Tina Clayton of Jamaica in the women's 100m
CALI, Colombia (August ) — Defending champion Tina Clayton cruised into the final of the women’s 100m at the U20 World track and field championships 2022 on Wednesday after clocking 11.17 seconds to win her heat at the Pascual Guerrero Olympic Stadium here in Cali, on Wednesday, 3 August.

The Jamaican who is the fastest among the entrants at the championships with a personal best of 10.96 seconds, got off to a strong start to take control of the contest early before easing back and coasting over the finish line to secure her place in the medal race later this evening.

N’Ketia Seedo of The Netherlands finished second to Clayton in the second semi-final in a time of 11.26. Read more: Day 3: U20 World track and field championships 2022 order of events; watch live today

USA’s Shawnti Jackson clocked a personal best of 11.16 secs to pick up the victory in the first semi-final heat, finishing strongly to get home ahead of Viwe Jingqi who equaled the South African U20 record with 11.25, while Spain’s Elena Guiu matched her personal best with 11.46 to qualify as one of the fastest runners on time.

Meanwhile, the third and final heat went to Nigeria’s Tima Seikeseye Godbless who used a quick start to get the jump on the field and then maintained her advantage across the finish line to clock 11.20.

Serena Cole, another medal contender from Jamaica, finished second in a time of 11.29, while Mia Brahe-Pedersen of the USA secured a place in the final on time after finishing third in 11.36.

The final of the women’s 100m at the U20 World Athletics Championships 2022 will now take place at 9:35 pm ET, following a two-hour delay because of inclement weather conditions that disrupted the afternoon schedule.

RESULT
POSCOUNTRYATHLETEMARKDETAILS
1USAShawnti JACKSON11.16 PBQ
2RSAViwe JINGQI11.25 =NU20RQ
3ESPElena GUIU11.46 =PBq
4GBRJoy EZE11.49
5CZEEva KUBÍČKOVÁ11.52
6CUBYarima L. GARCÍA11.56 PB
7CANAmy CANDRLIC11.72
8SUIEmma VAN CAMP11.89
RESULT
POSCOUNTRYATHLETEMARKDETAILS
1JAMTina CLAYTON11.17Q
2NEDN’Ketia SEEDO11.26Q
3GBRNia WEDDERBURN-GOODISON11.51
4DOMLirangi ALONZO TEJADA11.61 SB
5AUSTaylah CRUTTENDEN11.67
6NGRPraise OFOKU11.68
7SWEElvira TANDERUD11.74
8BARKishawna NILES11.79
RESULT
POSCOUNTRYATHLETEMARKDETAILS
1NGRTima Seikeseye GODBLESS11.2Q
2JAMSerena COLE11.29Q
3USAMia BRAHE-PEDERSEN11.36q
4GREPolyniki EMMANOUILIDOU11.51
5GERRosina SCHNEIDER11.61
6IRLLucy May SLEEMAN11.62 PB
7FINAnna PURSIAINEN11.69
8CANBrynley MCDERMOTT11.71
