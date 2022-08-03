CALI, Colombia (August ) — Defending champion Tina Clayton cruised into the final of the women’s 100m at the U20 World track and field championships 2022 on Wednesday after clocking 11.17 seconds to win her heat at the Pascual Guerrero Olympic Stadium here in Cali, on Wednesday, 3 August.

The Jamaican who is the fastest among the entrants at the championships with a personal best of 10.96 seconds, got off to a strong start to take control of the contest early before easing back and coasting over the finish line to secure her place in the medal race later this evening.

N’Ketia Seedo of The Netherlands finished second to Clayton in the second semi-final in a time of 11.26. Read more: Day 3: U20 World track and field championships 2022 order of events; watch live today

USA’s Shawnti Jackson clocked a personal best of 11.16 secs to pick up the victory in the first semi-final heat, finishing strongly to get home ahead of Viwe Jingqi who equaled the South African U20 record with 11.25, while Spain’s Elena Guiu matched her personal best with 11.46 to qualify as one of the fastest runners on time.

Meanwhile, the third and final heat went to Nigeria’s Tima Seikeseye Godbless who used a quick start to get the jump on the field and then maintained her advantage across the finish line to clock 11.20.

Serena Cole, another medal contender from Jamaica, finished second in a time of 11.29, while Mia Brahe-Pedersen of the USA secured a place in the final on time after finishing third in 11.36.

The final of the women’s 100m at the U20 World Athletics Championships 2022 will now take place at 9:35 pm ET, following a two-hour delay because of inclement weather conditions that disrupted the afternoon schedule.

RESULT POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK DETAILS 1 USA Shawnti JACKSON 11.16 PB Q 2 RSA Viwe JINGQI 11.25 =NU20R Q 3 ESP Elena GUIU 11.46 =PB q 4 GBR Joy EZE 11.49 5 CZE Eva KUBÍČKOVÁ 11.52 6 CUB Yarima L. GARCÍA 11.56 PB 7 CAN Amy CANDRLIC 11.72 8 SUI Emma VAN CAMP 11.89 RESULT POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK DETAILS 1 JAM Tina CLAYTON 11.17 Q 2 NED N’Ketia SEEDO 11.26 Q 3 GBR Nia WEDDERBURN-GOODISON 11.51 4 DOM Lirangi ALONZO TEJADA 11.61 SB 5 AUS Taylah CRUTTENDEN 11.67 6 NGR Praise OFOKU 11.68 7 SWE Elvira TANDERUD 11.74 8 BAR Kishawna NILES 11.79 RESULT POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK DETAILS 1 NGR Tima Seikeseye GODBLESS 11.2 Q 2 JAM Serena COLE 11.29 Q 3 USA Mia BRAHE-PEDERSEN 11.36 q 4 GRE Polyniki EMMANOUILIDOU 11.51 5 GER Rosina SCHNEIDER 11.61 6 IRL Lucy May SLEEMAN 11.62 PB 7 FIN Anna PURSIAINEN 11.69 8 CAN Brynley MCDERMOTT 11.71