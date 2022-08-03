BIRMINGHAM, England (August) —— Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah took a step closer to winning her first Commonwealth Games title on Wednesday after she coasted into the final of the women’s 100m on Day 2, while England’s Daryll Neita clocked 10.90 to qualify with the fastest time from the semis.
Thompson-Herah, the Rio and Tokyo Olympic back-to-back champion, clocked 11.05 seconds to win the second semi-final heat while easing down in the closing meters of the race. Read more: Simbine and Omanyala advanced to Commonwealth Games 2022 100m final – Semi-final results
The Jamaican world bronze medalist has a season-best of 10.79 and clocked 10.99 in her heat so we can expect her to go much faster than her semi-final winning time in the final later today.
Zoe Hobbs of New Zealand extended her impressive form this summer when running 11.15 for second place behind Thompson-Herah and reserved a place in the final as well.
Daryll Neita runs personal best!
Olympic finalist and British champion Neita was in sparkling form on her way to taking first place in semi-final three with a time of 10.90 seconds to set a new personal best.
Rosemary Chukwuma of Nigeria was second in 11.05, Tynia Gaither from The Bahamas took third with 11.17, while Natalliah Whyte also posted the same time for fourth place. Both athletes also advanced to the final.
The NCAA champion Julien Alfred of Saint Lucia was the winner of the first semi-final winner with a time of 11.04, while Nigerian Nzubechi Grace Nwokocha, another collegiate standout, was second in 11.06.
Commonwealth Games 100m women’s 100m semi-final results
|Semi-Final 1
|Rank
|CGA
|Name
|Time
|Record
|Qualification
|1
|LCA
|Julien ALFRED
|11.04
|Q
|2
|NGR
|Nzubechi Grace NWOKOCHA
|11.06
|Q
|3
|ENG
|Imani LANSIQUOT
|11.18
|4
|JAM
|Remona BURCHELL
|11.48
|5
|ANT
|Joella LLOYD
|11.49
|6
|BOT
|Oarabile TSHOSA
|11.53
|7
|SGP
|Veronica Shanti PEREIRA
|11.57
|8
|WAL
|Hannah BRIER
|11.61
|Semi-Final 2 – 14:43 UTC-4 – Official
|Rank
|CGA
|Name
|Time
|Record
|Qualification
|1
|JAM
|Elaine THOMPSON-HERAH
|11.05
|Q
|2
|NZL
|Zoe HOBBS
|11.15
|Q
|3
|TTO
|Michelle-Lee AHYE
|11.29
|4
|ENG
|Asha PHILIP
|11.35
|5
|AUS
|Naa ANANG
|11.39
|6
|NGR
|Joy Chinenye UDO GABRIEL
|11.45
|7
|GUY
|Jasmine ABRAMS
|11.6
|8
|BOT
|Tsaone Bakani SEBELE
|11.71
|Semi-Final 3 – 14:51 UTC-4 – Official
|Rank
|CGA
|Name
|Time
|Record
|Qualification
|1
|ENG
|Daryll NEITA
|10.9
|PBPersonal best
|Q
|2
|NGR
|Rosemary CHUKWUMA
|11.05
|Q
|3
|BAH
|Tynia GAITHER
|11.17
|q
|4
|JAM
|Natalliah WHYTE
|11.17
|q
|5
|KEN
|Maximila IMALI
|11.35
|6
|AUS
|Bree MASTERS
|11.36
|7
|SCO
|Alisha REES
|11.47
|8
|UGA
|Jacent NYAMAHUNGE
|11.58