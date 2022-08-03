CALI, Colombia (August 3) — Tina Clayton smashed the championship record and successfully defended her U20 World Athletics Championships women’s 100m title after clocking a personal best of 10.95 seconds to lead a Jamaica 1-2 finish in the event on Wednesday night (3). Read also: Letsile Tebogo breaks own World U20 record with 9.91 to take world title in Cali

Clayton, who won the title in the last edition in Nairobi, Kenya, last summer, totally outclassed her fellow competitors again here at the Pascual Guerrero Olympic Stadium in Cali, after blasting from the blocks and then build a sizable margin between herself and the rest of the field on her way to dominating the contest.

Her fellow Jamaican compatriot Serena Cole collected the silver medal with a time of 11.14 seconds, while USA’s Shawnti Jackson improved her personal best again when running 11.15 secs to secure the bronze medal.

N’Ketia Seedo set another Netherlands national U20 record with 11.15 to just finish outside the medal positions when crossing the finish line in fourth place.

U20 World Athletics Championships women’s 100m final results

RESULT POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK 1 JAM Tina CLAYTON 10.95 CR 2 JAM Serena COLE 11.14 3 USA Shawnti JACKSON 11.15 PB 4 NED N’Ketia SEEDO 11.15 NU20R 5 NGR Tima Seikeseye GODBLESS 11.19 6 RSA Viwe JINGQI 11.23 NU20R 7 USA Mia BRAHE-PEDERSEN 11.33 8 ESP Elena GUIU 11.52