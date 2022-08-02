Tima Seikeseye Godbless in the 100m at the World U20 Championships
  • Save

Defending champion Tina Clayton began the defense of her World U20 women’s 100m title in fine style, while Nigeria’s Tima Seikeseye Godbless, Dutch sprinter N’Ketia Seedo and USA’s Shawnti Jackson all impressed in the morning session here at the Pascual Guerrero Olympic Stadium in Cali, Colombia, on Tuesday, 2 August.

Clayton, the quickest among the entrants here in Cali, with a personal best of 10.96 seconds, eased into the semi-finals with a time of 11.38 secs to win heat one over Great Britain’s Joy Eze (11.47).

The Jamaican said in the build-up to the World Athletics U20 Championships that she is confident about retaining her world title, and she showed that she’s in very good form with her first round crusing performance. Read more: Tina Clayton confident about retaining World U20 women’s 100m title at Cali 22

Qualifying with the fastest time, though, was Nigeria’s Godbless, who blasted to a new national U20 record of 11.09 secs to win her heat ahead of Australia’s Taylah Cruttenden, who was a distant second with 11.58.

The 18-year-old Godbless entered the event with a PB of 11.25 secs, and she smashed that time with her blistering run to send the sternness of warnings to Clayton that it may not be as easy as she thought to retain the title she won in Nairobi in 2021.

Meanwhile, Seedo qualified with the second fastest performance of the first round with 11.16, a time which is a Dutch national U20 record, while American Jackson won her heat by matching her personal best time of 11.28.

Also advancing were Serena Cole of Jamaica who ran 11.39 to win heat two, South African Viwe Jingqi clocked 11.36 for first place in heat three, while USA’s Mia Brahe-Pedersen ran 11.45 to take the seventh and final heat.

The semi-finals of the women’s 100m at the World Athletics U20 Championships 2022 will take place on Wednesday, 3 August.

Photo by Oscar Munoz Badilla for World Athletics

100 METERS WOMEN WORLD U20 HEATS RESULTS

RESULTWIND: -1.0
POSCOUNTRYATHLETEMARKDETAILS
1JAMTina CLAYTON11.38Q
2GBRJoy EZE11.47 SBQ
3CZEEva KUBÍČKOVÁ11.55Q
4DOMLirangi ALONZO TEJADA11.65 SBq
5GUAMariandree CHACÓN11.81
6PURGladymar TORRES11.87
7ITALudovica GALUPPI11.89
8GEQAlba MBO NCHAMA13.32 PB

RESULTWIND: -0.8
POSCOUNTRYATHLETEMARKDETAILS
1JAMSerena COLE11.39Q
2CANBrynley MCDERMOTT11.61 PBQ
3GERRosina SCHNEIDER11.61Q
4IRLLucy May SLEEMAN11.71q
5TTOShaniqua BASCOMBE11.71
6NORMaren Bakke AMUNDSEN11.73
7HUNAnna Luca KOCSIS11.82
8ZAMBlessings MIYAMBO12.26 PB

RESULTWIND: +0.5
POSCOUNTRYATHLETEMARKDETAILS
1RSAViwe JINGQI11.36Q
2NGRPraise OFOKU11.55Q
3BARKishawna NILES11.58Q
4BAHPaige ARCHER11.78
5COLLaura MARTÍNEZ IBARGUEN11.79
6PORLeonor FERREIRA11.81
7NZLTalia VAN ROOYEN11.94
8LBNMayssa MOUAWAD12.09 PB

RESULTWIND: +0.1
POSCOUNTRYATHLETEMARKDETAILS
1NGRTima Seikeseye GODBLESS11.09 NU20RQ
2AUSTaylah CRUTTENDEN11.58Q
3SWEElvira TANDERUD11.69Q
4SUISoraya BECERRA11.73
5VIEDu Y HOANG11.95
6BRALeticia RUZILLA12.01
7INDSudeshna SHIVANKAR12.12
8SMRAlessandra GASPARELLI12.27

RESULTWIND: -0.9
POSCOUNTRYATHLETEMARKDETAILS
1USAShawnti JACKSON11.28 =PBQ
2GREPolyniki EMMANOUILIDOU11.55Q
3CUBYarima L. GARCÍA11.72Q
4ROUMaria MIHALACHE11.72 SB
5SWENora LINDAHL11.77
6SRBAnastasija MIČA12.05
7BRNLayla KAMAL12.13
FRAOrane DOUMBEDNS

RESULTWIND: 0.0
POSCOUNTRYATHLETEMARKDETAILS
1NEDN’Ketia SEEDO11.16 NU20RQ
2GBRNia WEDDERBURN-GOODISON11.36 PBQ
3CANAmy CANDRLIC11.51 PBQ
4SUIEmma VAN CAMP11.64 PBq
5RSAKayla LA GRANGE11.73 PB
6LTUAndrė OŽECHAUSKAITĖ11.76 SB
7GERSina KAMMERSCHMITT11.79
8BAHShatalya DORSETT11.94

RESULTWIND: -0.7
POSCOUNTRYATHLETEMARKDETAILS
1USAMia BRAHE-PEDERSEN11.45Q
2ESPElena GUIU11.46 PBQ
3FINAnna PURSIAINEN11.66Q
4BRATainara MEES11.71 PB
5AUSHayley REYNOLDS11.86
6INDAvantika NARALE11.89
7ITAAgnese MUSICA11.97
8TTOKyah LA FORTUNE11.99
0 Shares

Mellissa is a hard-working track and field follower who likes to travel and have fun with anyone she communicates with, for example, go running with them! Yay! Mellissa is a former Pride News writer who now spends her time working with kids and following the sport she loves.

Similar Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.