Elaine Thompson-Herah runs at the World Athletics Championships 2022 in Oregon
  • Save

BIRMINGHAM, England (August 4) —— Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah opened the second discipline in her sprint double quest with a comfortable wind-aided 22.80 seconds (+2.9 m/s) performance to win her 200m heat at the Commonwealth Games 2022 here at Alexander Stadium in Birmingham on Day three of track and field on Thursday (4).

Also advancing to the semi-final round is Olympic silver medalist Christine Mboma who returned from a two-month injury setback this season to win her heat in 23.20, while NCAA star Favor Ofili of Nigeria qualified with the fastest time at 22.71 (+1.3 m/s). Please also read: Day 3 – Commonwealth Games 2022 order of events and how to watch on August 4

Thompson-Herah, who won the 100m title in 10.95 secs on Wednesday, made the quick turnaround this morning to cruise through her first round heat.

The Jamaican who is the third-fastest woman ever to contest the event, covered the field in the opening half of the race to build a handsome advantage before coasting home for the win with the second-fastest time from the heats.

Christine Mboma, the silver medalist behind Thompson-Herah at the Tokyo Games in 2021, returned from a hamstring injury she suffered at a meeting in May to win her heat here this morning with the fifth-fastest time of the first round at 23.20.

The Namibian sprinter was in great form before picking up an injury while running a 100m at the Kip Keino Classic 2022 in Nairobi, Kenya after clocking 21.87 secs earlier in the season and she will be aiming to work her way back to somewhere close to the same kind of form here in Birmingham.

Meanwhile, Nigerian young sprint star Favor Ofili, a strong medal contender at the Commonwealth Games 2022, won her heat with the fastest time overall at 22.71 seconds.

The 19-year-old took the fourth heat over Gina Bass of the Gambia who clocked 22.87 with Malawian sprinter Asimenye Simwaka also advancing with a personal best of 23.28.

In fact, all six finishers in this heat made progress to the semi-final round of the women’s 200m.

Elsewhere, Natassha McDonald of Canada ran 23.45 to win heat six, Jamaica’s Natalliah Whyte, a finalist in the 100m, ran 23.61 for the victory in heat three, while Hima Das of India advanced to the semi-finals after winning heat two with 23.42.

Commonwealth Games 2022 women’s 200m heats full results

Round 1 – Heat 1
RankCGANameTimeRecordQualification
1NAMChristine MBOMA23.2Q
2AUSElla CONNOLLY23.56Q
3KENMilicent NDORO24.03Q
4GAMWurrie NJADOE24.12q
5SLEHafsatu KAMARA25.05
6VANChloe DAVID26.75
DNSCANZoe SHERAR
Round 1 – Heat 2
RankCGANameTimeRecordQualification
1INDHima DAS23.42Q
2ZAMRhoda NJOBVU23.85Q
3UGAJacent NYAMAHUNGE24.07Q
4PNGLeonie BEU25.29
5MDVRifa MOHAMED26.87PB
DNSANTJoella LLOYD
Round 1 – Heat 3
RankCGANameTimeRecordQualification
1JAMNatalliah WHYTE23.61Q
2WALHannah BRIER24.04Q
3GGYAbi GALPIN24.47Q
4SWZBongiwe MAHLALELA25.31
5MOZAncha Ernesto MANDLATE25.43PB
DNSBAHTynia GAITHER
DNSKENMaximila IMALI
Round 1 – Heat 4
RankCGANameTimeRecordQualification
1NGRFavour OFILI22.71Q
2GAMGina BASS22.87Q
3MAWAsimenye SIMWAKA23.28PBQ
4SGPVeronica Shanti PEREIRA23.46PBq
5GUYKenisha PHILLIPS24.13q
6CMRLinda ANGOUNOU24.14SBq
Round 1 – Heat 5
RankCGANameTimeRecordQualification
1JAMElaine THOMPSON-HERAH22.8Q
2SCOBeth DOBBIN23.1Q
3AUSJacinta BEECHER23.13Q
4TTOMauricia PRIETO23.69q
5BAHDenisha CARTWRIGHT24.49
6PNGIsila APKUP24.97
7MDVAminath Layaana MOHAMED26.79
Round 1 – Heat 6
RankCGANameTimeRecordQualification
1CANNatassha McDONALD23.45Q
2IVBBeyonce DEFREITAS23.99Q
3PNGToea WISIL24.42Q
4MLTCharlotte WINGFIELD24.47q
5TANWinifrida MAKENJI24.74
6SLEKadiatu KANU24.76
7NGRNzubechi Grace NWOKOCHA25.34
DNSLCAJulien ALFRED
0 Shares

Gary Smith is one of the leading writers for World-Track.org. He has over 10 years of running experience, as well as 12-years of coaching while covering several events, from the international to college level. Smith, who has covered events for publications such as Caribbean Net News, Cayman Net News, AFP and Caribbean Media Corporation (CMC), is also a frequent contributor of SportingAlert.com and TrackAlerts.com.

Similar Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.