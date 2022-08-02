Defending champion Tina Clayton began the defense of her World U20 women’s 100m title in fine style, while Nigeria’s Tima Seikeseye Godbless, Dutch sprinter N’Ketia Seedo and USA’s Shawnti Jackson all impressed in the morning session here at the Pascual Guerrero Olympic Stadium in Cali, Colombia, on Tuesday, 2 August.

Clayton, the quickest among the entrants here in Cali, with a personal best of 10.96 seconds, eased into the semi-finals with a time of 11.38 secs to win heat one over Great Britain’s Joy Eze (11.47).

The Jamaican said in the build-up to the World Athletics U20 Championships that she is confident about retaining her world title, and she showed that she’s in very good form with her first round crusing performance. Read more: Tina Clayton confident about retaining World U20 women’s 100m title at Cali 22

Qualifying with the fastest time, though, was Nigeria’s Godbless, who blasted to a new national U20 record of 11.09 secs to win her heat ahead of Australia’s Taylah Cruttenden, who was a distant second with 11.58.

The 18-year-old Godbless entered the event with a PB of 11.25 secs, and she smashed that time with her blistering run to send the sternness of warnings to Clayton that it may not be as easy as she thought to retain the title she won in Nairobi in 2021.

Meanwhile, Seedo qualified with the second fastest performance of the first round with 11.16, a time which is a Dutch national U20 record, while American Jackson won her heat by matching her personal best time of 11.28.

Also advancing were Serena Cole of Jamaica who ran 11.39 to win heat two, South African Viwe Jingqi clocked 11.36 for first place in heat three, while USA’s Mia Brahe-Pedersen ran 11.45 to take the seventh and final heat.

The semi-finals of the women’s 100m at the World Athletics U20 Championships 2022 will take place on Wednesday, 3 August.

Photo by Oscar Munoz Badilla for World Athletics

100 METERS WOMEN WORLD U20 HEATS RESULTS

RESULT WIND: -1.0 POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK DETAILS 1 JAM Tina CLAYTON 11.38 Q 2 GBR Joy EZE 11.47 SB Q 3 CZE Eva KUBÍČKOVÁ 11.55 Q 4 DOM Lirangi ALONZO TEJADA 11.65 SB q 5 GUA Mariandree CHACÓN 11.81 6 PUR Gladymar TORRES 11.87 7 ITA Ludovica GALUPPI 11.89 8 GEQ Alba MBO NCHAMA 13.32 PB

RESULT WIND: -0.8 POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK DETAILS 1 JAM Serena COLE 11.39 Q 2 CAN Brynley MCDERMOTT 11.61 PB Q 3 GER Rosina SCHNEIDER 11.61 Q 4 IRL Lucy May SLEEMAN 11.71 q 5 TTO Shaniqua BASCOMBE 11.71 6 NOR Maren Bakke AMUNDSEN 11.73 7 HUN Anna Luca KOCSIS 11.82 8 ZAM Blessings MIYAMBO 12.26 PB

RESULT WIND: +0.5 POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK DETAILS 1 RSA Viwe JINGQI 11.36 Q 2 NGR Praise OFOKU 11.55 Q 3 BAR Kishawna NILES 11.58 Q 4 BAH Paige ARCHER 11.78 5 COL Laura MARTÍNEZ IBARGUEN 11.79 6 POR Leonor FERREIRA 11.81 7 NZL Talia VAN ROOYEN 11.94 8 LBN Mayssa MOUAWAD 12.09 PB

RESULT WIND: +0.1 POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK DETAILS 1 NGR Tima Seikeseye GODBLESS 11.09 NU20R Q 2 AUS Taylah CRUTTENDEN 11.58 Q 3 SWE Elvira TANDERUD 11.69 Q 4 SUI Soraya BECERRA 11.73 5 VIE Du Y HOANG 11.95 6 BRA Leticia RUZILLA 12.01 7 IND Sudeshna SHIVANKAR 12.12 8 SMR Alessandra GASPARELLI 12.27

RESULT WIND: -0.9 POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK DETAILS 1 USA Shawnti JACKSON 11.28 =PB Q 2 GRE Polyniki EMMANOUILIDOU 11.55 Q 3 CUB Yarima L. GARCÍA 11.72 Q 4 ROU Maria MIHALACHE 11.72 SB 5 SWE Nora LINDAHL 11.77 6 SRB Anastasija MIČA 12.05 7 BRN Layla KAMAL 12.13 FRA Orane DOUMBE DNS

RESULT WIND: 0.0 POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK DETAILS 1 NED N’Ketia SEEDO 11.16 NU20R Q 2 GBR Nia WEDDERBURN-GOODISON 11.36 PB Q 3 CAN Amy CANDRLIC 11.51 PB Q 4 SUI Emma VAN CAMP 11.64 PB q 5 RSA Kayla LA GRANGE 11.73 PB 6 LTU Andrė OŽECHAUSKAITĖ 11.76 SB 7 GER Sina KAMMERSCHMITT 11.79 8 BAH Shatalya DORSETT 11.94

RESULT WIND: -0.7 POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK DETAILS 1 USA Mia BRAHE-PEDERSEN 11.45 Q 2 ESP Elena GUIU 11.46 PB Q 3 FIN Anna PURSIAINEN 11.66 Q 4 BRA Tainara MEES 11.71 PB 5 AUS Hayley REYNOLDS 11.86 6 IND Avantika NARALE 11.89 7 ITA Agnese MUSICA 11.97 8 TTO Kyah LA FORTUNE 11.99