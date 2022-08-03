Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
BIRMINGHAM, England (August) —— Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah took a step closer to winning her first Commonwealth Games title on Wednesday after she coasted into the final of the women’s 100m on Day 2, while England’s Daryll Neita clocked 10.90 to qualify with the fastest time from the semis.

Thompson-Herah, the Rio and Tokyo Olympic back-to-back champion, clocked 11.05 seconds to win the second semi-final heat while easing down in the closing meters of the race. Read more: Simbine and Omanyala advanced to Commonwealth Games 2022 100m final – Semi-final results

The Jamaican world bronze medalist has a season-best of 10.79 and clocked 10.99 in her heat so we can expect her to go much faster than her semi-final winning time in the final later today.

Zoe Hobbs of New Zealand extended her impressive form this summer when running 11.15 for second place behind Thompson-Herah and reserved a place in the final as well.

Daryll Neita runs personal best!

Olympic finalist and British champion Neita was in sparkling form on her way to taking first place in semi-final three with a time of 10.90 seconds to set a new personal best.

Rosemary Chukwuma of Nigeria was second in 11.05, Tynia Gaither from The Bahamas took third with 11.17, while Natalliah Whyte also posted the same time for fourth place. Both athletes also advanced to the final.

The NCAA champion Julien Alfred of Saint Lucia was the winner of the first semi-final winner with a time of 11.04, while Nigerian Nzubechi Grace Nwokocha, another collegiate standout, was second in 11.06.

Commonwealth Games 100m women’s 100m semi-final results

Semi-Final 1 
RankCGANameTimeRecordQualification
1LCAJulien ALFRED11.04Q
2NGRNzubechi Grace NWOKOCHA11.06Q
3ENGImani LANSIQUOT11.18
4JAMRemona BURCHELL11.48
5ANTJoella LLOYD11.49
6BOTOarabile TSHOSA11.53
7SGPVeronica Shanti PEREIRA11.57
8WALHannah BRIER11.61

Semi-Final 2 – 14:43 UTC-4 – Official
RankCGANameTimeRecordQualification
1JAMElaine THOMPSON-HERAH11.05Q
2NZLZoe HOBBS11.15Q
3TTOMichelle-Lee AHYE11.29
4ENGAsha PHILIP11.35
5AUSNaa ANANG11.39
6NGRJoy Chinenye UDO GABRIEL11.45
7GUYJasmine ABRAMS11.6
8BOTTsaone Bakani SEBELE11.71

Semi-Final 3 – 14:51 UTC-4 – Official
RankCGANameTimeRecordQualification
1ENGDaryll NEITA10.9PBPersonal bestQ
2NGRRosemary CHUKWUMA11.05Q
3BAHTynia GAITHER11.17q
4JAMNatalliah WHYTE11.17q
5KENMaximila IMALI11.35
6AUSBree MASTERS11.36
7SCOAlisha REES11.47
8UGAJacent NYAMAHUNGE11.58
Simone Goss has been with World-Track since 2003 and has done outstanding work at the back end to help out with traveling and other meeting related activities. Goss has also done work for SportingEagles, Blaze News and other media outlets.

