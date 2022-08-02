Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah led the qualifiers into the semi-finals of the women’s 100m at the 2022 Commonwealth Games after clocking 10.99 seconds to win her heat easily here at Alexander Stadium in Birmingham on Tuesday (2). Read more: Commonwealth Games 2022 track and field Day 1 order of events; how to watch
The fans who traveled from all over the world to watch this year’s Games were treated to some excellent performances on the first morning of athletics with Thompson-Herah and Nzubechi Grace Nwokocha of Nigeria both registering sub-10 seconds times of 10.99 to advance to the next round.
The Jamaican cruised through the second heat to win comfortably ahead of English sprinter Imani-Lara Lansiquot who also progress with a season-best time of 11.15 with Kenya’s Maximila Imali also going through from this heat with a third-place 11.30 finish.
Collegiate star Nwokocha, who featured for North Carolina A&T in the United States, won heat one with a time that is very close to her 10.97 PB and she looks like she reserved plenty in the tank for the semi-final round. Read Also: Commonwealth Games 2022 men’s 100m heats results – Ferdinand Omanyala eases through
Another standout collegiate sprinter from Nigeria, Rosemary Chukwuma, clocked 11.02 seconds to win her heat as well and booked a place in the semis. The Texas Tech star who was part of the team that broke the Nigerian national record at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, last month qualified with the joint third-fastest time.
Olympic finalist and British champion Daryll Neita of England also ran 11.02 to win her heat, while New Zealand’s Zoe Hobbs clocked 11.09 and defending champion Michelle-Lee Ahye of Trinidad and Tobago ran 11.14 to advance as well.
The semi-finals of the women’s 100m at the 2022 Commonwealth Games are set for Wednesday, with the final also slated for the same day.
|Round 1 – Heat 1 – 12:15 – Official
|Rank
|CGA
|Name
|Time
|Qualification
|1
|NGR
|Nzubechi Grace NWOKOCHA
|10.99
|Q
|2
|NZL
|Zoe HOBBS
|11.09
|Q
|3
|ENG
|Asha PHILIP
|11.27
|Q
|4
|SCO
|Alisha REES
|11.36
|q
|5
|SGP
|Veronica Shanti PEREIRA
|11.48
|q
|6
|SWZ
|Bongiwe MAHLALELA
|12.05
|7
|MDV
|Aishath Himna HASSAN
|12.17
|DQ
|TAN
|Winifrida MAKENJI
|Round 1 – Heat 2 – 12:23 – Official
|Rank
|CGA
|Name
|Time
|Qualification
|1
|JAM
|Elaine THOMPSON-HERAH
|10.99
|Q
|2
|ENG
|Imani LANSIQUOT
|11.15
|Q
|3
|KEN
|Maximila IMALI
|11.3
|Q
|4
|GAM
|Wurrie NJADOE
|11.5
|5
|SKN
|Amya CLARKE
|11.97
|6
|BIZ
|Hilary GLADDEN
|12.72
|7
|NRU
|Wena GOBURE
|13.21
|Round 1 – Heat 3 – 12:31 – Official
|Rank
|CGA
|Name
|Time
|Qualification
|1
|ENG
|Daryll NEITA
|11.02
|Q
|2
|AUS
|Bree MASTERS
|11.41
|Q
|3
|ANT
|Joella LLOYD
|11.42
|Q
|4
|TTO
|Khalifa ST. FORT
|11.49
|5
|KEN
|Milicent NDORO
|11.76
|6
|AIA
|Tri-Tania LOWE
|12.11
|7
|BAN
|Sumaya DEWAN
|12.42
|Round 1 – Heat 4 – 12:39 – Official
|Rank
|CGA
|Name
|Time
|Qualification
|1
|NGR
|Rosemary CHUKWUMA
|11.02
|Q
|2
|BOT
|Oarabile TSHOSA
|11.4
|Q
|3
|GUY
|Jasmine ABRAMS
|11.41
|Q
|4
|WAL
|Hannah BRIER
|11.48
|q
|5
|PNG
|Toea WISIL
|11.79
|6
|MLT
|Carla SCICLUNA
|11.89
|7
|MDV
|Mariyam Alhaa HUSSAIN
|12.86
|8
|PAK
|Aneela GULZAR
|14.01
|Round 1 – Heat 5 – 12:47 – Official
|Rank
|CGA
|Name
|Time
|Qualification
|1
|TTO
|Michelle-Lee AHYE
|11.14
|Q
|2
|BAH
|Tynia GAITHER
|11.19
|Q
|3
|NGR
|Joy Chinenye UDO GABRIEL
|11.43
|Q
|4
|IND
|Dutee CHAND
|11.55
|5
|ZAM
|Rhoda NJOBVU
|11.57
|6
|MOZ
|Ancha Ernesto MANDLATE
|12.14
|7
|SGP
|Kugapriya D/O CHANDRAN
|12.34
|Round 1 – Heat 6 – 12:55 – Official
|Rank
|CGA
|Name
|Time
|Qualification
|1
|JAM
|Natalliah WHYTE
|11.31
|Q
|2
|AUS
|Naa ANANG
|11.37
|Q
|3
|UGA
|Jacent NYAMAHUNGE
|11.53
|Q
|4
|SLE
|Hafsatu KAMARA
|11.8
|5
|SGP
|Bernice Yee Ling LIEW
|12.12
|6
|MDV
|Mariyam Ru Ya ALI
|12.8
|Round 1 – Heat 7 – 13:03 – Unofficial
|Rank
|CGA
|Name
|Time
|Qualification
|1
|LCA
|Julien ALFRED
|11.24
|Q
|2
|JAM
|Remona BURCHELL
|11.46
|Q
|3
|BOT
|Tsaone Bakani SEBELE
|11.52
|Q
|4
|BAH
|Denisha CARTWRIGHT
|11.85
|5
|SLE
|Jenifer Fatmata BANGURA
|12
|6
|VAN
|Chloe DAVID
|12.6
|DNS
|TTO
|Leah BERTRAND