Elaine Thompson-Herah in the women's 100m at the Tokyo Olympics
Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah led the qualifiers into the semi-finals of the women’s 100m at the 2022 Commonwealth Games after clocking 10.99 seconds to win her heat easily here at Alexander Stadium in Birmingham on Tuesday (2). Read more: Commonwealth Games 2022 track and field Day 1 order of events; how to watch

The fans who traveled from all over the world to watch this year’s Games were treated to some excellent performances on the first morning of athletics with Thompson-Herah and Nzubechi Grace Nwokocha of Nigeria both registering sub-10 seconds times of 10.99 to advance to the next round.

The Jamaican cruised through the second heat to win comfortably ahead of English sprinter Imani-Lara Lansiquot who also progress with a season-best time of 11.15 with Kenya’s Maximila Imali also going through from this heat with a third-place 11.30 finish.

Collegiate star Nwokocha, who featured for North Carolina A&T in the United States, won heat one with a time that is very close to her 10.97 PB and she looks like she reserved plenty in the tank for the semi-final round. Read Also: Commonwealth Games 2022 men’s 100m heats results – Ferdinand Omanyala eases through

Another standout collegiate sprinter from Nigeria, Rosemary Chukwuma, clocked 11.02 seconds to win her heat as well and booked a place in the semis. The Texas Tech star who was part of the team that broke the Nigerian national record at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, last month qualified with the joint third-fastest time.

Olympic finalist and British champion Daryll Neita of England also ran 11.02 to win her heat, while New Zealand’s Zoe Hobbs clocked 11.09 and defending champion Michelle-Lee Ahye of Trinidad and Tobago ran 11.14 to advance as well.

The semi-finals of the women’s 100m at the 2022 Commonwealth Games are set for Wednesday, with the final also slated for the same day.

Round 1 – Heat 1 – 12:15 – Official
RankCGANameTimeQualification
1NGRNzubechi Grace NWOKOCHA10.99Q
2NZLZoe HOBBS11.09Q
3ENGAsha PHILIP11.27Q
4SCOAlisha REES11.36q
5SGPVeronica Shanti PEREIRA11.48q
6SWZBongiwe MAHLALELA12.05
7MDVAishath Himna HASSAN12.17
DQTANWinifrida MAKENJI

Round 1 – Heat 2 – 12:23 – Official
RankCGANameTimeQualification
1JAMElaine THOMPSON-HERAH10.99Q
2ENGImani LANSIQUOT11.15Q
3KENMaximila IMALI11.3Q
4GAMWurrie NJADOE11.5
5SKNAmya CLARKE11.97
6BIZHilary GLADDEN12.72
7NRUWena GOBURE13.21

Round 1 – Heat 3 – 12:31 – Official
RankCGANameTimeQualification
1ENGDaryll NEITA11.02Q
2AUSBree MASTERS11.41Q
3ANTJoella LLOYD11.42Q
4TTOKhalifa ST. FORT11.49
5KENMilicent NDORO11.76
6AIATri-Tania LOWE12.11
7BANSumaya DEWAN12.42

Round 1 – Heat 4 – 12:39 – Official
RankCGANameTimeQualification
1NGRRosemary CHUKWUMA11.02Q
2BOTOarabile TSHOSA11.4Q
3GUYJasmine ABRAMS11.41Q
4WALHannah BRIER11.48q
5PNGToea WISIL11.79
6MLTCarla SCICLUNA11.89
7MDVMariyam Alhaa HUSSAIN12.86
8PAKAneela GULZAR14.01

Round 1 – Heat 5 – 12:47 – Official
RankCGANameTimeQualification
1TTOMichelle-Lee AHYE11.14Q
2BAHTynia GAITHER11.19Q
3NGRJoy Chinenye UDO GABRIEL11.43Q
4INDDutee CHAND11.55
5ZAMRhoda NJOBVU11.57
6MOZAncha Ernesto MANDLATE12.14
7SGPKugapriya D/O CHANDRAN12.34

Round 1 – Heat 6 – 12:55 – Official
RankCGANameTimeQualification
1JAMNatalliah WHYTE11.31Q
2AUSNaa ANANG11.37Q
3UGAJacent NYAMAHUNGE11.53Q
4SLEHafsatu KAMARA11.8
5SGPBernice Yee Ling LIEW12.12
6MDVMariyam Ru Ya ALI12.8

Round 1 – Heat 7 – 13:03 – Unofficial
RankCGANameTimeQualification
1LCAJulien ALFRED11.24Q
2JAMRemona BURCHELL11.46Q
3BOTTsaone Bakani SEBELE11.52Q
4BAHDenisha CARTWRIGHT11.85
5SLEJenifer Fatmata BANGURA12
6VANChloe DAVID12.6
DNSTTOLeah BERTRAND
Simone Goss has been with World-Track since 2003 and has done outstanding work at the back end to help out with traveling and other meeting related activities. Goss has also done work for SportingEagles, Blaze News and other media outlets.

