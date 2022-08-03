BIRMINGHAM, England (August) —— Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah took a step closer to winning her first Commonwealth Games title on Wednesday after she coasted into the final of the women’s 100m on Day 2, while England’s Daryll Neita clocked 10.90 to qualify with the fastest time from the semis.

Thompson-Herah, the Rio and Tokyo Olympic back-to-back champion, clocked 11.05 seconds to win the second semi-final heat while easing down in the closing meters of the race. Read more: Simbine and Omanyala advanced to Commonwealth Games 2022 100m final – Semi-final results

The Jamaican world bronze medalist has a season-best of 10.79 and clocked 10.99 in her heat so we can expect her to go much faster than her semi-final winning time in the final later today.

Zoe Hobbs of New Zealand extended her impressive form this summer when running 11.15 for second place behind Thompson-Herah and reserved a place in the final as well.

Daryll Neita runs personal best!

Olympic finalist and British champion Neita was in sparkling form on her way to taking first place in semi-final three with a time of 10.90 seconds to set a new personal best.

Rosemary Chukwuma of Nigeria was second in 11.05, Tynia Gaither from The Bahamas took third with 11.17, while Natalliah Whyte also posted the same time for fourth place. Both athletes also advanced to the final.

The NCAA champion Julien Alfred of Saint Lucia was the winner of the first semi-final winner with a time of 11.04, while Nigerian Nzubechi Grace Nwokocha, another collegiate standout, was second in 11.06.

Commonwealth Games 100m women’s 100m semi-final results

Semi-Final 1 Rank CGA Name Time Record Qualification 1 LCA Julien ALFRED 11.04 Q 2 NGR Nzubechi Grace NWOKOCHA 11.06 Q 3 ENG Imani LANSIQUOT 11.18 4 JAM Remona BURCHELL 11.48 5 ANT Joella LLOYD 11.49 6 BOT Oarabile TSHOSA 11.53 7 SGP Veronica Shanti PEREIRA 11.57 8 WAL Hannah BRIER 11.61

Semi-Final 2 – 14:43 UTC-4 – Official Rank CGA Name Time Record Qualification 1 JAM Elaine THOMPSON-HERAH 11.05 Q 2 NZL Zoe HOBBS 11.15 Q 3 TTO Michelle-Lee AHYE 11.29 4 ENG Asha PHILIP 11.35 5 AUS Naa ANANG 11.39 6 NGR Joy Chinenye UDO GABRIEL 11.45 7 GUY Jasmine ABRAMS 11.6 8 BOT Tsaone Bakani SEBELE 11.71

Semi-Final 3 – 14:51 UTC-4 – Official Rank CGA Name Time Record Qualification 1 ENG Daryll NEITA 10.9 PBPersonal best Q 2 NGR Rosemary CHUKWUMA 11.05 Q 3 BAH Tynia GAITHER 11.17 q 4 JAM Natalliah WHYTE 11.17 q 5 KEN Maximila IMALI 11.35 6 AUS Bree MASTERS 11.36 7 SCO Alisha REES 11.47 8 UGA Jacent NYAMAHUNGE 11.58