— Elaine Thompson-Herah and Ferdinand Omanyala captured the women’s and men’s 100m gold medals at the Commonwealth Games 2022 here at Alexander Stadium in Birmingham on Day two of track and field on Wednesday (3).

Five-time Olympic champion Thompson-Herah clocked 10.95 seconds to win her first Commonwealth Games title after holding off the NCAA champion Julien Alfred of Saint Lucia in the closing meters.

The 30-year-old who finished third in a Jamaican medal sweep of the women’s 100m at the World Athletics Championships 2022 in Oregon, last month, broke away from the field midway through the contest and held off the fast-finishing Alfred who clocked 11.02 seconds for the silver medal.

Olympic finalist and British champion Daryll Neita recovered from a poor start to claw her way back into contention to eventually secure the bronze medal in 11.07 seconds.

The English sprinter was in fine form in the semi-finals after running a personal best of 10.90 secs, a time which would have won the gold medal here today.

She was a bit disappointed with her execution in the final but was nevertheless happy to have gotten on the podium

Rosemary Chukwuma (11.17) and Nzubechi Grace Nwokocha (11.18) of Nigeria finished fourth and fifth, respectively.

Ferdinand Omanyala wins Commonwealth Games 100m gold

On the men’s side, meanwhile, Ferdinand Omanyala became Kenya’s first Commonwealth Games 100m champion in 60 years after he clocked 10.02 seconds (-0.9 m/s) to win by more than a meter and a half.

The African record holder whose participation at the recent World Athletics Championships 2022 was affected by visa problems, got off to a good start and then powered away from the field.

Defending champion Akani Simbine had to settle for the silver medal this year, finishing with a time of 10.13 secs, while Yupun Abeykoon of Sri Lanka was a shoe size behind in third place in a time of 10.14.

Fourth place went to Ghana’s Benjamin Azamati who ran 10.18 and Jeremiah Azu finished fifth at 10.19.

Commonwealth Games 2022 women’s 100m final results

Final – 16:45 UTC-4 – Official
RankCGANameTime
1JAMElaine THOMPSON-HERAH10.95
2LCAJulien ALFRED11.01
3ENGDaryll NEITA11.07
4NGRRosemary CHUKWUMA11.17
5NGRNzubechi Grace NWOKOCHA11.18
6NZLZoe HOBBS11.19
7BAHTynia GAITHER11.23
8JAMNatalliah WHYTE11.32

Commonwealth Games 2022 men’s 100m final results

Final – 16:32 UTC-4 – Official
RankCGANameTime
1KENFerdinand OMANYALA10.02
2RSAAkani SIMBINE10.13
3SRIYupun ABEYKOON10.14
4GHABenjamin AZAMATI10.16
5WALJeremiah AZU10.19
6AUSRohan BROWNING10.2
7CMREmmanuel ESEME10.24
8ENGNethaneel MITCHELL-BLAKE11.1
