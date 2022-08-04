BIRMINGHAM, England (August 4) —— Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah opened the second discipline in her sprint double quest with a comfortable wind-aided 22.80 seconds (+2.9 m/s) performance to win her 200m heat at the Commonwealth Games 2022 here at Alexander Stadium in Birmingham on Day three of track and field on Thursday (4).

Also advancing to the semi-final round is Olympic silver medalist Christine Mboma who returned from a two-month injury setback this season to win her heat in 23.20, while NCAA star Favor Ofili of Nigeria qualified with the fastest time at 22.71 (+1.3 m/s). Please also read: Day 3 – Commonwealth Games 2022 order of events and how to watch on August 4

Thompson-Herah, who won the 100m title in 10.95 secs on Wednesday, made the quick turnaround this morning to cruise through her first round heat.

The Jamaican who is the third-fastest woman ever to contest the event, covered the field in the opening half of the race to build a handsome advantage before coasting home for the win with the second-fastest time from the heats.

Christine Mboma, the silver medalist behind Thompson-Herah at the Tokyo Games in 2021, returned from a hamstring injury she suffered at a meeting in May to win her heat here this morning with the fifth-fastest time of the first round at 23.20.

The Namibian sprinter was in great form before picking up an injury while running a 100m at the Kip Keino Classic 2022 in Nairobi, Kenya after clocking 21.87 secs earlier in the season and she will be aiming to work her way back to somewhere close to the same kind of form here in Birmingham.

Meanwhile, Nigerian young sprint star Favor Ofili, a strong medal contender at the Commonwealth Games 2022, won her heat with the fastest time overall at 22.71 seconds.

The 19-year-old took the fourth heat over Gina Bass of the Gambia who clocked 22.87 with Malawian sprinter Asimenye Simwaka also advancing with a personal best of 23.28.

In fact, all six finishers in this heat made progress to the semi-final round of the women’s 200m.

Elsewhere, Natassha McDonald of Canada ran 23.45 to win heat six, Jamaica’s Natalliah Whyte, a finalist in the 100m, ran 23.61 for the victory in heat three, while Hima Das of India advanced to the semi-finals after winning heat two with 23.42.

Commonwealth Games 2022 women’s 200m heats full results

Round 1 – Heat 1 Rank CGA Name Time Record Qualification 1 NAM Christine MBOMA 23.2 Q 2 AUS Ella CONNOLLY 23.56 Q 3 KEN Milicent NDORO 24.03 Q 4 GAM Wurrie NJADOE 24.12 q 5 SLE Hafsatu KAMARA 25.05 6 VAN Chloe DAVID 26.75 DNS CAN Zoe SHERAR

Round 1 – Heat 2 Rank CGA Name Time Record Qualification 1 IND Hima DAS 23.42 Q 2 ZAM Rhoda NJOBVU 23.85 Q 3 UGA Jacent NYAMAHUNGE 24.07 Q 4 PNG Leonie BEU 25.29 5 MDV Rifa MOHAMED 26.87 PB DNS ANT Joella LLOYD

Round 1 – Heat 3 Rank CGA Name Time Record Qualification 1 JAM Natalliah WHYTE 23.61 Q 2 WAL Hannah BRIER 24.04 Q 3 GGY Abi GALPIN 24.47 Q 4 SWZ Bongiwe MAHLALELA 25.31 5 MOZ Ancha Ernesto MANDLATE 25.43 PB DNS BAH Tynia GAITHER DNS KEN Maximila IMALI

Round 1 – Heat 4 Rank CGA Name Time Record Qualification 1 NGR Favour OFILI 22.71 Q 2 GAM Gina BASS 22.87 Q 3 MAW Asimenye SIMWAKA 23.28 PB Q 4 SGP Veronica Shanti PEREIRA 23.46 PB q 5 GUY Kenisha PHILLIPS 24.13 q 6 CMR Linda ANGOUNOU 24.14 SB q

Round 1 – Heat 5 Rank CGA Name Time Record Qualification 1 JAM Elaine THOMPSON-HERAH 22.8 Q 2 SCO Beth DOBBIN 23.1 Q 3 AUS Jacinta BEECHER 23.13 Q 4 TTO Mauricia PRIETO 23.69 q 5 BAH Denisha CARTWRIGHT 24.49 6 PNG Isila APKUP 24.97 7 MDV Aminath Layaana MOHAMED 26.79

Round 1 – Heat 6 Rank CGA Name Time Record Qualification 1 CAN Natassha McDONALD 23.45 Q 2 IVB Beyonce DEFREITAS 23.99 Q 3 PNG Toea WISIL 24.42 Q 4 MLT Charlotte WINGFIELD 24.47 q 5 TAN Winifrida MAKENJI 24.74 6 SLE Kadiatu KANU 24.76 7 NGR Nzubechi Grace NWOKOCHA 25.34 DNS LCA Julien ALFRED