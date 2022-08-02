Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah led the qualifiers into the semi-finals of the women’s 100m at the 2022 Commonwealth Games after clocking 10.99 seconds to win her heat easily here at Alexander Stadium in Birmingham on Tuesday (2). Read more: Commonwealth Games 2022 track and field Day 1 order of events; how to watch

The fans who traveled from all over the world to watch this year’s Games were treated to some excellent performances on the first morning of athletics with Thompson-Herah and Nzubechi Grace Nwokocha of Nigeria both registering sub-10 seconds times of 10.99 to advance to the next round.

The Jamaican cruised through the second heat to win comfortably ahead of English sprinter Imani-Lara Lansiquot who also progress with a season-best time of 11.15 with Kenya’s Maximila Imali also going through from this heat with a third-place 11.30 finish.

Collegiate star Nwokocha, who featured for North Carolina A&T in the United States, won heat one with a time that is very close to her 10.97 PB and she looks like she reserved plenty in the tank for the semi-final round.

Another standout collegiate sprinter from Nigeria, Rosemary Chukwuma, clocked 11.02 seconds to win her heat as well and booked a place in the semis. The Texas Tech star who was part of the team that broke the Nigerian national record at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, last month qualified with the joint third-fastest time.

Olympic finalist and British champion Daryll Neita of England also ran 11.02 to win her heat, while New Zealand’s Zoe Hobbs clocked 11.09 and defending champion Michelle-Lee Ahye of Trinidad and Tobago ran 11.14 to advance as well.

The semi-finals of the women’s 100m at the 2022 Commonwealth Games are set for Wednesday, with the final also slated for the same day.

Round 1 – Heat 1 – 12:15 – Official Rank CGA Name Time Qualification 1 NGR Nzubechi Grace NWOKOCHA 10.99 Q 2 NZL Zoe HOBBS 11.09 Q 3 ENG Asha PHILIP 11.27 Q 4 SCO Alisha REES 11.36 q 5 SGP Veronica Shanti PEREIRA 11.48 q 6 SWZ Bongiwe MAHLALELA 12.05 7 MDV Aishath Himna HASSAN 12.17 DQ TAN Winifrida MAKENJI Round 1 – Heat 2 – 12:23 – Official Rank CGA Name Time Qualification 1 JAM Elaine THOMPSON-HERAH 10.99 Q 2 ENG Imani LANSIQUOT 11.15 Q 3 KEN Maximila IMALI 11.3 Q 4 GAM Wurrie NJADOE 11.5 5 SKN Amya CLARKE 11.97 6 BIZ Hilary GLADDEN 12.72 7 NRU Wena GOBURE 13.21 Round 1 – Heat 3 – 12:31 – Official Rank CGA Name Time Qualification 1 ENG Daryll NEITA 11.02 Q 2 AUS Bree MASTERS 11.41 Q 3 ANT Joella LLOYD 11.42 Q 4 TTO Khalifa ST. FORT 11.49 5 KEN Milicent NDORO 11.76 6 AIA Tri-Tania LOWE 12.11 7 BAN Sumaya DEWAN 12.42 Round 1 – Heat 4 – 12:39 – Official Rank CGA Name Time Qualification 1 NGR Rosemary CHUKWUMA 11.02 Q 2 BOT Oarabile TSHOSA 11.4 Q 3 GUY Jasmine ABRAMS 11.41 Q 4 WAL Hannah BRIER 11.48 q 5 PNG Toea WISIL 11.79 6 MLT Carla SCICLUNA 11.89 7 MDV Mariyam Alhaa HUSSAIN 12.86 8 PAK Aneela GULZAR 14.01 Round 1 – Heat 5 – 12:47 – Official Rank CGA Name Time Qualification 1 TTO Michelle-Lee AHYE 11.14 Q 2 BAH Tynia GAITHER 11.19 Q 3 NGR Joy Chinenye UDO GABRIEL 11.43 Q 4 IND Dutee CHAND 11.55 5 ZAM Rhoda NJOBVU 11.57 6 MOZ Ancha Ernesto MANDLATE 12.14 7 SGP Kugapriya D/O CHANDRAN 12.34 Round 1 – Heat 6 – 12:55 – Official Rank CGA Name Time Qualification 1 JAM Natalliah WHYTE 11.31 Q 2 AUS Naa ANANG 11.37 Q 3 UGA Jacent NYAMAHUNGE 11.53 Q 4 SLE Hafsatu KAMARA 11.8 5 SGP Bernice Yee Ling LIEW 12.12 6 MDV Mariyam Ru Ya ALI 12.8 Round 1 – Heat 7 – 13:03 – Unofficial Rank CGA Name Time Qualification 1 LCA Julien ALFRED 11.24 Q 2 JAM Remona BURCHELL 11.46 Q 3 BOT Tsaone Bakani SEBELE 11.52 Q 4 BAH Denisha CARTWRIGHT 11.85 5 SLE Jenifer Fatmata BANGURA 12 6 VAN Chloe DAVID 12.6 DNS TTO Leah BERTRAND