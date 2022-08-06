POLAND (August 6) —— Five-time world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce ran another world-leading time to win the women’s 100m at the 2022 Kamila Skolimowska Memorial – Wanda Diamond League meeting in Silesia on Saturday. Watch the video highlights of the race to see how fast she went.

How fast did Fraser-Pryce run at the Wanda Diamond League meeting in Silesia?

The Jamaican sprint sensation clocked a time of 10.66 seconds (+0.5 m/s) to beat a quality field at Stadion Śląski, and improved on her own world lead of 10.67, a time she ran three times this season. Read more: Results from the 2022 Wanda Diamond League meeting in Silesia

After skipping the Commonwealth Games 2022 to get some rest after a demanding schedule at the World Athletics Championships 2022 in Oregon, last month, Fraser-Pryce went in search of a fast time in Poland, and she achieved her target in style after blasting from the blocks and kept running away from the rest of the field.

“I always come into races expecting to run fast! Last year I set a meeting record here, now it is a Diamond League and it is a lot more competitive with many top athletes,” said Fraser-Pryce during her post-race interview.

“If you invite me and pay me a lot of money, I will come back again next year,” she added while laughing. “I came here prepared it may be cold or raining, but it was not so bad, it actually got warmer later in the day.

“Last year I felt a lot of pressure on me and this year I decided to just have fun. It is amazing to be this consistent. I am always excited to compete and see what I can do.”

Finishing second behind the 35-year-old on Saturday was American Aleia Hobbs who ran 10.94, while Marie-Josée Ta Lou finished third at 11.00.

“I was very happy with my run today,” said Hobbs. “I just got here from the US yesterday because of travel issues, but I was able to run well.”

World Lead Official winning time 10.66 Wind: +0.5 REPORTS Rank Nat Name Time 1 JAM FRASER-PRYCE Shelly-Ann 10.66WL 2 USA HOBBS Aleia 10.94 3 CIV TA LOU Marie-Josée 11 4 GER LÜCKENKEMPER Gina 11.1 5 JAM WILLIAMS Briana 11.11TR 16.5.2 6 USA WHITE Kayla 11.15 7 USA JEFFERSON Melissa 11.18 8 USA TERRY Twanisha 11.2 9 JAM MORRISON Natasha 11.2