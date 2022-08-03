Tina Clayton at the World U20 Championships 2022
  • Save

CALI, Colombia (August 3) — Tina Clayton smashed the championship record and successfully defended her U20 World Athletics Championships women’s 100m title after clocking a personal best of 10.95 seconds to lead a Jamaica 1-2 finish in the event on Wednesday night (3). Read also: Letsile Tebogo breaks own World U20 record with 9.91 to take world title in Cali

Clayton, who won the title in the last edition in Nairobi, Kenya, last summer, totally outclassed her fellow competitors again here at the Pascual Guerrero Olympic Stadium in Cali, after blasting from the blocks and then build a sizable margin between herself and the rest of the field on her way to dominating the contest.

Her fellow Jamaican compatriot Serena Cole collected the silver medal with a time of 11.14 seconds, while USA’s Shawnti Jackson improved her personal best again when running 11.15 secs to secure the bronze medal.

N’Ketia Seedo set another Netherlands national U20 record with 11.15 to just finish outside the medal positions when crossing the finish line in fourth place.

U20 World Athletics Championships women’s 100m final results

RESULT
POSCOUNTRYATHLETEMARK
1JAMTina CLAYTON10.95 CR
2JAMSerena COLE11.14
3USAShawnti JACKSON11.15 PB
4NEDN’Ketia SEEDO11.15 NU20R
5NGRTima Seikeseye GODBLESS11.19
6RSAViwe JINGQI11.23 NU20R
7USAMia BRAHE-PEDERSEN11.33
8ESPElena GUIU11.52
0 Shares

Mellissa is a hard-working track and field follower who likes to travel and have fun with anyone she communicates with, for example, go running with them! Yay! Mellissa is a former Pride News writer who now spends her time working with kids and following the sport she loves.

Similar Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.