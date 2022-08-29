Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah and Sha’Carri Richardson will battle each other in the women’s 100 meters at the 2022 Spitzen Leichtathletik – World Athletics Continental Tour Silver level meeting in Luzern on Tuesday (30).

Elaine Thompson-Herah vs Sha’Carri Richardson head-to-head record?

Thompson-Herah and Richardson have met twice over the 100m in their careers with the Jamaican coming out on top on both occasions, including the 2022 Prefontaine Classic meeting in Eugene, Oregon. Read more: How to watch the 2022 Spitzen Leichtathletik?

When they last met, Thompson-Herah clocked 10.79 secs to take the victory ahead of Richardson who ran 10.92 for a distant second place at Hayward Field.

While the world’s top athletes, including the five-time Olympic champion, have been busy competing this summer, Richardson has been inactive since failing to make the USA World Athletics Championships 2022 team two months ago. Her last race came on 26 June when she clocked 22.47 for 5th in the 200m semi-finals at the USATF Championships.

Thompson-Herah, meanwhile, finished third in a Jamaican medal sweep at the world championships, before going on to capture the sprint double at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham at the start of this month.

The 30-year-old will be looking to bounce back from false starting at the 2022 Athletissima – Lausanne Diamond League meeting last Friday when she takes on a very strong field in Luzern.

The women’s 100m at the 2022 Spitzen Leichtathletik on Tuesday will feature seven women who have dipped under 11.00 seconds with a legal wind reading this season.

Talented American young sprint star Tamari Davis who has clocked 10.83 seconds leads the in-form challengers for the title, but the likes of Celera Barnes, Swiss star Mujinga Kambundji, and USA’s Jenna Prandini are also set to compete in the featured heat.

2022 Spitzen Leichtathletik Women’s 100m start lists

Heat 1

1 Lansiquot Imani GBR 11.15

2 Kora Salomé SUI 11.24

3 Forbes Shashalee JAM 11.11

4 Hemida Bassant EGY 11.02

5 Morrison Natasha JAM 11.06

6 Bass Gina GAM 11.08

7 Harrison Kendra USA

8 Seedo N’Ketia NED 11.15

Heat 2

1 Prandini Jenna USA 11.00

2 Barnes Celera USA 10.94

3 Davis Tamari USA 10.83

4 Kambundji Mujinga SUI 10.89

5 Thompson Elaine JAM 10.79

6 Richardson Sha’Carri USA 10.85

7 Collis Shania USA 10.92

8 Ahouré-Demps Murielle CIV 10.95

